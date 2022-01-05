Evelyn Newton Bilton
Funeral services for Evelyn Newton Bilton were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
Karlie Kate Canterberry
Graveside service for Karlie Kate Canterberry, 0, of Choudrant, were at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Robert ‘Robb’ Carr
Funeral services for Robert “Robb” Carr, 54, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Monroe. Rev. James Doughty officiated and interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home-West Monroe.
Clayton Dodd
Funeral services for Mr. Clayton Dodd, 78, of West Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at WFR Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Florence Mildred Droesser
Florence Mildred Droesser, 92, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Dr. Minor M. ‘Max’ Funderburk Jr.
Dr. Minor M. “Max” Funderburk Jr., 90, of Plano, Texas, and formerly of West Monroe, died Dec. 29, 2021. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. on Saturday.
Donald Milby
Funeral services for Donald Milby, 82 of Terrell, Texas, will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home with Bro. Don Delukie officiating. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Curtis Melvin Ramsey Sr.
Funeral services for Curtis Melvin Ramsey Sr., 69, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Bobby L. Simpson
Funeral services for Bobby L. Simpson, 68, of Downsville, were at 2 p.m.Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Acree Cemetery in Point.
Debbie Stokes
Funeral services for Debbie Stokes, 65, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will be in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Joseph ‘Trey’ Trichell III
Graveside services for Joseph “Trey” Trichell III, 36, of Winnsboro, were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. He passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.