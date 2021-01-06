Linda Goode Baxley
Linda Goode Baxley, 72, of West Monroe, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun.
Betty Brasher
Betty Brasher, 83, of West Monroe, passed away Dec. 28, 2020. Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery near Florein, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mitchell Lee ‘Mitch’ Clark
Mitchell Lee “Mitch” Clark, 67, of Ruston, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Andy Pierce Dyke
Andy Pierce Dyke, 79, of West Monroe, born Oct 2, 1941, passed Dec 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his family after a lengthy Illness. Mr. Dyke is survived by his wife, Mrs. Kathleen White Dyke, daughter Angela M. Dyke Morse (Bill), son, Andrew P. Dyke (Anne) and son, Jeffrey A. Dyke. He is preceded in death by his father, James A. Dyke, mother, Bertha Mae Dyke, four brothers, James Dyke, Jearl Dyke, Charlie Dyke & Jimmy Dyke, and two sisters, Claudean Dyke and Ella Jean Dyke. Mr. Dyke is survived by his 10 grandchildren, two great-granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews
Andy served honorably in the United States Marine Corp from 1960 to 1964. He was an owning partner in AJ Cable Construction with Mr. Thelbert Lewis. He was a devout LSU fan & loved WMHS football. Andy had a true heart of gold and was a patient, kind, gentle, loving, compassionate husband, father, grandfather and friend. He adored his wife, family and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Verda Murray Gates
Funeral services for Verda Murray Gates were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at First Baptist Church of West Monroe, with Dr. Woods Watson, Dr. Mark Fenn and Michael Wood officiating. Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Rusty Greer
Rusty Greer, 63, of Eros, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020. Memorial graveside services will be held at a later date in the Walnut Groves Methodist Church Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Rodney Lee Hibbard
Rodney Lee Hibbard, 59, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., gained his angel wings the morning of Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Rodney was an extraordinary, artistic husband, companion and friend who was full of love, charisma, character and showed care to all he had the opportunity to meet along his journey. He was a private person and his request was to have no service.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Edwin Hibbard; son, Jesse Lane Hibbard; and man’s best friend, Bilbo Baggins. Rodney is survived by wife, Sylvia Hibbard; mother, Clara (Jerry) Sikes; son, Jason (Rebekah) Hibbard; step-children, Jason (Crystal) Pitts, Robert Pitts, Alex (Lyndsey) Sikes and Sandra (Mark) Grubbs; brother, Gary (Teresa) Hibbard; sister, Rhonda (Phil) Carter; grandchildren, Audrey Hibbard and Perry Hibbard; step-grandchildren, Kai’imaloa Pitts, Kekoa Pitts, PuaHaunani Pitts and Mahealani Pitts; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Mary Ramona Potter Holton
Funeral services for Mary Ramona Potter Holton, 81, of West Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home ,West Monroe.
Debra Ann Jackson
Debra Ann Jackson, 63, of West Monroe, often called “D.J.” departed from this life to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020 in West Monroe. Graveside services were Jan. 2, 2021 at Mulhearn Memorial Park under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Luke Joshua Letlow
Congressman-elect Luke Joshua Letlow, from Start, passed away from complications due to COVID-19 on Dec. 29, 2020. He was born to Johnny and Dianne Letlow on Dec. 6, 1979, in Richland Parish.
Two of Luke’s favorite phrases were “win the day” and “go, fight, win,” and he did win big in his 41 years. Recently, Luke’s wife, Julia, lovingly shared a tribute after he won the Louisiana 5th Congressional district race. In talking about God’s sovereignty over Luke’s life, she stated, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born, I set you apart” (Jeremiah 1:5 NIV). Luke was beloved all over the state for his servant’s heart and peaceful nature. He had a gift of bringing people from every walk of life together, and he was happiest when listening to fellow Louisianan’s stories.
Luke went to Start Elementary and later graduated from Ouachita Christian School in 1998. Luke’s passion for politics emerged when, as a fifth-grader, he was chosen to place the wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier during a field trip to Washington D.C. In 2003, Luke graduated from Louisiana Tech University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems and served as chairman of the Louisiana Tech College Republicans and the Louisiana Federation of College Republicans.
As a young college graduate, Luke served on Congressman John Cooksey’s staff and later on the Congressman and Governor Bobby Jindal’s staff. In 2013, Luke and Julia moved to Denver, Colorado, where he worked in the oil and gas industry before returning to Louisiana to run Dr. Ralph Abraham’s 2014 campaign for Congress. Luke then served as Congressman Abraham’s Chief of Staff for his six years in office. In 2020, Luke launched a successful bid for the 5th Congressional District seat and was scheduled to be sworn into the United States House of Representatives on Jan. 3, 2021.
Luke met his wife, Julia, in high school. With the foundation of a strong friendship, they developed a deep and abiding love for each other and married on April 27, 2013. The couple was blessed with a son Jeremiah, born September 21, 2017, and a daughter, Jacqueline, born Jan. 9, 2020. Luke always said his greatest calling on this earth was to be a husband and father.
Luke also had a passion for history and genealogy. His favorite pastime was to research his beloved Richland Parish’s origins and write blog posts of his findings.
His faith in Christ guided Luke’s life. In his younger years, he participated in youth activities at Start Baptist Church and most recently enjoyed being an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Monroe, Louisiana.
Luke is survived by his wife, Dr. Julia Barnhill Letlow, son Jeremiah John Letlow, and daughter Jacqueline Taylor Letlow. In addition to his parents Johnny and Dianne Letlow, he is survived by his grandmother Mary Taylor and his brothers Paul Letlow and Matt Letlow, along with their spouses and children. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, John and Janet Letlow and his materal grandfather, Richard Taylor.
A worship service giving glory to God for Luke Letlow’s life was held at North Monroe Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, with a private family burial held at New Salem Cemetery in Start, LA. Services were under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes of Monroe. Masks and social distancing were required for attendance.
Pallbearers honoring Luke were Congressman Ralph Abraham, Congressman Garret Graves, Andrew Bautsch, Joseph Bratton, Kyle Bruyninckx, Brandon Burris, Scott Franklin, Terrence Ginn, Mel Landry, Marshall Letlow, Matt Letlow,
Paul Letlow, Bradley Parker, Nial Patel, Daniel Raymond, Drew Smith, Lee Thomason, and Trey Williams.
Memorials may be made to the Luke Letlow Family Trust, where all the proceeds will benefit the wife and children of Luke Letlow. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 538, Rayville, LA 71269.
Please send online condolences to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Bro. Jeff Luellen
Funeral services for Bro. Jeff Luellen were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Bro. James H. Craine and Bro. Barry Carter officiating. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Garden. Visitation as 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at the funeral home.
Bro. Luellen is preceded in death by his parents, John H Luellen and Esther G. Ormes; and dear friends, Norman “Poppa” and Elizabeth “Granny” Lee.
Bro. Luellen is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ann Bray Luellen; two sons, Nathan Luellen (Krystal) and Josh Luellen (Laci); seven grandchildren, Samantha, Kaylen, Rebekah, Conner, Jonathan, Kennedy, Canaan; two brothers, Rick Luellen and Brad Ormes; two sisters, Linda Shelton and Jonene Jones; two Brothers-in-Law, Bob Bray and John Bray; many nieces and nephews; and his Hyde Park Baptist Church family.
Bro. Luellen was born and raised in Henry County, Ind., and came to Monroe, La., to work at the GM Lamp Plant. Following his salvation, he was baptized and joined Rowland Road Baptist church where he met his future wife and was married. Shortly thereafter he answered God’s call to the ministry and began attending Louisiana Missionary Baptist Institute and Seminary in Minden, where he would later receive his Masters of Theology. His first pastorate was Hope Baptist Church in Helfin. He then served as a youth director at Central Missionary Baptist Church in Bastrop. In June of 1983, he accepted the pastorate of Hyde Park Baptist Church where he faithfully served until the Lord called him home to heaven.
During his ministry in West Monroe, Bro. Luellen served over 20 years as a chaplain with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. He also worked for Premiere Hospice of Monroe. He also helped start and promoted Hyde Park Baptist Publications which has produced nine volumes of commentaries on the Bible. He also served as a substitute teacher at his alma mater LMBIS for many years.
During his spare time, he enjoyed butchering deer, crappie fishing, wood working, and making jelly with his daughters-in-law. He loved spending time with grandchildren at his fishing camp. His love and passion in life besides his family was ministering to his church family, his relationship with the deputies of OPSO, and soul-winning in his community. He became a friend to everyone he met.
Pallbearers: Brian Craighead, Dewayne Hood, Coty Lee, Steven McKithern, Tony Squires, Brandon Jones, Adam McKithern, and Josh Bray. The deacons of Hyde Park Baptist Church were honorary pallbearers.
Online condolences: www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Aden ‘David’ Mitcham
Aden “David” Mitcham of West Monroe, died on Dec. 31, 2020. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Betty Jo Gray Pardue
Betty Jo Gray Pardue passed peacefully Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, to be with the Lord at 90 years of age. There was a private family graveside service Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery under the care of Kilpatrick’s Funeral Home. The service was officiated by Dr. Mike Walker.
Kathy Sue Ratcliff
Graveside funeral services for Kathy Sue Ratcliff, Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Lynn Cemetery in Archibald, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Rayville.
Charles Edward Rowton
A celebration of life for Charles Edward Rowton, 76, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at In His Steps Fellowship, West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Gerald Stephen Rugg
Gerald Stephen Rugg, 64, of Downsville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Thomas Joe Sevier
Thomas Joe Sevier, 68, of Eros, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Edline Lois Shelton
Edline Lois Shelton, 95, of West Monroe, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Joe M. Spence
Funeral services for Joe M. Spence, 84, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe, with Elizabeth Crouch Williams and Mark Pugh officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at the funeral home.
Barney Mason Tucker
Barney Mason Tucker, 81, of Monroe, passed away on Dec. 30, 2020. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
April Ann Waller
April Ann Waller, 49, of Monroe, passed away on Dec. 31, 2020. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Interment followed under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Sharon Lynn Womack
Funeral service for Sharon Lynn Womack, 75, of West Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. She passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
TommyE Ann Bivins Zylks
TommyE Ann Bivins Zylks, 84, of Downsville, died on Dec. 22, 2020. Interment was at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Hasley Cemetery Memorial Gazebo under the direction of the Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
