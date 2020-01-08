Hollis Jewell Wood Arnold
Mrs. Hollis Jewell Wood Arnold, 89, of Monroe died Jan. 1, 2020. Services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Swartz First Baptist Church, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Roy Manley Bentley
Mr. Roy Manley Bentley, 88, of Satsuma, Ala., formerly of Monroe, died Jan. 1, 2020. Services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation will was from 9:30-10 a.m. Tuesday at the mausoleum chapel.
Tommy Black
Tommy Black, 83, of Grayson, was born on Sept 15, 1936, and passed from this life on Jan 1, 2020 in Alexandria. Mr. Black was a mechanic. A memorial service will be scheduled at a late time under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Milhim Abraham Bodron Jr.
Milhim Abraham Bodron Jr., MD, passed away in Monroe on Jan. 6, 2020 at age 89. Buddy, as he was best known, was born on Jan. 4, 1931 in Shreveport. A funeral service will be held at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Monroe at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe.
Reneau Griffing Breard
Funeral services will be held for Reneau Griffing Breard, 99, of Monroe, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Monroe, with Father Tim Hurd and Deacon Tom Deal officiating. Interment will follow at St. Matthew Catholic Cemetery, Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Reneau was born on Oct. 14, 1920, in Monroe, and passed away after a brief illness on Jan. 4, 2020, in his apartment at St. Joseph’s Assisted Living in Monroe. He is a descendant of one of the city’s founding fathers, a French officer who fought with the American colonists against England in the Revolutionary War. His grandfather, Daniel Armand Breard, served in the Civil War and fought at Gettysburg. Reneau is preceded in death by his wife, Anne Goodman Breard of Leicester, England, whom he met while stationed there during WWII. They were married on July 19, 1945, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Leicester and celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in 2014.
Reneau began his military career at Neville High School by attending the Military Training Camp in Alexandria, La., for three summers. As an undergraduate at LSU, he served in the ROTC Cadet Corps. In 1942, Reneau was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, and he volunteered to go to parachute school at Ft. Benning, Ga. He made his first combat jump in 1943 at Paestum, Italy, as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. Reneau later fought in Operation Market Garden in Holland and the Battle of the Bulge. When the war ended, he was sent to Berlin for occupation duty. Reneau was awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, the Combat Infantry Badge, and a Presidential Unit Citation. Serving in the U.S. Army Reserve, he retired in 1975 as a full colonel.
Reneau was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved hunting at Africa and Duck Pond Hunting Camps, traveling to his former battlefields and all over the world, attending paratrooper reunions, playing dominoes, reading, and assisting aspiring World War II writers. One of his greatest honors was when he was asked to write the foreword to Brothers in Arms, the history of the A Company, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment. Reneau was vice-president of the family business, Monroe Office Equipment, and he served as district governor for the National Office Products Association. He was a founding member of Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church and a member of the Monroe Rotary Club for 50 years.
Reneau is preceded in death by his parents, Edith Griffing Breard and Daniel Armand Breard; sisters, Nellie Pugh and Mary Edith Hayes; brothers, Jack Hendricks Breard and Armand Vaughn Breard; and daughter, Renee Ellen Wright.
He is survived by his sons, Daniel A. Breard and wife Judy and Ken Breard and wife Susan; grandchildren, Daniel A. Breard Jr. and wife Miranda, Mamie Breard, Christopher Breard and wife Meg, and Griffing Breard and wife Paige; great-grandchildren, Mary Kathryn Breard, George Daniel Breard, Caroline Breard, and Cate Breard. Also, Reneau is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Danny Breard, Christopher Breard, Daniel Breard, Griffing Breard, Jack Breard, Ernest Breard, Peter Hayes, and Ely McPherson. Memorials may be made to the Catholic Chapel at St. Joseph’s Assisted Living, 2299 Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA 71201, Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 900 Good Shepherd Lane, Monroe, LA 71201, or a church or charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Christus St. Joseph’s Home, Serenity Care Providers, and Elara Caring Hospice.
Following the graveside services, a celebration of Reneau’s life will be held at the McPhearson home on 900 Morgan St., Monroe, LA 71201.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Jean Louise Busby
Mrs. Jean Louise Busby, 83, of Monroe died Jan. 2, 2020. Services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Evan Wayne Christy
A memorial service for Evan will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Evan, a student, was born on November 9, 2005, and passed from this life on Jan. 1, 2020.
John Michael Crowson
Mr. John Michael Crowson, 66, of West Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Griffin Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.
James Robert ‘Pastell’ Futch
Funeral services for Mr. James Robert “Pastell” Futch, 78, a musician, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Ralph Benjamin Harrison, Sr.
Mr. Ralph Benjamin “Ben” Harrison Sr., 93, of Monroe died Jan. 5, 2020. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Monroe. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the parlor of the church.
Mavis Clampit Howard
Graveside services for Mavis Theresa Clampit Howard, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Dr. Woods Watson officiated. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lela Ann Kimble
A celebration of life for Mrs. Lela Ann Kimble, 77, of Monroe, will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. She passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Virginia Ann
Reynolds Knickerbocker
A celebration of life for Virginia Ann Reynolds Knickerbocker, 75, of Monroe, was at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Knickerbocker was born Nov. 10, 1944, in Tallulah, to the late W.P. and June Edmondson Reynolds and went to be with the Lord on Dec. 30, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She graduated from Neville High School in 1962 and received her bachelor’s degree in 1983 from Northeast Louisiana University. Her long and illustrious career began in high school as an elevator operator for J.C. Penney. During her last 30 years, she worked at the City of Monroe for Mayor Bob Powell and went on to serve as administrative director of the Northeast Louisiana Cancer Institute where she retired in 2010. She served as Secretary for the Monroe Fire/Police Civil Service Board for more than 20 years. She was a dedicated employee and in her 50-year career, she never took a sick day. In 2001, with her longtime friend, Dee Dee Cook, they founded the Cancer Foundation League. Throughout her career, Virginia served on various civic and charitable committees and boards.
Virginia, known as “Minnie” to her family, never met a stranger. She was the life of any party, a straight shooter, loved to laugh, and make others laugh. She was a gifted leader with a feisty spirit, extremely generous, compassionate, and big-hearted. Virginia’s love for the Lord inspired her to invest her time in various church organizations especially those having to do with missions, which was her heart. She attended and was a member of North Monroe Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by parents and brother, the late Charlie Reynolds (late wife LaRue).
Survivors include her sweetheart of 57 years, Bobby; daughters, Kay Dick (Teal) and Kim Barnes (David); grandchildren, Caleb Dick (Ashten), Aaron Dick, and Jackie Dick; great-grandson, Levi Dick; sisters, Gwen McKinnie (late husband Wayne), Mary Zambie (late husband Jimmy), and Becky Branch (Ray); brothers, Billy Reynolds (late wife Marsha) and Jack Reynolds; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Oncology Associates and extend a special thank you to Louisiana Hospice, especially Jennia, Brandy, Nancy, Reba, Natalie, and Mary.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cancer Foundation League or North Monroe Baptist Church, both in Monroe.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Brenda Spillers Lambert
Funeral services for Brenda Spillers Lambert of West Monroe will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Debbie Jean Lewis Perot
Funeral services for Debbie Jean Lewis Perot were at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home-West Monroe. Interment was at Rocky Branch Cemetery.
Richard Troy Reeves
Funeral services for Richard Troy Reeves, 81, of Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Eudora Baptist Church in Eudora, Ark., with Rev. Jimmy Wallace and Reggie McDaniel officiating. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. at Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
William Dean Rogers
A celebration of life for Mr. William Dean Rogers, 85, of Ruston, will be held at a later date, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Marie Sims
Funeral services for Mrs. Marie Sims, 90, of Calhoun, was at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Souls Harbor U.P.C in Calhoun. Interment followed at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Topsy Mae Spillers
Funeral services for Mrs. Topsy Mae Spillers, 86, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Assembly of God near Downsville.
Belma Lee Street
Funeral services for Mrs. Belma Lee Street, 91, of Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. She passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Charles William Walker
Funeral services for Mr. Charles William Walker, 75, retired rig engineer, of Calhoun, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at The Assembly West Monroe. He passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
