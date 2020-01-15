Timothy ‘Timmy’ Antley
Funeral services for Timothy “Timmy” Antley, 58, were at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel in West Monroe. Interment was at McCormick Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation was from noon until the time of the service.
Alice Ann Carroll
Funeral services for Mrs. Alice Carroll, 76, of Spearsville, were at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home-West Monroe, with Rev. Terry Burke officiating. Internment was in Laran Cemetery. Mrs. Carroll was born on October 5, 1943 and passed from this life on Jan. 8, 2020.
Charles ‘CR’ Daily
Memorial services for Charles “CR” Daily will be at 4 p.m. Thursday Jan. 16, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Judy Ann Dillard
Mrs. Judy Ann Dillard, 68, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jerry Darnell Fleming
Memorial Services for Mr. Jerry Darnell Fleming, 86, of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday, at the church. A second memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Eros, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday, at the Church
Glenn Golson Sr.
Glenn Golson Sr., 90, of Eros, died Jan. 7, 2020. Services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Paschal Catholic Church in West Monroe. Interment was in the church cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mrs. Sarah Storey McConathy
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Sarah Storey McConathy, 85, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Shelley Hill officiating. Interment was in the Arcadia Cemetery in Arcadia.
Mrs. McConathy was born on March 23, 1934, and passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, in Bernice. To know Sassy was to love her. This was her nickname as she was known by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, but everyone called her Sassy. Mrs. McConathy was the sweetest, kindest and most FUN Soul! She retired from Central Bank with 35 years of service and is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Leon L. McConathy; her son, Leon “Butch” McConathy; her parents, William and Lucille Storey; brother, James Storey; sister, Judy Storey; and her in-laws, Ira and Maxine McConathy.
Survivors include her daughter, Jane McConathy Brandon and husband, Jerry; grandchildren, Ashely Brandon Pere’ and husband, Dom, Patrick Brandon and wife, Rachel, Katelyn McConathy, Carson Callaway, and Campbell Turner and wife, Ashley; Ten great grandchildren; brother, Joe Storey and wife, Melrose; sister-in-law, Frances Storey; nephews, Randy Storey, and Greg Storey; nieces, Gaye Hudani and Kim Storey.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Brandon, Patrick Brandon, Jason Storey, Lane Beaird, Carson Callaway and Campbell Turner. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dom Pere’, Minaz Hudani, Randy Storey, and Greg Storey.
Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Memorials may be made to The Wellspring Alliance for Families, Inc. or the charity of your choice.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Arbor Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the staff of Reeves Memorial Medical Center for the care they have given to Mrs. McConathy.
She will be greatly be missed by all. Heaven is singing and dancing because our sweet Sassy has arrived!
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy Edwards Hilburn Ott
Funeral services for Dorothy Edwards Hilburn Ott, 90, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Dr. Jim Wolfe will officiate. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1 p.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
Bobby R. Panzico
Mr. Bobby R. Panzico, 74, of West Monroe died Jan. 7, 2020. Services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, atMulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from noon until service time Saturday, at the funeral home.
Bernardo Alfredo Pedro
Mr. Bernardo Alfredo Pedro, 83, of Downsville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Arrangements are by Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Rachel R. Shelby
Mrs. Dorothy Walters, 91, of the Hebert Community died Oct. 29, 2019. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Graveside services will follow at Prosperity Cemetery in Herbine, Ark., at 3 p.m. Friday. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Friday, at the funeral home.
Mary Gwyn Thurmond
Mary Gwyn Thurmond, 90, of Sterlington, passed away Jan. 6, 2020. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
