Debra Lynn Aeschimann
Debra Lynn Aeschimann, 63, of Calhoun, passed from this life on Jan. 26, 2020. Memorial services will be planned at a later date.
Martha J. Bennett
Mrs. Martha Janette Bennett, 89, of Monroe, a registered nurse, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Memorial services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at North Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe. Visitation was from noon Monday at the church. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Phoenix Carpenter
Phoenix, infant son of Matthew and Lyndy Carpenter, was born on Jan. 24, 2020 and passed on into the loving arms of his Savior. The family will schedule a memorial service at a later date.
Leonard L. Colvin
Leonard L. Colvin, 89, of West Monroe, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Dubach.
Ronnie A. Cook
Ronnie A. Cook, 72, of Calhoun, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020. Services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.
Sally Ann Crenshaw
Sally Ann Crenshaw, 62, of West Monroe, passed away Jan. 15, 2020. Memorial services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Thomas ‘Ted’ Doughty
Funeral service for Ted Doughty will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home-West Monroe. Visitation was from 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Jan 26. Doughty was the owner of Ted’s Gun and Reel Shop. He passed away on Jan 23, 2020 in West Monroe.
Joan Pauley-Landry
Ms. Joan Pauley-Landry, 65, of West Monroe passed Jan. 26, 2020. Ms. Landry, an award-winning artist, was born on May 28, 1954, in Monroe. Arrangements are under the directoin of Griffin Funeral Home.
Syble Leigh
Syble Leigh, 95, of Monroe, a bookkeeper for Monroe City Schools, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Eloise Diamond Little
Baby Girl Eloise Diamond Little of Rayville passed away Jan. 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home of Monroe.
Andrew Seth Luse
Mr. Andrew Seth Luse, 18, of Monroe, passed away Jan. 19, 2020. Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Luse were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Swartz First Baptist Church in Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Harold Eugene ‘Gene’ McCormick Jr.
Harold Eugene “Gene” McCormick Jr., 82, of West Monroe, died Jan. 21, 2020. Services were held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church in West Monroe,. Interment was in the New Chapel Hill Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of West Monroe.
Frances Pearce ‘Todd’ Oglethorpe
Funeral services for Frances Pearce “Todd” Oglethorpe, 91, of Monroe were at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Christian Life Church, Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Paul Aaron Thomisee
A celebration of life for Paul Aaron Thomisee, 26, of Calhun, will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Alma Jean Young
Alma Jean Young, 88, of West Monroe, passed away Jan. 20, 2020. Memorial services were held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.