Bendel Lee Carr Sr.
Funeral services for Bendel Lee Carr Sr., of West Monroe, were held June 29, 2021 at The Assembly in West Monroe with Pastor Beck Carr and Rev. Roy Telano officiating. Interment followed at Fellowship Cemetery in Columbia under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe. Carr died on June 26, 2021 in West Monroe, at the age of 70.
Virginia Marie Jones Crow
Virginia Marie Jones Crow, 96, of Monroe, died on June 20, 2021. Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Monroe. Interment followed in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe.
Norma Lee ‘Newby’ Elliott
Funeral service for Mrs. Norma Lee “Newby” Elliott, 94, of Monroe, were held on Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Craig Ferguson officiating. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Gregory Ford Hands
A celebration of life for Gregory Ford Hands, 62, of Monroe, who died on Sunday, June 27, 2021, was held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. Services are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Charles Eugene Kirby
A celebration of life for Charles Eugene Kirby, 67, of West Monroe, was held Monday June 28, 2021 at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Malcolm ‘Joe’ McGrew
Funeral services for Malcolm “Joe” McGrew will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Holloway and Rev. Larry Eubanks officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Joe was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and served in the United States Army. He also retired from Graphic Packaging as a machinist.
Joe is survived by his wife of 67 years Lois McGrew; daughters Marsha Cummings (Eddie), Kathy Martin (Tony) and Terri Foster (Gary); 5 grandchildren, Brent Cummings, Lindsay Spillers (Nick), Joseph Foster (Misty), Tyler Martin (Olivia), Austin Cummings (Brook); 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Clayton McGrew; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Foster, Tyler Martin, Austin Cummings, Nick Spillers, Peyton Hemphill and Matt Saterfiel.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Cummings, Gene Rogers, Mike Stone, Lamar Owens, Bo Wilkes, Roy Mullican and Phil Riley.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or charity of donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made to www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Becky Phillips
Memorial services for Becky Phillips of West Monroe, will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home. Phillips was born Aug. 26, 1956 in Farmerville and died on June 22, 2021 in West Monroe at the age of 64.
P.L. Robert
Graveside services for P. L. Robert, 80, of West Monroe were held at Luna Assembly of God Cemetery with Rev. Gene Benson and Rev. Joel Brackett officiating.
Beatrice Rosalie Shelton
Memorial service for Beatrice Rosalie Shelton, 89, of Monroe, were held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Christ the King Chapel on the ULM campus with FR. Scott Brandel officiating.
Zoe Belle Simpson
Zoe Belle Simpson, 12, of Monroe, a student of East Ouachita Middle School, died on June 19, 2021 at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. A celebration of life was held on Friday, June 25, 2021 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home in Monroe. A graveside celebration of life was held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Antioch Cemetery near Spearsville under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home Monroe.
Barbara Jean Bedenbender Webb
Memorial services for Barbara Jean Bedenbender Webb, 87, a retired receptionist of West Monroe, who died on Friday, June 25, 2021, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
