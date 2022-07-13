Marilyn Bryant
Visitations for Marylin Bryant, 67, of Toone, Tennessee formerly of West Monroe, were held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022, and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Sunday July 10, 2022 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
Mary Wiggins Cotton
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Mary Wiggins Cotton, 88, of West Monroe, were held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with her son, John Parker officiating. Interment followed at Oak Grove Cemetery in Winnsboro.
Joseph Albert Ford, IV
Joseph Albert Ford, IV, 33, of West Monroe, died on June 28, 2022. Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Thomas “Red” Foster
Funeral services for Thomas “Red” Foster, 70, of West Monroe, were held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed at Clark Springs Cemetery.
Lucille Mary Brossett Henson
Funeral services for Lucille Mary Brossett Henson, 93, of Monroe, were held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Father Mike Thang’wa officiating. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Roger Maxwell
Roger Maxwell, 73, of Jonesboro, died on July 9, 2022. Services are incomplete and will be under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, Monroe.
Anna Louise Bland Monk
Funeral services for Anna Louise Bland Monk, 77, of West Monroe, were held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel, Mississippi.
Michael E. Redden
Memorial services for Michael E. Redden, 67, of Monroe, were held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Velma Sikes Rhoten
Funeral services celebrating the life of Velma Sikes Rhoten, 80, of West Monroe, were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Ada Louise Richie
Funeral services for Mrs. Ada Louise Richie, 83, of West Monroe, were held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Private family interment followed in Chatham Cemetery in Chatham.
Daniel Wesly Spears
Services for Daniel Wesly Spears were held at 2 p.m., July 12, 2022, at Fairpark Baptist Church. Daniel was born Sept. 20, 1991, in Monroe, and died on July 7, 2022, in Monroe. Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Kimberly Ann Stephens
Kimberly Ann Stephens was born on Dec. 31, 1968, in Texas, and died on July 9, 2022, in Monroe, at the early age of 53. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jimmy Turnbow
Funeral services for Jimmy Turnbow, 62, of Eros, were held at 4 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Eros. Interment followed at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe.
William “Butch” Valentine
William “Butch” Valentine, 69, was born Aug. 27, 1952, in Wissner and died July 7, 2022, in West Monroe. Services were held Monday, July 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Brother Ron Rodriguez officiating. Interment followed at Roselawn Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Rev. Edwin C. Webster
Rev. Edwin C. Webster, 96, of West Monroe, died on June 28, 2022. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, at Grace Episcopal Church in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
