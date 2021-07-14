Alfred Lewis Bethea
Funeral services for Alfred Lewis Bethea will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Bro. Terry Mims officiating. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Patsy Dianne Brady
Funeral services for Patsy Dianne Brady of West Monroe were held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in West Monroe with Bro. David Mixon officiating. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Blaise Peter Cosentino
Memorial services for Blaise Peter Cosentino, 84, a retired passport agent, of Ruston, who died on Saturday, July 10, 2021, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Robbie Dean Duffey
Robbie Dean Duffey, a welder of West Monroe, was born on Aug. 4, 1943, and died on July 8, 2021 at the age of 77. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Tina Marie McHugh ‘Mimi’ Edgerton
Tina Marie McHugh “Mimi” Edgerton, 65 of West Monroe, died on July 6, 2021. Graveside services were held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in the chapel of Mausoleum of Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Richard Gary Galloway
A celebration of life for Mr. Richard Gary Galloway, 73, a retired restaurant manager, of Monroe, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Buddy Hays
Funeral services for Buddy Hays, 67, of Eros, were held on July 10, 2021 at Frantom Chapel Church with Bro. John Austin officiating. Interment followed at Downsville City Cemetery.
John David Hudleston
John David Hudleston, 76, of West Monroe, died on July 9, 2021. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Lapine Assembly of God Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Lapine Assembly of God Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Charles ‘Pete’ Mims
Funeral services for Charles “Pete” Mims, 78, of West Monroe, were held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe with Rev. Terry Mims officiating.
Robert ‘Robby’ Richardson III
A celebration of life for Robert “Robby” Richardson III, 72, a retired chemical operator, of West Monroe, who died on Friday, July 9, 2021, was held on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Deanna Gail Streams
Memorial services for Ms. Deanna Gail Streams were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe. Family accepted friends for visitation from noon until the time of service. Arrangements were under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Martha D. Yeager
Funeral services for Martha D. Yeager were at 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Ridge Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. Jim Wolfe officiating. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Martha was born March 8, 1932 in Holly Ridge, and passed away July 7, 2021 in West Monroe. Martha was a faithful wife and devoted mother, grandmama and great grandmama. Martha had a love for people, and enjoyed cooking and gardening. She always had a smile and a kind word for her family and friends. Martha was an active member of Ridge Avenue Baptist Church. She worked for many years at Western Union and several banking institutions through the years.
Martha is survived by her husband of 66 years Calton Yeager; daughter Sharon Wall and husband Barry; 4 grandchildren Shane Wall, Brandon Wall and wife Sonja, Joseph Wall and wife Rachel and Matthew Scott Wall and fiancé Lawren; 4 great-grandchildren Layla, Leanna, Livi Rae and Brynlee Wall; brother Carl Marion Williams and wife Vita; special nephew Larry Smith and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Her grandsons honored her by serving as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers were men of Fellowship Sunday School Class.
Memorials may be made to Ridge Avenue Baptist Church.
Online condolences: www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
