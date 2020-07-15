Francis Lee Allbritton
Graveside services celebrating the life of Francis Lee Allbritton, 58, of Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday July 16, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery in Monroe, with Rev. James Doughty officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Monroe.
Virginia ‘Ginger’ Bowling
Mrs. Virginia F. “Ginger” Bowling, 76, of Sterlington, passed away July 10, 2020. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in St. Paschal Catholic Church Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mable ‘Aunt Mae’ Brossett
Mable “Aunt Mae” Brossett, 107, of West Monroe, passed away July 10, 2020. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. Paschal Catholic Church in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
James Charles Chambers Jr.
James Charles “Chuck” Chambers Jr., 58, of Monroe, passed away July 8, 2020. Private family graveside services were at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Frances Theresa
Pitarro Conti
Mrs. Frances Theresa Pitarro Conti, 90, of West Monroe, passed away July 8, 2020. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Interment was in the church cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Wade ‘Catfish’ Dickerson
Mr. Wade “Catfish” Dickerson, 70, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A memorial visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Parkview Baptist Church in Monroe.
Timothy Allen Lakosky
Timothy Allen Lakosky, 61, of West Monroe, was born on June 29, 1959, and passed from this life on July 8, 2020. Graveside services were held Friday at Sardis Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Virginia Ann Lenard
Virginia Ann Lenard, 77, of West Monroe, passed away on July 10, 2020. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Lucious-Gideon
Divinorum Luther
A friends and family gathering for baby Lucious-Gideon Divinorum Luther, of West Monroe, was 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Lucious was born May 31, 2020, and gained his angel wings July 8, 2020, at the age of 6 weeks.
Sandra Jayne Moore
Graveside services for Sandra Jayne Moore, were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at North Hopkins Cemetery in Birthright, Texas.
Douglas Wayne Naron
Private family services will be held Thursday July 16, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, due to the COVID 19 safety concerns.
Christopher Blaine Robert
A celebration of life for Christopher “Chris” Blaine Robert, 36, of West Monroe, who passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, was at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Sandra Louise Russell
Mrs. Sandra Louise “Sandy” Russell, 69, of Monroe, passed away July 10, 2020. Memorial services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
George ‘Mike’ Sanderson
George “Mike” Sanderson was born April 7, 1960 and passed from this life July 9, 2020 at the age of 60. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Apostolic Restoration Church, West Monroe, with Pastor Nathan Thornton officiating. Interment was at Salem Cemetery in Eros, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Stancil Westbrook Savage
Mrs. Stancil Westbrook Savage, 97, of Lafayette, formerly of Monroe, passed away July 11, 2020. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Taylor Cemetery, Farmerville, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
James W. Shows
James W. Shows, 84, of Monroe, passed away July 9, 2020. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Marilyn Frances St. Amant
Mrs Marilyn Frances St. Amant, 81, of Monroe, passed away July 10, 2020. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Entombment was at 2 p.m. Thursday July 16, 2020, at Hope Mausoleum in New Orleans.
Anthony Joseph Ticheli
Anthony Joseph Ticheli, 73, of West Monroe, passed away on July 9, 2020. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Richard ‘Dick’ Tipton Sr.
Graveside services for Richard “Dick” Tipton Sr. were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Beulah Methodist Church Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Herman Joseph Trichel
A celebration of life for Mr. Herman Joseph Trichel, 74, of West Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 2 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. He passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.
