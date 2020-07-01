Willard ‘Skeet’ Auttonberry
Funeral services for Willard “Skeet” Auttonberry were at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun.
Allen Balsamo
Funeral services for Allen Balsamo were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Herbert Marlynn Barefoot
Mr. Herbert Marlynn Barefoot, 88, of Monroe, passed away June 24, 2020. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment followed in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Angelo Thomas Danna
Mr. Angelo Thomas Dana, 87, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment will be in St. Matthew Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Karen Denise Davidson
Karen Denise Davidson was born on Sept. 9, 1958, and passed from this life on June 29, 2020. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lawrence Donald Debnam
Lawrence Donald Debnam, 80, of Rayville, was born on Nov. 1, 1939, and passed from this life on June 28, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
W.M. DeFreese
Mr. W.M.(Bill) DeFreese, 99, of Start, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation was from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at the mausoleum.
Mary P. Durham
Funeral Services for Mary P. Durham, 83, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Michael Wood and Dr. Woods Watson officiating. Interment followed in Wilhite Cemetery in Point.
Irma Elam
Mrs. Irma Elam, 82, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at North Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe. Interment was at Old Athens Cemetery in Athens.
Margaret Evans
Funeral services for Margaret Evans were at 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Interment was in Old Union Cemetery, Columbia. Visitation was from noon until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Tommy Gwendolyn (Allison) Freeman
Mrs. Tommy Gwendolyn Allison Freeman, 73, of Seymour, Tenn., passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Funeral services celebrating her life were at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe. Visitation was from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mark Greer
Funeral services for Mark Greer, 65, of Minden, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Carlton Shepard Jeselink
Mr. Carlton Shepard Jeselink, 59, of Atlanta, La.,was born on Aug. 10, 1960, and passed from this life on June 25, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Shirley Jean Jordan
Shirley Jean Jordan was born on Dec. 7, 1941 and passed from this life on June 24, 2020. Services were at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe with interment following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun.
Edward Dewitt Rayner
Edward Dewitt Rayner, 76, of Downsville, was born on Jan. 1, 1944, and passed from this life on June 26, 2020. Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Michael Sydney Sikes
Michael Sydney Sikes, 60, of Monroe, was born on Aug. 8, 1959, and passed from this life on June 23, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Lucy Studavin
Funeral services celebrating the life of Lucy Studavin, 99, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jerry Tippen
Jerry Tippen, 77, of West Monroe, was born on Sept. 26, 1942, and passed from this life on June 28, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Dr. Dwayne Yeager
Dr. Dwayne Yeager was born Feb. 6, 1956, and went to his heavenly home to be with his Savior on June 22, 2020.
A celebration of life were at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe with his pastor and friend, Waymond Warren officiating, along with Darris Waren. Interment to follow at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Fair Park Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes.
Dr. Yeager was born in Monroe and was a Cum Laude Graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology from Northeast Louisiana University. He was an honor graduate of Saint Francis School of Radiologic Technology. In 1986 he received his Doctor of Optometry degree from the University of Houston where he graduated in the top 10 percent of his class. He earned Fellowship into the American Academy of Optometry in 1989. He was a Diplomate of the American Board of Optometry and was awarded membership in the following organizations: American Optometric Association Contact Lens Section, Who’s Who in American Executives and Professionals, Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities, Beta Sigma Kappa Honor Fraternity, Harold C. Khon Research Award, and Gold Key International Society. Dr. Yeager was an adjunct associate professor at the University of Houston and past president of the Optometry Association of Louisiana. He has lectured nationwide on various optometric subjects from specialty contact lenses to vision nutrition. He has been in practice in West Monroe since 1986.
Dwayne was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved his family with his whole heart. He and Beth did everything together: work, church, shopping and travel, and they seldom left the other’s side. They have been a Godly example and help to many young couples through the years. As much as Dwayne loved his work and his family, he loved his Lord even more and is rejoicing now at the feet of his Savior. Dwayne has been a faithful member and servant at Fair Park Baptist Church for over 33 years. He was a long-time deacon, past Sunday School teacher, AV team member and he served on committees too numerous to list. Dwayne loved serving and worshiping with his Fair Park family. Dwayne not only served his church, but he also served in his community through the City of West Monroe Planning Commission, serving for almost 20 years. His yard is evidence of his love for gardening and his office walls display his enjoyment of photography. Dwayne never played a musical instrument, but he loved music as much as any musician. He enjoyed all genres, but his favorite… Rush.
Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents, Keith & Helen Yeager and his brother, Lamar.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 44 years, Beth, and their three sons, Chris (Neki), Adam (Heather) and Ryan (Emily.) Grandchildren: Zachary, Addison, Sawyer, Reagan, Cadence and a new baby girl coming in November. Dwayne is also survived by special long-time friend, Doris Thompson. Serving as pallbearers were Timothy Alsup, Jacob Knight, Brent May, Dale Mercer, Darris Waren and Donnie Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Fair Park Deacons, AV & Worship Team, Ron Nix and Richard Randels. Memorials may be made to the Fair Park Baptist Church ProVision Building Fund.
Online condolences: www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
