Kimberly Bontekoe, 61, of West Monroe, died July 17, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 22, 2022 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment will follow in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Lonnie “Unckie” Brothers
Lonnie “Unckie” Brothers, of West Monroe, died on July 11, 2022. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at Ridge Avenue Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment followed in the New Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Lonnie Wayne Hutto
Lonnie Wayne Hutto, 72, of Monroe, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Jennifer Ann Jones
Celebration of the life of Jennifer Ann Jones, 51, of Bastrop, who died Friday, July 15, 2022, was held 2 p.m., Monday, July 18, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Natalie Michelle Jumper
Funeral service for Natalie Michelle Jumper, 20, of Monroe, who died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, was held at 5 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed at Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Dot McCurry
Funeral services for Dot McCurry, formerly employed with Ouachita Coca-Cola Bottling took place on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church located in Calhoun, LA. For full obituary go to Kilpatrick Funeral Home website.
Joyce Owens
Graveside service for Joyce Owens of Calhoun was held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 18, 2022 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Calhoun under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Amico Joseph Rizzuto
Funeral services for Mr. Amico Joseph Rizzuto, 67, of Monroe, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home on Sterlington Road in Monroe, with Deacon Bill Goss officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Dudley Bernard Sanderson
A memorial service for Mr. Dudley Bernard Sanderson, 92, of Monroe, was held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Monroe, with Bro. David Willoughby officiating.
Charles Michael Smith
Charles Michael Smith, 63, of Marion, died Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Herschel Vance Tucker
Herschel Vance Tucker, 77, of West Monroe, died Friday, July 15, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.