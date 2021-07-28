Katherine ‘Kathy’ Davis Alger
Funeral services for Mrs. Katherine “Kathy” Davis Alger, 72, of Monroe, were held Sunday, July 25, 2021, at St. Marks United Methodist Church with Rev. Nat Barnett officiating. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Clorice Thomisee Breland
Memorial service for Mrs. Chorisea “Clorice” Thomisee Breland, 93, of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Rev. Lisa Mayo officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until time of service.
Clara Mae Coleman
Memorial services for Ms. Clara Mae Coleman, 80, a retired sales representative, of West Monroe, who died on Wednesday, July 22, 2021, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Hilda Kay Crews
Funeral services for Mrs. Hilda Kay Crews, 69, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at St. Marks United Methodist Church with Rev. Nat Barnett officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Debra Elaine Foster
Graveside services for Debra Elaine Foster, 56, a retail manager, of West Monroe, who died on Thursday, July 22, 2021, were held on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Mulhearn Memorial Park near Monroe under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home of West Monroe.
Martin Dennis Griswold
Funeral services for Martin Dennis Griswold of West Monroe, who died on Thursday, July 22, 2021, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Apostolic Restoration Church in West Monroe. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the church. Services are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Joe Holder
Funeral services for Joe Holder, 78, of Calhoun, were held on Friday, July 23, 2021 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Bishop John Thompson assisted by Pastor Marcus Williams officiating. Interment followed at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
Inez B. Hudnall
A funeral service for Inez B. Hudnall of West Monroe, who died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, was held on Friday, July 23, 2021, in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home in Monroe. Interment followed at Hasley Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home of West Monroe.
Nicholas Jennings
Memorial services for Nicholas Jennings were held Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Virginia Ann Martin
Virginia Ann Martin, 78 of Eros, passed away on July 24, 2021.
Laura Ann Mulhern
Funeral services for Laura Ann Mulhern, 46, of Monroe, were held on Friday, July 23, 2021, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Alan Miller officiating. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Monroe.
Mary Alice Patty
Graveside services for Mary Alice Patty, 75, a retired certified nursing assistant, of Delhi, who died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, were held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Newton Cemetery near Delhi under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home of West Monroe.
June Loraine Ray
A funeral service for June Loraine Ray of West Monroe, who died on Sunday, July 25, 2021, was held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed at Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Sue Reeves
A gathering for Sue Reeves, 86, of West Monroe will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
William Peyton Renwick Sr.
A memorial service for William Peyton Renwick Sr., 67, of Monroe, who died on Thursday, July 22, 2021, was held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
James Wesley Stapleton Sr.
A funeral service for James Wesley Stapleton Sr. of West Monroe, who died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, was held on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home. Interment followed at Kilpatrick Serenity Gardens, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home of West Monroe.
David Benjamin Tucker
David Benjamin Tucker, 70, of Monroe, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home of West Monroe.
Charles Herndon Wilkins
Memorial services for Charles Herndon Wilkins, 79, of Monroe, were held on Monday, July 26, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Monroe.
