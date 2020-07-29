D.K. Allen
Graveside services for D.K. Allen were at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Brother Danny McIlveene officiated.
Annamarie Arnold
Mrs. Annamarie Elizabeth Wirtgen Arnold, 90, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at North Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Mary Beth Box
Mary Beth Box, 66, of Wisner, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Michael Wayne Carpenter
Graveside services for Michael Wayne Carpenter, 5, of Haughton, were at noon Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Holmesville Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.
Brenda Clement
Funeral services for Brenda Clement were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home-West Monroe. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Malcolm E. DeCelle Jr.
A memorial service for Malcolm E. DeCelle Jr., 76, of Monroe, was at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Monroe. Interment will follow at a later date in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.
Mary Ann Graves
Mary Ann Graves passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Phyllis Kay Cupit Guirlando
Funeral services for Phyllis Kay Cupit Guirlando were at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Kilpatrick’s Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Dorothy Kirkham
Funeral services for Dorothy Kirkham were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens, West Monroe.
Rita Lee
Mrs. Rita Lee, 57, of Monroe passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Hall Cemetery.
Micah Aaron Lyons
Micah Aaron Lyons, 1 year old, of Collinston, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2010. His funeral was at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Loch Arbor Baptist Church in Monroe. Interment followed at Loch Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was 2-3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
William Thomas Massey
Graveside services for William Thomas Massey were at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Loch Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery in Swartz, with Pastor William Sikes officiating.
William was born on Sept. 6, 1937 in Jonesboro, and passed away on July 22, 2020 in Bastrop. He was a member of Loch Arbor Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. William retired as a postal supervisor for the United States Postal Service. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman Massey and Lera Viola Taylor Massey Simons; sisters, Lola Smith, Linda Wheelis and Jean Thornton;
William is survived by his wife of 59 years, Genell Trevillion Massey; children, Theresa Massey Richmond (David), William Allan Massey; brother, Terry Massey (Thelma); brother-in-law, Sherwood Smith; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Walker, Vera Adams (Hollis), Deborah Buckley (Troy); grandchildren, Virginia Massey, Megan Massey, William Richmond, Charles Richmond; and numerous nieces, nephews and other cherished family and friends.
Mary Margaret Martin
Mrs. Mary Margaret Martin, 68, of West Monroe, was born on Nov. 2, 1951 and passed from this life on July 25, 2020. Funeral services for Mrs. Mary were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Larry Norman McGuffee
Graveside services for Larry Norman McGuffee, barber, 77, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Rosefield Cemetery, in Rosefield, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Joseph F. Pitarro Jr.
Mr. Joseph F. Pitarro Jr., 77, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church Cemetery.
Michael Pohlman
Michael Pohlman, 55, of Monroe, passed away July 22, 2020. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Jesus The Good Shepherd Church in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Brandon L. Shontere
Brandon L. Shontere, 33, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Robert Stewart
Funeral services for Robert Stewart will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, Faith United Methodist Church. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
William Patrick Stewart Jr.
William Patrick Stewart Jr., 99, of Monroe, passed away July 23, 2020. Graveside services were at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Memorial services followed at 10:30 a.m. at Lea Joyner United Methodist Church in Monroe.
Reece Lavance Stuckey
Funeral services for Reece Lavance Stuckey, 84, of West Monroe were at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at New Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation was from 2-3 p.m. at the church. Interment was at the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Talma Turrentine
Funeral services for Talma Turrentine were at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Joan Isaminger Van Buren
Joan Isaminger Van Buren of Monroe, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Monroe. She was born on May 23, 1937 in New Orleans. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School in Baton Rouge, and attended LSU. She retired from The News Star newspaper as a Marketing Coordinator.
Joan hosted several local television talk shows including Twin City Talk and was Mistress of Ceremony for numerous telethons. She was a make-up artist for many years and actress in several plays at the Strauss Little Theatre and a winner of the Halperin award. Joan mentored and taught modeling and etiquette classes to many young women including several Miss Louisiana contestants. Being a judge for numerous pageants in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas was one her passions. She was a model for Bandolino shoes and former Marketing Director for The Twin City Mall. Member of Phi Mu sorority. A Proud Cajun at heart she always made room for her family and friends from the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas. Her family fondly remembers her creativeness, exuberant personality and infectious smile.
Survived by daughters, Karen Oliver (Robert), Sharen Haddad (Jon) of Missouri City, Texas, and Joanie (Joan O.) Van Buren; granddaughters, Alexis Oliver and Tara Allain (Drew); great-granddaughters, Avie Marie and Adeline Grace Allain; sisters, Karen Cross (Gary) and Brenda Stewart; brother, H.L. Isaminger Jr. and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Olga Bourgeois Isaminger.
A celebration of her life will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to a charity of your choice.
Anthony ‘Andy’ Varino Jr.
Mr. Anthony “Andy” Varino Jr., 74, of Monroe, passed away July 26, 2020. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at The Assembly, West Monroe. Interment with military honors will be at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.
Willie L. Vick
A private funeral service for Willie L. Vick, 100, of Bossier City, was held on July 28, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe, with her pastor, Rev. William Smith, officiating and under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Mrs. Vick passed from this life on July 25, 2020, in Bossier City, a victim of COVID-19.
Mrs. Vick is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Hugh M. Vick; parents, William T. McCullough and Ida Brewer McCullough; her son- in -law, Thomas W. Davenport Jr.; and her six siblings.
Survivors include her three daughters, Susan Vick Tudor (Michael) of Pineville, Monnita Vick Brasher (Phillip) of Waxahachie, Texas, and Kathryn Vick Davenport of Haughton; five grandchildren, Christopher M. Tudor of Pineville,, Kimberly Stone Smith (Shane) of Haughton, Jeffrey S. Brasher (Lindy) of Monroe, Emily Brasher Linsenbardt (Jon) of Waxahachie, Texas, and Jason W. Tudor of Sebring, Florida; and four great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Linsenbardt, Ethan Brasher, Caleb Linsenbardt, and McKenzie Smith; as well as numerous very special nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Vick was born in Pope, Mississippi, on May 28, 1920 and lived in Panola County, Mississippi, until she and her husband, Hugh, moved to Louisiana in 1948. She worked to support her husband while he attended LSU and then became a full time homemaker when they moved to Monroe in 1949.
Affectionately known as Mother, Grannie, Grannie Vick and Aunt Snookie, she lived a full life defined by kindness, commitment to family and service to others. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family and her church. She especially enjoyed gathering the extended family for celebratory meals where her legendary yeast rolls and chocolate pies were highlights. Family members leaving to return home after these gatherings almost always received a tin of cookies to take home with them. Faithful to her church, she taught four year olds in Sunday School and led mission organizations at College Place Baptist Church, Monroe, and was instrumental in organizing the ministry to homebound members at Lakeshore Baptist Church, where she was a member for many years.
Asked what lesson she hoped her children and grandchildren would learn, she responded, “to be honest, kind and understanding of others.” She taught by example. Both in person and through the hundreds of notes and cards she wrote to family and friends through the years she offered encouragement and support. During her later years she taught all of us the art of aging gracefully. She seldom complained, took new challenges in stride and found new ways to continue loving and supporting friends and family.
The family expresses gratitude to Dr. Robert Smith, II of Bossier City, and Dr. Gregory Green of Monroe, for the excellent care they provided to our beloved mother through the years.
Memorials may be made to Lakeshore Baptist Church, 308 Lakeshore Dr. Monroe, LA 71203.
“Humble yourselves under the hand of God that he may lift you up in due time; casting all your cares on him for he cares for you.” — 1 Peter 5:6-7
