Doris Armstrong
Funeral services for Doris Armstrong, 77, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Rev. Neil Everett officiating. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation was from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Lonnie W. Brown
Lonnie W. Brown, 66, of Downsville, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Gary Alan Carter
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mr. Gary Alan Carter, 72, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Calhoun, with Rev. Neil Everett, Rev. Jimmy Harper, and Purvis Rodriguez officiating. Interment was at Crowville Masonic Cemetery.
Mr. Carter was born Feb. 23, 1949, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 4, 2021. He worked in the oil field for over 20 years. Mr. Carter then became a barber and retired a second time in 2018. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Calhoun. Mr. Carter enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid sports fan, always pulling for the West Monroe High School Rebels, LSU Tigers, the Astros and the Saints. He was devoted to his family and friends and very well liked. Mr. Carter never met a stranger.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Velma H. Carter and Woodrow Carter.
Survivors include his wife of almost 25 years, Elvin Carter; daughter, Toni Carter of Shreveport; daughter, Marcie Bryson and her husband Mark of Glen Rose, TX; step-daughter, Pam Tanner and her husband Frankie of Downsville; step-son, Stevie Tedeton and wife Brenda of West Monroe; step-son, Kenny Tedeton of Calhoun; 17 grandchildren: Crystal Dillard and husband Jim, Jason Chad Hall, Jason Tanner and wife Tarin, Holly Tanner, Stephanie Morse and husband Andy, Michael Tedeton and wife Clair, Paige Lucien and husband Joey, Cody Carter, Bailey Tisdale, Chrissy Blaylock, Sierra Phillips, Gillian Bryson, Jayden Phillips, Garrett Bryson, Jesse Holey, Braydon Holey, and Ledger Holey; 15 great-grandchildren: Caleb Krueger, Carissa Morse, Kimber Brown, Annabelle Tedeton, Lanie Morse, Jace Howard, Emory Brown, Ronon Tanner, Easton Lucien, Bailyn Tisdale, Pyper Grimm, Peyton Lucien, Gaven Evans, July Tedeton, and Baby Lucien; sister, Pam Nobles and husband Buddy of Start; one nephew, Colby Peppers of Delhi; numerous cousins; and Johnny Holey, who was like a son, and his wife, Robin, both of Delhi.
Pallbearers were Charles Hodges, Tommy Earl, Jason Tanner, Michael Tedeton, Cody Carter, and Garrett Bryson. Honorary pallbearers were Ralph Green, Colby Peppers, and the men of the Sharon Graves Sunday School Class.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Elara Caring Hospice, Dr. Mouhaffel, Dr. Barron, Dr. Olinde, and the numerous nurses and staff who treated Mr. Carter with love. We are so grateful for all of the calls, prayers, visits, foods, gifts, and flowers throughout Gary’s illness and passing.
Visitation was from noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Calhoun.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mulhearn Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Gary Alan Carter, please visit the Tribute Fund.
Adeline Delao Egenhoff
Mrs. Adeline Delao Egenhoff, 89, of Monroe, passed away on July 5, 2021. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Rev. Paul Thudurparampil officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Herman Lee Freeman
Herman Lee Freeman, 80, of West Monroe, was born on Feb. 3, 1941, and passed from this life on July 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Billy Hendrix
Memorial services for Billy Hendrix, 79, of Calhoun, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Calhoun, with Rev. Neil Everett officiating, Arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Eula Vee Littleton
Eula Vee Littleton, 88, of Downsville, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Barbara Joyce Reneau McKenzie
Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Joyce Reneau McKenzie, 58, of Swartz, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at First Assembly of God Church in Swartz, with Rev. Gerald Lewis and Rev. Bill Lewis officiating. Interment was in Loch Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Becky Phillips
Memorial services for Becky Phillips of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home. Ms. Phillips was born Aug. 26, 1956 in Farmerville, and passed from this life on June 22, 2021 in West Monroe, at the age of 64.
Marshall Wesley Sanders
Funeral services for Mr. Marshall Wesley Sanders, 85, of Sterlington, were at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the west sanctuary of North Monroe Baptist Church with Rev. Warren Eckhardt and Rev. Everett Geis, Sr. officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Johnny Lee Sims
Funeral service for Johnny Lee Sims 43, of Epps, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens, West Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. He passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Debra Sue Staley
Funeral services for Debra “Debbie” Sue Staley, 57, of Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. She passed away Monday, July 5, 2021.
Joe Raymon Stewart
Funeral services for Mr. Joe Raymon Stewart, 69, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at North Monroe Baptist Church with Rev. Stuart Sherman officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Krystal Thomas
Memorial services for Krystal Thomas will be held at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of Rocky Branch at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Linda Ann Wallace
Memorial visitation for Mrs. Linda Ann Wallace, 69, of Monroe, was from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Danny Mack Wheeler
Danny Mack Wheeler, 65, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
