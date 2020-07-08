Lorraine O’Rear Barnard
Mrs. Lorraine O’Rear Barnard was born on April 14, 1941, and passed from this life on July 1, 2020, at the age of 79. Funeral services were held July 3, 2020 at Calhoun Church of Christ under the Direction of Griffin Funeral Home of West Monroe.
Tyler Keith Brooks
Friends and family gathering for Tyler Keith Brooks, 28, of West Monroe, will be from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away, Sunday, July 5.
Johnny L. Byrd
Funeral services for Johnny L. Byrd, 89, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Center Point Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Center Point Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the church.
Pascal ‘Chris’ Christian
Graveside Services for Mr. Pascal “Chris” Christian, 88, of West Monroe, were at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation was from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Dorothy Ashley Collier
Dorothy Ashley Collier, 87, of Farmerville, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. Arrangements were under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Claude Richard Eppinette
Mr. Claude Richard Eppinette, 83, of Monroe, passed away July 4, 2020. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Oak Ridge Baptist Cemetery in Oak Ridge. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Sheila Rose Frith
Graveside services for Mrs. Sheila Rose Frith, 78, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Walnut Grove Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ruth Guraedy
Funeral services for Ruth Guraedy were at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation was from noon-1 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lovey Rebecca Hammett
Graveside services for Lovey Rebecca Hammett, 64, of West Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020.
James H. ‘Red’ Holley
Funeral services for Mr. James H. “Red” Holley, 95, of West Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow in Epps Cemetery in Epps. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday.
Thomas ‘TJ’ Kinard Jr.
Thomas LeaDean “TJ” Kinard Jr., 34, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Amy Evelyn Kelly Day Martin
Funeral services for Amy Evelyn Kelly Day Martin were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at St. Paschal Cemetery. Visitationwas 5-7 p.m. Monday.
Ronnie Dale Miller
Funeral services for Ronnie Dale Miller, 58, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home. Interment followed at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Sue North
Ms. Sue North, 89, of West Monroe, was born on June 27, 1931, and passed from this life on July 5, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
William Alton ‘Bill’ Norsworthy
Mr. William Alton “Bill” Norsworthy, 91, of Collinston, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Kimberly Lynn Pearson
Kimberly Lynn Pearson, 46, of Lake Providence, was born on Jan. 7, 1974, and passed from this life on June 27, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Ryan E. Rigsby
Funeral services for Ryan E. Rigsby, 40, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Bro. Rick Crandall officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Pallbearers were Wade Hayes, Jud Greene, Shane Jones, Travis Mitchell, Sam Nelson, David Davidson, Ryan Coco and Tim Pope. Honorary pallbearers were Craig Gray, Jeff Milonski, Buddy McDuffie, Chris Blank, Lee Gouge and Bryce Rodgers.
Ryan Enos Rigsby was born on Nov. 9, 1979, in Bossier City, to Janis and Kevin Rigsby. Ryan passed away on July 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. He graduated from Elysian Fields High School in Elysian Fields, Texas, in 1998 and from Louisiana Tech University in 2002, with a degree in Marketing. Ryan enjoyed playing football and baseball while in high school. He loved hunting, fishing, playing golf with friends, watching movies and College Gameday.
Ryan’s primary love was his wife and family. Ryan and Melinda met while attending college and were married in 2003. They made their home in West Monroe. Ryan and Melinda have two sons, Beck and Brody. He adored his boys and enjoyed watching them grow, laugh, love and play. He was their superhero, while they were his life.
Ryan had a long career in the EMS industry with BoundTree Medical, where he was a Strategic Accounts Executive. He most recently moved into the emergency air medical services industry with Air Methods. He served as Vice President of Sales, Southeast Region. Ryan’s work ethic and professionalism were outstanding. Ryan was a dedicated employee and believed that the work he and his team did was important and saved lives. He valued his colleagues, many of whom became his friends. Ryan was a member and past President of the Kiwanis Club of West Monroe.
Ryan is survived by his wife of 17 years, Melinda; his sons, Beck and Brody; his mother, Janis Neel; his sister, Jamie Rigsby; and in-laws, Butch and Linda Beckham. Ryan was preceded in death by his father, Kevin Rigsby; his paternal grandparents, Bettye and James Rigsby; his maternal grandparents, Van and Helen Roach; and his uncles Arthur Rigsby, Dennis Roach and Dickie Roach.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to MedCamps of Louisiana or MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Patrick Savage
Funeral services for Patrick Savage were at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Christ Church in West Monroe. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Wilma Sue Tolbird
Graveside services for Mrs. Wilma Sue Tolbird, 75, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery Pavilion in West Monroe with Rev. Ricky Baker officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Barbara Strittman Willbanks
Funeral services for Barbara Strittman Willbanks, 66 of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
