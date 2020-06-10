Helen Bolin Armstrong
Mrs. Helen Bolin Armstrong, 93, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bastrop, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Altha Marie Doherty
Altha Marie Doherty, 80, of Lafayette, passed away June 2, 2020. Visitation was 10:30 a.m.-noon Friday, June 5, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. A graveside ceremony followed at 2 p.m. Friday at Aulds Chapel Cemetery in Downsville.
Barbara Jennings
Barbara Jennings, 70 of Downsville, passed away June 3, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Holmesville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Michael Gerald Johnson
Michael Gerald Johnson, 68, of Monroe, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Terry Alan Lewis
Funeral services for Mr. Terry Alan Lewis, 48, of Columbia, were at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe. Mr. Lewis was born on Dec. 28, 1971, and passed from this life on June 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Violet Little Liner
Funeral services for Violet Little Liner were at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Errol L. Miller
Memorial service for Errol L. Miller, 80, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Henry Clay Nappier
Henry Clay Nappier, 80, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.