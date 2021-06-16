Steven Dewitt Adcock
Memorial service for Steven Dewitt Adcock, 41, of Monroe, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe with Bro. Ronnie Watkins officiating.
June Marilyn Girod Baker
June Marilyn Girod Baker, 91, of West Monroe, died on June 10, 2021. Funeral services were held on Monday, June 13, 2021, in the chapel of Cedar Crest Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment followed in the Church of the Redeemer Episcopal Church Cemetery in Oak Ridge under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Joyce Ann Briley
Private family memorial services for Mrs. Joyce Ann Briley, 75, a retired LPN, of West Monroe, who died Saturday, June 12, 2021, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Mickey Doyle Burch
Graveside memorial services for Mr. Mickey Doyle Burch, 62, of Monroe, who died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, were held Friday, June 11, at Antioch Cemetery near Farmerville with Rev. Curt Augar officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Terry Lynn Counts
Funeral services for Terry Lynn Counts were held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel in West Monroe. Interment followed at St. Paschal Cemetery.
Chris Cruse
Chris Cruse, 69, of Monroe, died on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Griffin Funeral Home in Monroe.
Anthony Michael ‘Nino’ Danna
Anthony “Nino” Michael Danna., 73, of Monroe, died on June 6, 2021. Funeral services were held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe. Interment followed in St. Matthew Catholic Church Mausoleum in Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
John Joseph ‘Johnny’ Danna, Sr.
Funeral service for John Joseph “Johnny” Danna, Sr., 93, of Monroe, were held on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Rev. Mike Thang’wa, Deacon Scott Brandle, and Deacon Tom Deal officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Mary Katherine Davis
Mary Katherine McGuire Davis, 73, of Greenville, South Carolina, was born on July 27, 1949 and died on June 9, 2021. Private memorial services will be held a late date. Arrangements under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Josephine E. ‘Jo’ Fletcher
Josephine E. “Jo” Fletcher, 80, of West Monroe, died on June 9, 2021. Funeral services were held at Sunday, June 13, 2021 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed in the Caney Lake Baptist Church Cemetery in Chatham, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Lois Kohlenberg Matney
Funeral service for Lois Kohlenberg Matney, 86, of Monroe, were held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, with Dr. Bill Dye officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Eileen Carolyn Moore
Memorial service for Mrs. Eileen Carolyn Moore, 81, of Monroe, were held on Monday, June 14, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating.
Howard Earl Reese, Jr.
Funeral service for Howard Earl Reese, Jr., 70, of Monroe, were held on Wednesday, June 16, at North Monroe Baptist Church with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Brenda Schwab
Brenda Schwab, 70 of Calhoun, died on June 12, 2021 in Monroe. A memorial will be set for a later date.
Jackie B. Stover
Funeral services for Jackie B. Stover were held on Monday, June 14, 2021 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed at West Monroe Assembly of God Cemetery in West Monroe.
Alicia Renae Talton
Graveside services for Alicia Renae Talton, 52, a phlebotomist, of West Monroe, who died on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 were held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Pine Island Cemetery near Leesville with Pastor Dee Temple officiating. Interment followed under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Damon Alan Vincent
Damon Alan Vincent, 61, of Downsville, died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under care of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Aubrey Ray Walker
Aubrey Ray Walker, 94, of West Monroe, died on June 8, 2021. Graveside services were held on Monday, June 14, 2021 in the Aulds Chapel Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Ronnie Whitehead
Funeral services for Ronnie Whitehead, 79 of Point, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Providence Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Acree Cemetery in Point. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday (today) at Kilpatrick Funeral Home-West Monroe and from 1 p.m. until service time Friday at Providence Baptist Church Point.
