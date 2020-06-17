Rodney ‘Bubba’ Allbritton
Funeral services for Rodney “Bubba” Allbritton, 52, of West Monroe were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m.
Kermit Smith Antley
Graveside services for Kermit Smith Antley, 85, of Downsville, were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Rocky Branch Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Bessie Lois Brady
Ms. Bessie Lois Brady, 82, of Farmerville, was born on July 18, 1937, and passed from this life on June 1, 2020. Graveside services were at Saturday, May 6, 2020, at Ebenezer Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ethel Brown
Graveside services for Ethel Brown were at 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jean Collins
Jean Collins, 81, of West Monroe, passed away on June 12, 2020. Graveside services were 10 a.m. June 15, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Judy P. Cook
Funeral Services for Ms. Judy P. Cook will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home of West Monroe. She was born on June 23, 1951 and passed from this life on June 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
David Creed Sr.
Funeral services for David Creed Sr., 79, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at North Monroe Baptist Church. Interment was at Silver Cross Cemetery, Tallulah. Visitation was from noon until service time at the church.
Bobby Gene Foster
Funeral services for Bobby Gene Foster were at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ronald Bruce Goodson
Ronald Bruce Goodson was born on Jan. 1, 1948 and passed from this life on June 10, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Robert Franklin Graves Jr.
Mr. Robert Franklin Graves Jr., 85, of Monroe, passed away June 12, 2020. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Hebert, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Katie Mae Robinson Hart
Katie Mae Robinson Hart, 89, of West Monroe, passed away on June 12, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m ,Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at First Baptist Church, West Monroe. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Joyce Adelle Harvey
Joyce Adelle Harvey, 86, of Jonesboro, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Marjorie S. Joyner
Marjorie S. Joyner, 87, of West Monroe, passed away June 15, 2020. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Community Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment will follow in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Stancil Taylor Lowery Jr.
Funeral services for Stancil Taylor Lowery Jr., 77, of West Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Sunday June 14, 2020, at Cheniere Baptist Church. Interment was at Cheniere Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.
Marshall Wayne Mann
Marshall Wayne Mann, 36, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Perot Cemetery in Grayson. Visitation was from noon-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jessie Wilkes (Jackie) McCain
Jessie Wilkes (Jackie) McCain, 97, of West Monroe, passed away on June 11, 2020. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
William T. ‘Buddy’ McKeithen Sr.
A beloved member of our community, William T. “Buddy” McKeithen Sr., passed away due to complications during a minor surgery on the evening of Thursday, June 11th, 2020. Memorial services were held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Grace Pointe Church.
Krystal Gayle Morgan
Krystal Gayle Morgan, 42, of Dodson, was born on Feb. 18, 1978, and passed from this life on June 14, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Hom,e West Monroe.
Cookie Phillips
Mrs. Cookie Phillips, 68, of Sterlington, passed away June 13, 2020. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Lela Pauline Pettet Reed
Lela Pauline Pettet Reed, 82, of West Monroe, passed away June 8, 2020. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the House of Prayer International in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Robert Duane Severance
Robert Duane Severance, born May 11, 1939, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Arrangements are by Griffin Funeral Home.
Justin Ryan Slavent Sr.
Justin Ryan Slavent Sr. was born on Nov. 22, 1988, and passed from this life on June 3, 2020. Memorial services were held on June 10, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jesse T. Smith
Graveside services for Jesse T. Smith, 85, of West Monroe were at 11 a.m. Saturday June 20, 2020. Interment was at Lynn Cemetery, Archibald. Visitationwas 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Martha Jeanne White
Mrs. Martha Jeanne White, 93, of Monroe, passed away June 12, 2020. Funeral sass was held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Jesus The Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Monroe.
Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Paul Harris White
Mr. Paul Harris White, 92, of Shreveport, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from noon until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Billy Wayne Wiggins
Billy Wayne Wiggins Jr., 68, of Calhoun, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. His funeral was was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Griffin Funeral Home.
Interment followed at Lone Cherry Cemetery in Mangham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.