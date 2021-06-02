Curtis Mason Adams
Funeral service for Curtis Mason Adams, 69, of Monroe, were held at Friday, May 28, 2021, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery officiated by Rev. Warren Eckhardt. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Michael Joseph Arko
Michael Joseph Arko, 69, of West Monroe, died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe handled funeral arrangements.
Thomas Joseph Coleman
Funeral service for Thomas Joseph Coleman, 67, of Monroe, were held on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Paul Ford. Interment followed in Riverview Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Todd Gillespie
Funeral services for Todd Gillespie, 48, of West Monroe were held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Ferriday, with Pastor Anthony Stewart officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Cemetery in Natchez, Mississippi.
Jimmy Ray Hobson
Memorial service for Jimmy Ray Hobson, 81, of Sterlington, were held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Sterlington with Bro. Ben Hackler, Bro. Dennis Hackler and Bro. Victor Carter officiating.
Pat Hollenshead
Pat Hollenshead, 73, of West Monroe, died May 26, 2021. Funeral services were held on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment followed in the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Rickey Huffty Sr.
Private family memorial services for Rickey Huffty, Sr., 66, of Monroe, who died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home Monroe.
Laurie Jane King
Laurie Jane King, 50, of West Monroe, died Monday, May 31, 2021. Funeral service arrangements are under the care of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Elizabeth ‘Liz’ O’Connor
Funeral services for Elizabeth “Liz” O’Connor, 95, of West Monroe, were held on Sunday May 30, 2021 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home. Interment followed at Rocky Branch Cemetery.
Litha ‘Marie’ Medaries Patterson
Funeral service for Litha “Marie” Medaries Patterson, 76, of Monroe, were held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Gary Lane Richardson
Funeral services for Gary Lane Richardson will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Calhoun, with Pastor Neil Everritt officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Family will accept friends for visitation from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Friday, June 4 ,2021 at First Baptist Church in Calhoun under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
