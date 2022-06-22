Georgia Bourland Chartier
Georgia Bourland Chartier, 59, of Maumelle, Ark., passed away on June 17, 2022. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Thomas Everett ‘Tom’ Chesney
Funeral services for Thomas Everett “Tom” Chesney, 69, of West Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Cedar Crest Baptist Church, with Rev. Barry Blanton officiating. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday June 23, 2022, at Beech Springs Baptist Cemetery in Quitman.
Tom was born Nov. 12, 1952, and passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022. He was a member of Cedar Crest Baptist Church, Deacon, RA leader, Security Team member, and so much more at the church. Tom retired after 36 years from Coca-Cola. He was a member of the Northeast Louisiana Amateur Radio Club, his call sign “KD5OQC”. Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marvee Cruse Chesney; first wife, Sandra Chesney; and daughter, Brenda Bishop.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Chesney; three children, Amanda Woods and husband Brian, Micheal Quinton, and Denise Foy and husband James “Bo”; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tillis “T.C.” Chesney and wife Kaye and Glenn Chesney and wife Cindy; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
Pallbearers will be Randy Brown, Mike Eps, Bill Hutton, Russ Love, Charles Cobb, Bruce Walters and Lynn Lilly. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Northeast Louisiana Amateur Radio Club.
Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Memorials may be made to the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter “SOS” or Cedar Crest Baptist Church Building Fund.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Oncology Associates of Monroe, MD Anderson, UAMS, Ascend Hospice and Dr. Scott Barron.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Alfred McKinley Craft
Funeral services for Alfred McKinley Craft, 77, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Harvest Assembly of God in West Monroe with Rev. Gary Sapp officiating. Private interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun. Visitation was from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Harvest Assembly of God in West Monroe. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Carolyn Jean Elliott
A gathering of friends and family for Sister Carolyn Jean Elliott, 82, of West Monroe, was 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, West Monroe. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Lone Tree Cemetery in Stuttgart, Ark., with Rev. David Mixon and Rev. Guy Looper officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Tanya Rene Hale
A celebration of life for Tanya Rene Hale, 40, of Monroe, was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Robert Trent officiating. She passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
George Marion Snellings IV
George Marion Snellings IV, age 56, departed this life on June 16, 2022. George was passionate about his family, his faith, his career, and his life. First and foremost, George was a loving husband to Janelle and “Daddy” to his three children, Sallie Jayne, Georgia, and Quinn. As he followed God’s direction to be the leader of his family, he instilled in his children to always put God first and to be respectful, honest, and courteous. George loved their life on the bayou, enjoying countless hours teaching his children to be exceptional water skiers as he himself was. He seldom missed an event his children participated in, often joining them on school field trips. He planned many adventurous and memorable vacations for his family each year, cherishing every moment spent with them.
A legal counselor by profession, George counseled everyone he met. He would seek to learn something from every person he encountered, and they felt seen and connected to him. George enjoyed joking with friends just enough for them to know he loved them, careful not to hurt their feelings, yet always wise enough to know the difference. He could find humor in most situations and had a way of projecting strength even in the toughest of circumstances. He had an uncompromisingly strong character, morality, and general sense of doing what was right. Many called on him for advice; he was a guidepost on what to do in uncertain situations, often a voice of reason. We were all his beneficiaries because his enthusiasm and exuberance were contagious. George always strove to do his very best, to live life to the fullest, and to appreciate the richness of human experience. As we mourn his untimely death, we also celebrate the exceptional life he lived.
George is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Janelle, daughters, Sallie Jayne and Georgia Dianne, son, George Marion Snellings, V (Quinn); parents, Dianne and Dr. Mike Cage; brother, Wilcox Snellings (Viria); sister, Satchie Snellings Godfrey; step-siblings, Mike Cage, Jr. (Leigh), Laura Wied (Jesse), Sara Deshotel, Liz LaRose (Walter); mother-in-law, Jayne Smith-Green; father-in-law, Dale K. Burford (Kathy); brother-in-law, Chad Burford (Morgan); nieces and nephews, Maria Del Mar Bolanos (Curtis), John Snellings (Keyla), Blayne Burford, Peyton Burford, Katherine Godfrey, Parker Burford; aunts and uncles, Nancy Inabnett (Carrick), Frank Snellings (Mary), Wendy Gray (Rel), Rebo Bradford (Damon); Tom King (Jewel); many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, and his beloved canine companion, Cole. His work family: law partners, David Nelson, Tommy Zentner, Will Sartor, and legal assistant, Karen Marsala. George was predeceased by his father, George Marion Snellings, III; grandparents, George Marion Snellings, Jr. and Marie Louise Snellings; Tom and Ella Mae King; father-in-law, Bobby L. Green.
George practiced law with the offices of Nelson, Zentner, Sartor & Snellings, LLC since its inception in 2001. He was an AV rated attorney, the highest rating for professional excellence and ethical standards. He was a member of the established defense firm, Theus, Grisham, Davis & Leigh (1993–2001). He practiced accounting in Houston, Texas with Ernst & Young (1989 – 1991). He graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and from Mississippi College School of Law in Jackson (1993). He is a member of the Fourth Judicial District, Louisiana State and Federal Bar Associations and the Mississippi Bar Association.
George served on the Board of Directors of Origin Bank as the Audit Committee Chairman, Past President of Bayou DeSiard Country Club, Board of Trustees, Advisory Council, and Charis Retreat Leadership for St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. He was a member of Phi Delta Phi and Kappa Sigma Fraternity (The Litter). He enjoyed the ACTs Retreat and founded numerous men’s Christian retreats, leading many to Christ. He attended weekly Bible study groups and hosted many at his law office.
Honoring George as pallbearers are Harris Brown, Clint Bryant, Taylor Cagle, Stewart Gentry, Hill Polhman, Wes Shafto, Ned White, and Trey Woods. Honorary pallbearers include his law partners and their staff.
Services will be held at 12:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Monroe. Reverend R. B. Moore will officiate the services. Visitation will be held from 10:30 A.M. until service time at the church. The committal will take place in Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum with burial in the cemetery. Memorials in honor of George may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Maryhill Spiritual Center, and Seeker Springs Ministry. Services are under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home Monroe.
Precious George…your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words, and will be missed beyond measure. Rest in Peace. Proverbs 3:5-6
Online condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ Monroe
Kent Joseph Walters
Memorial services for Kent Joseph Walters, 44, were at 10 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Bethany Baptist Church in Hebert with Brian Rankin officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Gloria Whitehurst
Gloria Whitehurst, 78, of West Monroe, passed away on June 12, 2022. Funeral services were at 9 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Ebenezer Cemetery in Chatham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.