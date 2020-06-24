Addie Lois Baugh
Addie Lois Baugh, of West Monroe, passed away on June 16, 2020. Private family graveside services were Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Luna Assembly of God Church Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Dorothy Nell Chisholm
Dorothy Nell Chisholm, 89, of El Dorado, Ark., passed away June 18, 2020. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum chapel. Interment followed under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 10-11 a.m.
Craig Thomas Gabb
Craig Thomas Gabb, 64, of West Monroe, was born on April 9, 1956, and passed from this life on June 15, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ronald Bruce Goodson
Ronald Bruce Goodson was born on Jan. 1, 1948, and passed from this life on June 10, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Joan Johnson Harwood
Mrs. Joan Johnson Harwood, 88, of Monroe, LA, passed away, Saturday, June 20, 2020. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Kay Gilliland Holloway
Mrs. Kay Gilliland Holloway, 66, of West Monroe, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Memorial services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation from 9 a.m. Wednesday until service time in the mausoleum chapel. Mulhearn Funeral Home of Monroe handled arrangements.
James Wesley King
Mr. James Wesley King was born on April 2, 1944, and passed from this life on June 13, 2020. Services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Gregory Eugene Mims
Funeral services for Gregory Eugene Mims, 59, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park.Visitation was 7-8:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Chad Sit
Chadwick Michael Sit, 47, of West Monroe, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Chad Sit’s family and friends gathered from 10 a.m.-noon Friday, June 19, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Adelle Huckabee Smith
Funeral services for Adelle Huckabee Smith, 77, of Eros, were at 10 a.m. Monday June 22, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park. She passed away Thursday, June 17, 2020.
Bobbie ‘Bob’ Nathan Sylvester
Bobbie ‘Bob’ Nathan Sylester, 53, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away June 14, 2020. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Interment followed under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was noon-1 p.m.
Donald C. Tippen Sr.
Donald C. Tippen Sr., of West Monroe, passed away June 15, 2020. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Newton Baptist Church Cemetery in Delhi, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Philip Andrew ‘Andy’ Trahan Jr.
Mr. Philip Andrew “Andy” Trahan Jr., 40, of Monroe, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Monroe. Visitation was 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
