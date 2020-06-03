Yvonne Sue Wilson Bickham
Funeral services for Yvonne Sue Wilson Bickham, 63, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Bro. Danny Mcllveene officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation was from noon Wednesday until time of service.
Yvonne was born Sept. 29, 1956, in Monroe, and passed from this life on May 31, 2020 in Monroe. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to everyone. Yvonne found joy in cooking and loved giving to others. She trusted God through all of her life. And was a member of Bayou Oaks Baptist Church. She felt her greatest purpose and accomplishment was in being a good wife, mother and grandmother. Per Toby, “She was the toughest person I ever met.”
Yvonne is preceded in death by her son, Allen Bickham III; grandson, Jackson Allen Bickham; parents, Willis L. Wilson and Patty H. Wilson; brother, Scotty L. Wilson; and her nephew, George Lee Wilson.
She is survived by her husband, Toby; daughter, Adrienne Bickham Davis and husband, Jeff; grandsons, Remington Davis, and Dakota Bickham; sister, Judy Kashner and husband, Dan; sister, Vickie McDonald and husband, Danny; brother-in-law, Lance Bickham and wife, Angela; brother-in-law, Matt Bickham; father-in-law, Allen Bickham Sr.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org/donate.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Cornerstone Hospital and Staff, and Alara Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Mrs. Yvonee.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Altha Marie Doherty
Altha Marie Doherty, 80, of Lafayette, passed away June 1, 2020. A visitation will be from 10:30 a.m.-noon Friday, June 5, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe. A graveside ceremony will follow at 2 p.m. at Aulds Chapel Cemetery in Downsville.
Mr. Kenneth Frith
It ended where it began. Kenneth Maxwell Frith 80, passed away quietly on May 29, 2020, surrounded by his family in his home in Rocky Branch, less than a stone’s throw from where he was born. Over the years Ken or (Max) was a LSU graduate and fan of the tigers, a chemical engineer with Dow and BASF, and a dedicated family man.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara and three children, Cynthia, Russell, and Kirsten and two grandchildren, Sara and Rachelle.
A remembrance ceremony for the family will be held on the property.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to make donations to the Louisiana Wildlife Conservancy. Arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Farmerville.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Craig A. Freeman
Craig A. Freeman passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Graveside services were at 4 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, Sibley Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
John William Griffin
John William Griffin, 77, of Monroe, was born on Jan. 5, 1943, and passed from this life on June 1, 2020. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Clark Springs Baptist Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
John Edward Kicker
Mr. John Edward Kicker, 90, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Private family funeral services will be held in the chapel of Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Monroe. Interment will follow under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Monroe.
Dallas Ray Manning
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Dallas Ray Manning, 69, of Swartz, were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Crowville Masonic Cemetery in Crowville, with Rev. Jeffrey Robinson officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Golden Funeral Home. Mr. Manning, a retired electrical instrumentation technician for Riverwood International Paper Mill and member of the Road Home Fellowship of Bastrop, passed away, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Manning served in Germany and as a Black Horse Trooper in the U.S. Army 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment during Vietnam and served in the Army National Guard for 15 years in Panama and other locations. He was a member of all Masonic Fraternities serving as Past Master of the Mer Rouge and Swartz Masonic Lodge. He was a charter member of the Barak Shriners, a member of the Bikers for Christ and an avid sportsman and motorcyclist.
Mr. Manning is survived by his wife of 29 years, Wilma Arant; two daughters, Jessica DeLaRosa and husband Mark of DelRio, Texas, Michelle Marquez of West Monroe; three sisters, Peggy Jean Hutto of Alabama, Linda Nell Scott of Mangham, Faye Jarreau and husband Robert of Mangham; 18 grandchildren, Bryan Currington, Joshua Reinninger, Nathan Marquez, Logan Marquez, Joseph Gonzalez, Lance Gonzales, Ryan Gonzalez, Rome Gonzalez, Alonzo Gonzalez, Mason Ablebay, Maddison Ates, John Ates, Jenna Taylor, Melissa Currington, Peyton Currington, Abby Currington, Macy Hardy and Hadden Hardy; numerous great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; special nieces Diane Reinninger and husband Patrick Jiles of West Monroe, Amy Hodge of Columbus, Ohio, and a special nephew, Richard Currington and wife Nicole of Hartsville, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Dallas and Mattie Mae Taylor Manning and a half brother, Ed Taylor.
Bikers for Christ will serve as pallbearers for Mr. Manning.
Velma Brown McMillan
Velma Brown McMillan, 96, of Monroe, passed away on June 1, 2020. Interment was at Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA. Memorial services will be set for a later date.
Sandra ‘Dood’ Staples
Milstead
Sandra “Dood” Staples Milstead, 76, of Calhoun, passed away May 30, 2020. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the New Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Memorial Pavilion in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mamie Danna Russell
Mamie Danna Russell, 90, of Monroe, passed away May 28, 2020. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Entombment followed at the St. Matthew Mausoleum in Monroe. Visitation was from 2 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Jay Sackman
Jay Sackman, 66, of West Monroe, passed away on May 28, 2020. Graveside services were at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Beulah Methodist Church Cemetery in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Howard Lee Shepherd
Howard Lee Shepherd, 29, of Collinston, passed away May 24, 2020. Funeral services were at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Shanks Cemetery in Richland Parish.
Helen Marie Montgomery
Helen Marie Montgomery, 77, of West Monroe, passed away on May 26, 2020. Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Stan Wall
Stan Wall passed away May 25, 2020. His funeral was at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with visitation from 1:30-3 p.m. Interment followed at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Mamie Lee McCarty White
Mamie Lee McCarty White, 96, of West Monroe, passed away May 25, 2020. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
James Dewey Young
James Dewey Young, 77, of West Monroe, passed away May 30, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Beacon Church of Christ in West Monroe. Interment followed in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
