Gloria Ann Futrell Bingham
A funeral service for Gloria Ann Futrell Bingham, 88, of Monroe, was held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Swartz with Rev. Aaron Dickinson and Rev. Marian Collier officiating. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Nancy Brantly
Funeral services for Nancy Brantly, 83, of West Monroe, were held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Pastor Jon Tellifero officiating. Interment followed at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
Clayton Malcolm Dickerson Jr.
Funeral services for Clayton Malcolm Dickerson Jr. were held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Gary Sapp, Jason Beard and Christopher Miller officiating. Interment followed at Antioch Cemetery.
Joseph L. Hemphill
A funeral service for Joseph L. Hemphill of West Monroe, who died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, was held at Saturday, June 5, 2021 at The Pentecostals of the Twin Cities. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Nell Ruth Risinger Howe
Funeral services celebrating the life of Nell Ruth Risinger Howe, 96, were held on Friday, June 4, 2021 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home Ruston, with Bro. Craig West officiating. Interment followed at Greenwood Cemetery in Ruston.
Nell Ruth was born in Ruston, on Sept. 7, 1924 and died on June 2, 2021. Nell Ruth was a resident of Monroe, and a member of Parkview Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Ruston High School and Louisiana Polytechnic Institute. She worked as an administrative assistant. She loved her family and taking care of others. She was affectionately known by her grandchildren as “Ma.” She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis B. Howe, Sr.; her parents, William Dallas Risinger and Honor Calcote Risinger; her sister, Dorothy Scott; brother-in-laws, Maxcy Howe and Carlton Howe; niece, Mary Travis; and nephew, Gregg Howe.
Left to cherish Nell Ruth’s memory are her beloved son, Lewis Howe, Jr. and wife, Sandra; grandchildren, Lauren Howe and Ben Howe; sister-in-law, Dena Howe; nieces, Jeanette Lumpkin and husband James, Charlotte Goodrum and husband Alan, Carol Ann Cannon and husband Rick, and Leslie Groan and husband Mike; niece-in-law, Rickey Howe; great nieces and nephews, Trey Craig and Melani, Wes Craig and Megan, Rachel Lockard and Tony, Jessica Daniel and Brian, Crystal Abbott and Hunter, Ricky Cannon, Melanie Watson, Derrek Groan and Hannah, Mary Lea Waller and John, Rachel Magee and Doug, Hannah Huckabay and Layne, Lee Travis and Kerri Ann; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Mike Groan, Alan Goodrum, Derrek Groan, Trey Craig and Wes Craig.
A special thanks to Savannah Grand for their compassionate care over the last few years.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Kathy G. Lopez
Private family memorial services for Kathy G. Lopez, 61, a dog groomer, of West Monroe, who died June 1, 2021, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Richard Lynn Martin
Richard Lynn Martin, 55, of Monroe, was born on Sept. 2, 1965, and died on June 1, 2021. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements made under Griffin Funeral Home in Monroe.
Christine S. Milton
Christine S. Milton, 59, of Monroe, died Saturday, June 5, 2021. Funeral arrangement are under the care of Griffin Funeral Home in Monroe.
David Reagan
David Reagan, 39, of Eros, died Sunday, May 30, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Betty Sue Rice
Funeral service for Betty Sue Rice, 73, of Monroe, were held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe with Rev. Roger Stoffer officiating. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Robert A. Steed
Funeral services for Robert A. Steed, 80, of West Monroe will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Bro. Don DeLukie officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday (today), June 10, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Kenneth Stephens
Kenneth Stephens, 80, of West Monroe, died Saturday, June 5, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Fern Peck Whatley
Funeral service for Fern Peck Whatley, 98, of Monroe, will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. Interment will follow in Rayville Masonic Cemetery.
Bobby Joe Wooten
Funeral service for Bobby Joe Wooten, 82, of Monroe, were held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. Interment followed at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
