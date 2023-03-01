Angelia ‘Angie’ Marie Richie Becton
Funeral services for Angelia “Angie” Marie Richie Becton, 83, of West Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Community Baptist Church in West Monroe, with Rev. Danny McIlvenne officiating. Interment was in Kilpatrick Serenity Gardens Cemetery in West Monroe.
Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time on Sunday.
Angelia was born April 9, 1939, to her parents, Carrie Irene and Orie Richie, in Chatham, and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 18, 2023, after a brief illness.
Mrs. Becton was a graduate of the 1957 class of West Monroe High School. After graduating she married and moved out of state. In 1961, she welcomed her daughter, Julie Ann Martin. A few years later, Angie and Julie returned to West Monroe. A few months later while enjoying a bowling game with some friends, Angie heard a familiar voice filled with laughter. It was her fellow graduate, John Becton. That day led to Angie and John being married on July 16, 1965.
John and Angie began their family with Julie and later adopted a baby girl named Cindy. They then welcomed their son, John, into this world 22 months later.
Angie enjoyed working at the downtown branch of Central Bank. She was employed there for 10 years until she pursued other business ventures.
Angie enjoyed traveling to Yellowstone, Branson, Mexico, and Glacier National Park with her family. She and John took their first vacation without children on their 25th wedding anniversary. She also enjoyed reading, computer work, and above all her church family.
Angie’s grandchildren were the joy of her life. Her most beautiful smiles can be found in the photos of her holding and playing with her grandchildren. Angie was extremely proud of the home school education their mother, Katie, provided. She was thrilled when all three of her grandchildren received full college scholarships.
Angie loved the Lord with all her heart. She adored her church family at Community Baptist Church. Her Sunday school class held a special place in her heart. The love, prayers, and support of Community Baptist Church blessed her in so many ways.
Angie is preceded in death by her parents, O.W. and Carrie Irene Richie; her daughter, Julie Ann Martin Jones; grandson, George Robert “Robbie” Milford; and her brother, Thomas Richie.
Angie is survived by her husband, John Becton; son, John Becton Jr. and wife, Katie; grandchildren, Shawn, Hunter, and Cole; daughter, Cindy Jolly; brother, Hayward Richie; and cousin, Nat Richie.
Pallbearers were Shawn Robert Becton, Jarrod Cole Becton, Alfred Dee Becton Jr., Kenneth Earl Becton, Richard D. Perot and Gary Smith.
Memorials can be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport.
Lucille Higginbotham Calk
Lucille Higginbotham Calk passed from this earth into the presence of her Lord, Jesus Christ on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at the age of 96. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Monroe, with private graveside services to follow. Rev. Terry Slawson will be officiating. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Kilpatick Funeral Home, Monroe.
Miriam Carr
Funeral services for Miriam Carr will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe, with the Rev. Jimmy Masters officiating. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Fellowship Cemetery, Columbia.
Herbert ‘Herbie’ Holliman Jr.
Funeral services for Herbert “Herbie” Holliman Jr., 60, of West Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Fair Park Baptist Church with Rev. Waymond Warren officiating. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was immediately before the service at the church under the care and direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Don Hudnall Sr.
Funeral services for Don Hudnall Sr., 82 were at 11 a.m. Wednesday March 1, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Tony Andrew Jones
Funeral services for Tony Andrew Jones, 90, of Monroe, will be at noon Friday, March 3, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe. Don Barker and Emmy Nelson will officiate. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of service at Kilpatrick Funeral Home-Monroe. Interment will be at St. Paschal Cemetery in West Monroe, under the care and direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe.
Carolyn Lofton
Funeral services for Carolyn Lofton will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Jon Tellifero officiating. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 1-2 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Carolyn was born Sept. 4, 1942, in Tyler, Texas and passed away Feb. 28, 2023, in West Monroe. She was a member of McGuire United Methodist Church, West Monroe. Carolyn loved to cook and “she was well-known for making the best pies in the land.” She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Macie Campbell.
Carolyn is survived by her husband Bill Lofton; children Christy Ann Lary and husband Harold, Karen Kai Boyd and husband Brandon, and Kelly Wayne Lofton; grandchildren Molli Eppinette and husband Corey, Maddie Humphrey and fiancé Michael David Talley, and Ashton Boyd; great-grandchildren Lillian Eppinette and Carson Eppinette; sisters Billie Sue Magouirk, Betty Lou Waters and husband John; brother James Campbell and wife Candy.
Serving as pallbearers will be men of the family.
Online condolences: www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Sherrie Ponder
Sherrie Ponder of West Monroe passed away on Feb. 21, 2023 at the age of 66. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Joseph Wayne Smith
June 5, 1944- February 21, 2023
J. Wayne Smith, M.D., died peacefully at home after a three-year battle with cancer in Monroe, on Feb. 21, 2023, at the age of 78, surrounded by his family.
Dr. Smith was born June 5,1944, in Monroe and was baptized at First Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Neville High School in 1962 and attended Louisiana State University, receiving a BS in Zoology in 1966 and his MD from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans in 1970. His internship training was completed in Shreveport in 1971. Dr. Smith was called to service in the Vietnam War, serving as a USAF Flight Surgeon, first as Wing Surgeon at Seymour Johnson Air Force base in Goldsboro, N.C., and then to the 47 Tactical Fighter at Barksdale Air Force base in Shreveport.
Following his time in the military, Dr. Smith completed his residency in Shreveport in 1976 and began his career as an Obstetrician/Gynecologist in Greenville, S.C. While in Greenville, he developed a love for the mountains, hiking and waterfalls. He became actively involved at First Presbyterian Church (Greenville), where he formed relationships that lasted a lifetime. In 1979, Dr. Smith relocated his medical practice back home to Monroe, where he attentively cared for his patients until retiring from private practice in 2008.
Dr. Smith was a founding director and chief of staff of North Monroe Hospital and President of the Ouachita Parish Medical Society. Additionally, he was a founding director of Ouachita Independent Bank. He also served as President of Bayou DeSiard Country Club. Dr. Smith served as a Ruling Elder at First Presbyterian Church (Monroe) and later as a Ruling Elder and Treasurer at Covenant Presbyterian Church.
J. Wayne Smith is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol Culpepper Smith; his daughters, Rev. Shannon Kiser (Patrick) of Springfield, Va.; Courtney McKay (Bart) of Arlington, Texas; and Ragan Caputo of Vestavia Hills, Ala.; his grandchildren, Catherine and Suzanne Kiser, Springfield, Va.; Austin McKay, Arlington, Texas; and Alise and Gabriel Caputo, Vestavia Hills, Ala.; his sister, Lynn Watson (Mike) of Charlotte, N.C.; his sisters-in-law, Dorothy Schween (John) and Patty Abell (Dixon); his brother-in-law, Dr. Fred (Cheree) Culpepper; and his many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Fulkerson Smith and Ruth Murphey Smith, and his in-laws, Fred Carroll Culpepper, Jr., and Mary Frances (Boots) Culpepper.
To honor Wayne’s life of faith and to the glory of God, serving as pallbearers were the Ruling Elders of Covenant Presbyterian Church: Gene King, Clyde White, Dr. Tim Mickel, Billy Haddad, Mike McInnis, and Mike Husted. Honorary pallbearers were the Session of Covenant Presbyterian Church.
A family graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, with the assistance of Mulhearn Funeral Home. The Memorial Service and Witness to the Resurrection was at Covenant Presbyterian Church at p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, with Rev. John Mabray, Rev. Jonathan Wagner, and Rev. Shannon Smith Kiser officiating. A Reception and Visitation followed at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to the United Way of Northeast Louisiana, Chennault Aviation Museum, or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.