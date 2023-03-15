Jimmie Coats
Funeral services for Jimmie Coats, 88, of Farmerville, were at 1 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
Thomas Rayburn ‘Ray’ Cook
Thomas Rayburn “Ray” Cook, 86, stepped into eternity on Saturday, March 11, 2023, after a prolonged illness. He was born on July 9, 1936, in Pioneer.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Bobbie Trichel Cook; two daughters, Celeste Cook Drost (husband Joe Drost), and Kristi Cook Carter (husband Troyce “Tracy” Carter Jr.); six grandchildren, Christopher Jeston Harper, Alise Yvonne Carter Ward, Emily Celeste Harper Grassi, Cole Jefferson Carter, Jackson Spencer Carter, and Adam Thomas Harper; two stepchildren, Ken Norris and Rhonda C. Norris; four step-grandchildren, Lauren Lavigne, Will Lavigne, Aaron Lavigne and Bobbie Rhonda Norris; two great-grandchildren, Joseph Ray Grassi and Baby Girl Harper (due in August 2023); a sister, Joyce Cook Head; a niece, Teri Head Smith; a great niece, Lexi Smith Atwell (husband Jerry Atwell); and great-great nephew, Connor Atwell. He is also survived by the mother of his two daughters, Lillian Jeanette Owens Cook.
Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Jefferson Cook and Esther Estelle Hicks Cook; two grandchildren, Aaron Thomas Harper and Evan Gabriel Carter; a brother-in-law, Jimmy Head; and niece, Pamela Head.
He was a military veteran, serving four years in the United States Air Force and serving 25 years in the United States Army Reserve. He was recognized for outstanding contributions to strength improvement of the 95th Division Training.
Beginning his career at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department, he was employed for 29 years from 1971 and retired in July 2000. He started his career as a Street Deputy and retired as Chief Deputy under the administration of Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Cook. During his tenure with the Sheriff’s Department, he was promoted to Zone Sergeant, then was promoted to the Investigative Division until 1982. He also served as Supervisor of Civil, Tax and Court Support Divisions. He was then promoted to Major and served as Chief Civil Deputy until 1996, when he was promoted to Chief Deputy until his retirement in 2000. He also thoroughly enjoyed playing on the Department Softball Team for many years. He was known endearingly as “Cookie” to his co-workers.
He was instrumental in organizing the North Louisiana Civil Law Enforcement Association and was President of the West Monroe Boys and Girls Club for two years. He was on the Board of Directors for the Walter W. Kellogg Boys Club located in the Louisiana Training Institute, where he also served as President for two years.
He graduated from Pioneer High School in 1954 and attended Northwestern Louisiana University. He played baseball for Northwestern and was even contracted to go pro until an unfortunate injury ended his ball career. He also enjoyed playing golf and loved spending time with all of his grandchildren. One of his favorite things to do was to travel and spend time in Branson, Missouri.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the First Methodist Church on Glenwood Drive in West Monroe, with Rev. Chris Winterman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Mr. Cook will be interred, with military honors presented by the United States Air Force, at the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery in Rayville.
He will forever be remembered as loving, funny and kind to everyone who knew him. He is now healthy and whole in the presence of Jesus.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Velma Mae DeCorte
Funeral services for Velma Mae DeCorte, 99, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Paschal’s Catholic Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mary Margaret Faulk
Mary Margaret Faulk was born on Dec. 2, 1937, in Campti, and passed from this life on March 11, 2023 in West Monroe, at the age of 85. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Ruth Street Haddox
Funeral services for Ruth Street Haddox, 73, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Dr. Woods Watson officiated, and she was laid to rest at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
Michael J. Loftin
Michael J. Loftin was born on Aug. 29, 1954, in Greenville, Miss., and passed from this life on March 8, 2023, in Shreveport, at the age of 68. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Francis Faye Midyett
Funeral services for Francis Faye Midyett were at 2 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Mr. Edward Midyett officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
George Michael Parham
Funeral services for George Michael Parham, 76, of West Monroe will be at noon Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Pastor William L. Smith officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment was at the Northeast LA Veterans Cemetery, Rayville. Mr. Parham was a Vietnam Veteran who passed away from cancer and other conditions that were due to his service for his country.
Adam Dewayne Parks
Funeral services for Adam Dewayne Parks, 43, of Calhoun, were at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun.
Terry Linda Fox Rice
Funeral services for Terry Linda Fox Rice, 67, of West Monroe, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment will be in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pearl Dewitt Robinson
Mr. Pearl Dewitt Robinson was born on June 12, 1935, in Crowville, and passed from this life on March 11, 2023 in Monroe, at the age of 87. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home of West Monroe.
Steve Simmons
Graveside services for Steve Simmons, 64, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Shawn Steckley
A celebration of life for Ms. Shawn Steckley of Ruston will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe. She was born on Jan. 30, 1970, in Demott, Ark., and passed from this life on March 12, 2023, in West Monroe, at the early age of 53.
Tina Marie Weeks
Tina Marie Weeks was born on March 18, 1957, in Colver, Penn., and passed from this life on March 3, 2023, in Calhoun, at the age of 65. Private services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Frances Davis Young
Graveside services for Frances Davis Young, 78, of West Monroe will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at New Hope Cemetery, Choudrant, with Rev. Jarrett Fix officiating. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Matthew Clay Zizzi
Funeral services for Matthew Clay Zizzi, 21, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
