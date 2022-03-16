Elizabeth A. ‘Libby’ Anders
Funeral services celebrating the life of Elizabeth A. “Libby” Anders, 90, of Monroe, was at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Pauls United Methodist Church, with Rev. R.B. Moore officiating. Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Luretha Knott Barton
Memorial services for Luretha Knott Barton, 82, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Family will accept friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Arthur ‘Buck’ Buckelew
Funeral services for Arthur “Buck” Buckelew, 91, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Wanda Jane Cook
Memorial services for Wanda Jane Cook will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Family will accept friends for visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Louise Banks Hennen
Memorial services for Mrs. Louise Hennen, 96, of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Hasley Memorial Pavilion in West Monroe. The family requested guests wear purple and/or flowers in her honor.
Charles Evans Herring Jr.
Funeral services for Charles Evans Herring Jr, 71, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m., Monday, March 14, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. Visitation was from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Don Allen Hoyt
Memorial services for Don Allen Hoyt, 77, of Downsville, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Theresa Nancy Leschke
Celebration of life for Theresa Nancy Leschke, 67, of Monroe, was held 4 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Friday, March 4, 2022.
Aaron Lynn Lewis
Funeral services for Aaron Lynn Lewis were at 5 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at Swartz Assembly of God with Pastor Gary Sapp and Pastor Gerald Lewis officiating under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Family accepted friends for visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Katie Maxine Lindow
Mrs. Katie Maxine Lindow, 94, of Monroe, passed away on March 10, 2022. Family funeral services were held Sunday, March 13, at the Lindow Family Farm in Alto. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life service in the future, when renovations to Alto Presbyterian Church are complete.
Mrs. Lindow was born Dec. 24, 1927, in the Lone Pine Community, to the union of Henry and Effie Huff, and grew up in Crowville. She graduated from Crowville High School in 1945, and attended Louisiana College, obtaining an Education degree. She later earned a Masters degree from NLU.
Her first teaching job was in Madison Parish in a one room schoolhouse of 20 children, many of whom were not much younger than she. She later taught for three years in the Watson Community in Ouachita Parish, before moving to Crosley Elementary where she taught for 25 years. Even today many former students remember her with love and affection, emotions she inspired in all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jesse Ray Lindow; brother, Gene Huff; and parents, Henry Huff and Effie Spence Huff.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Virginia Green (Randy), Cheryl Gay Brose (Tom), and Daniel Lindow (Annice); six grandchildren, Kelsey Trimble (Kevin), Daniel Green (Elizabeth), Sarah Squyres (Reagan), Katie Squyres (Mark), Kasey Fisher (Allen), and Kyle Lindow (Kiley); eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Aubrey “Butch” Huff; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends.
A member of Alto Presbyterian Church, she was a ruling elder in the PCUSA.
Active in church all her life, Maxine spent much of her time after retirement volunteering at Christian Community Ministries, the Ouachita Council on Aging, and serving at voters’ polls. She also loved to arrange flowers and provided arrangements regularly, both for Sunday services and weddings, for four different churches, Alto Presbyterian, Memorial Presbyterian, Auburn Avenue Presbyterian, and Highland Presbyterian, (now New Iona).
She enjoyed traveling, playing weekly dominoes with a special group of friends, working cross word puzzles, reading and writing in her daily journal. She spent many hours tending to her beautiful flower garden, a source of many of the arrangements provided to the churches. However, her favorite pastime was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who adored their Mom, Meme, and Grandmeme.
The children would like to especially thank Kathy Lindow for her loving care and devotion to their mother.
The family would also like to thank Terrinesh Burns, Melanie Wainwright, and Ascend Hospice Care, as well as many of the caretakers at St. Joseph Continuing Care Center.
Memorials may be made to Alto Presbyterian Church Restoration Fund, C/O Alto Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 2466, Monroe, LA 71207, or online at GiveSendGo, “Save Alto Presbyterian Church.”
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Evelyn Doris Moore
A friends and family gathering for Evelyn Doris Moore, 68, of West Monroe, was from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Bobby Gene Overstreet
Bobby Gene Overstreet, 81, of Lillie, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ashley Davis Owens
Ashley Davis Owens, 51, of West Monroe, passed away March 8, 2022. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Hasley Cemetery Memorial Pavilion in West Monroe. Interment was in the Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Keith Palmertree
Celebration of life for Keith Palmertree, 62, of West Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Clarence M. Ritchie
Clarence M. Ritchie, of Haynesville, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Thomas ‘Ty’ William Steen III
Thomas ‘Ty’ William Steen III, 36, of Calhoun, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Elbert Leon ‘Bubba’ Via Jr.
A celebration of the life and legacy of Elbert Leon “Bubba” Via Jr. will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, in the Worship Center of First Baptist Church of West Monroe.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Officiants will be Pastor Michael Wood, Dr. Mark Fenn and longtime friends, Dr. David Uth and Dr. Dennis Swanberg.
Bubba will be laid to rest in Mulhearn Memorial Park cemetery. Services are under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe.
A full obituary may be found at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Ralph Whitehead
Funeral services for Ralph Whitehead, 83, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in New Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe.
