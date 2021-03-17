Clifford Earl Anderson
Clifford Earl Anderson, 65, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Allie Bixler
Allie Bixler, 77, of Calhoun, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Sherry Burrows
Due to the current climate of caution a private graveside service will be held for Sherry Burrows of West Monroe, LA on Friday, March 12, 2021 at New Chapel Hill Cemetery.
Kaitlyn Enanna Cameron
Kaitlyn Enanna Cameron, 16, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Desiree Teresa Day
Funeral services for Desiree Teresa Day of Downsville, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away, Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Paul Douglas Feazel
Paul Douglas Feazel, 62, of West Monroe, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ronald ‘David’ Harris
Graveside services for Ronald “David” Harris were at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens with Rev. Daniel Goodman officiating. Visitation was 2:30 p.m. until service time at the cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Charles T. Hernandez
Charles T. Hernandez, 90, of Eros, was born on Aug. 15, 1930 and passed from this life on March 7, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Fred Richard Parker
Fred Richard Parker, 71, of Bastrop, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Richard E. Patrick
BASTROP — Richard E. Patrick, retired Louisiana State Police Captain, passed away peacefully Friday, March 12, 2021, after a long illness.
Richard was born January 19, 1944 in Memphis, Tenn. He grew up in Bastrop, and graduated Bastrop High School in 1962. Richard was an Air Force veteran, serving in Guam and Libya. He was honorably discharged, and worked nights at the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, while pursuing an Economics degree at Northeast Louisiana University (now ULM).
Richard joined the Louisiana State Police, and quickly rose through the ranks. He was the Deputy Commander of Region 3, Troop Commander of Troop E and Troop F, and retired in 1986 as the Director of the State Police Crime Lab in Baton Rouge. Richard thoroughly enjoyed his career with the State Police, and cherished the memories and many friends he worked with along the way.
After retiring from the State Police, Richard enjoyed a career in banking. He worked for Central Bank in Monroe, in charge of developing and maintaining a security system for the bank. He later worked in similar executive capacities at both Iberia and Community Trust Banks.
After retiring from banking, Richard contributed to the community in several volunteer and consulting positions, to include service with the Morehouse Economic Development District, the Morehouse Innovation and Technology Association, and the Bastrop Utility Commission. He also served as a Project Manager with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, and a long-time board member with Louisiana Gaming Board.
Richard is survived by his wife Marion, a woman he adored for 36 years. He is also survived by four children, Julie Sutton (Marty) of Sterlington; Rich Patrick (Paige), of Springdale, Ark.; Jay Turnage (Maria) of Plano, Texas, and Ashley Easley of Waxahachie, Texas. He is also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Richard is also survived by two brothers, Bill Patrick (Sharon), and Jamie Patrick (Diane), of Bastrop.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Walton and Ozie Mae Patrick, and a brother, Jerry Wayne Patrick.
Visitation was at 9 a.m. in the chapel of Cox Funeral Home in Bastrop, with services following at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021. Committal services with military honors and burial will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 15 at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery at Rayville.
Serving as pallbearers were Mr. Patrick’s grandsons, Patrick Sutton, Hunter Patrick, Brantley Oliver, Brady Patrick, and Ethan Carlino. Honorary pallbearers were Ronnie Jones, David Burns, and Jesse Wells.
For those who wish, the family suggest planned memorials in Richard’s memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
Alvin Eugene Taylor
Alvin Eugene Taylor, 61, of Mer Rouge, was born on Aug. 14, 1959, and passed from this life on March 13, 2021. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Deborah Lynn (Debbie) Lewis Wilhite
Private family graveside services for Deborah Lynn (Debbie) Lewis Wilhite were held Friday, March 12, 2021, at Salem Cemetery, Eros, with Jason Hinton officiating under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
