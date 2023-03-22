Beverly Kay Anderson
Beverly Kay Anderson was born on Dec. 21, 1962, in Columbia, and passed from this life on March 20, 2023, in West Monroe, at the age of 60.
Audrey Howard Clark
Funeral services for Mrs. Audrey Howard Clark, 94, of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Parkview Baptist Church in Monroe, with Rev. Terry Barnes officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.
Mrs. Clark was born July 4, 1928, in Hebert, and passed away March 20, 2023, in West Monroe. She was a professional seamstress and was a member of Parkview Baptist Church, P.E.O. and Forsythe Park Home and Garden Club.
Mrs. Clark is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Sherrel R. Clark.
Survivors include her daughters, Sharon Hilton (Claude) and Janet Hearn (David); grandchildren, Todd Hilton (Stephanie), Natalie Doss (Richard), and Rachel Pruitt (Jacob); and great grandchildren, Audrey Claire Hilton, Noah Hilton, Hollis Pruitt, Henry Doss, Anderson Pruitt, and Harrison Doss.
Pallbearers are Kenny Brasher, Kwasic Heckard, Russell Hearn, John Taylor, Mickey Traweek and Ken Vines.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Miriam Carr
Funeral services for Miriam Carr, 90, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Jimmy Masters officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment was at Fellowship Cemetery in Columbia.
Miriam was born Sept. 6, 1932, to her parents Stella and Willie Moore in Columbia. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 26, 2023.
Miriam was a member of Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church in Calhoun, for over 35 years where she enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School. She also served as the Sunday School Director. She loved her church and church family. After retiring from E.A. Conway Hospital, Miriam and her husband, Odell, spent their retirement years traveling across the United States where they made countless friends.
Miriam is preceded in death by her husband of over 67 years, Odell Carr; son, Bendel Carr; grandson, Jonathan Carr and granddaughter Vicki Carr.
Those left to cherish her memories include son, Aaron Carr and wife Darlene; grandsons, Lee Carr and wife Alicia; Jason Carr, Blake Carr and wife Lauren, and five great grandchildren, Madison Carr and fiancée Kole Lemoine, Jaxon Carr, Ben Carr, Hattie Brook Carr, and Hudson Carr; along with her sister, Macie Thompson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers were Lee Carr, Jason Carr, Blake Carr, Jaxon Carr, Kole Lemoine and Ben Carr.
Brandon C. Davis
Brandon C. Davis was born on March 20, 1977, in Natchez, Miss., and passed from this life on March 17, 2023, in Shreveport, at the age of 45.
Edsel ‘Sonny’ Ewing
Funeral services for Edsel “Sonny” Ewing, 89, of West Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Chatham Cemetery, Chatham. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time.
Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Jones
Funeral services for Elizabeth “Liz” Jones will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Family Church with her son-in-law Eddie L. Simmons and Pastor Terry L. Taylor officiating. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Liz was born Nov. 20, 1934, in Hamburg, Ark., and passed away March 18, 2023, in West Monroe. She had lots of interests, but she loved Jesus and her family most of all. Liz was an Army wife for 21 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Chester E. Jones Sr.; parents John Cecil Norrell and Jessie Leona Norrell; sister Bettye Knight; brothers Bill Norrell and Jim Norrell.
Liz is survived by her children Debra Simmons and husband Eddie, Lynn Roy and husband Randal, and Chester (Bubba) Jones Jr. and wife Karyn; brother Cleve Norrell; nine grandchildren Heather Owens and husband Jim, Brooke Brown and husband Josh, David Simmons, Tyler Roy, Taylor Roy, Katelynn Brown and husband Lance, Mason Jones and wife Juliette, Cheston Jones and wife Carrie, and Jackson Jones; 12 great-grandchildren; J.T. Garrett, Chandler Garrett, Asher Brown, Toby Simmons, Jacob Owens, Michael Owens, Sean Owens, Kennedy Owens, Oaklynn Brown, Landry Brown, Cayde Jones, and Casey Jones; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Simmons, Tyler Roy, Taylor Roy, Cheston Jones, J.T. Garrett and Jackson Jones.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Mason Jones, Josh Brown, Lance Brown and Jim Owens.
Online condolences: www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Julia Louise May Kelly
Funeral services for Mrs. Julia Louise May Kelly, 91, of Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Rev. John Skipworth officiating. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery. Visitation was from noon until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Julia was born on Nov. 12, 1931, to Caddie and Charlie May in Forest.
Julia was the next to the oldest of nine children. She grew up in Forest, and later graduated from Forest High School.
Julia moved to Monroe to accept her first job at Woolworth Five and Dime. Later marrying Howard V. Brown and opening Julia Brown’s Beauty Shop, which she owned and operated for 20 years; having three children during this time. She later married James C. Kelly and they were married until his passing in 2009 for 39 years. During this time Julia was an active member of Bayou Desiard Garden Club, Monroe Literary Club, and President for two terms of the St. Francis Auxiliary Pink Ladies.
Julia was a member of the First Christian Church. She was a true southern lady that could light up a room with her beautiful smile and her pretty blue eyes.
“MeMe” as Julia was called by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved so very much and enjoyed the special times with all of them. Her interests included cooking and having family over to enjoy; getting together with her lady friends for lunch, cards, dominoes, and gardening.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents, Caddie and Charlie May; brother, Bobby Mosetey; sisters, Jeanette May Barnett, Mary Alice May DuFour, and Shirley May Jones; and her husband, James C. Kelly.
She leaves behind her loving memories to be cherished by her children, Cheryl Brown Grigson (Tom) of Monroe, Charles Brown (Rhonda) of West Monroe, and Kris Brown Magouirk (Chris); her grandchildren, Corey Grigson (Kristi), Ryan Grigson (Jessica), Brett Grigson, Cody Brown (Hope), Kyle Brown (Mara), Destin Givens (Johnye), Jared Magouirk (Ann), and Hayley Magouirk Arabia (Dave); her great grandchildren, Caroline Grigson, Thomas Grigson, Payton Eppinette, Eli Eppinette, Nola Grigson, Matt Grigson, Ella Grigson, Fisher Brown, Ranger Brown, Archer Brown, Luca Brown and baby Liam Brown due in May, Aly Magouirk, Jackson Arabia, Deano Arabia and baby Givens due in May; sisters, Patsy May Huff (Leon), Charlene May Ward, and Linda May Grubbs (Bud); and brother, Buddy May.
Pallbearers were her grandsons and granddaughter, Corey, Ryan, and Brett Grigson, Cody and Kyle Brown, Destin Givens, Jared Magouirk, and Hayley (Magouirk) Arabia. Honorary pallbearers were her great-grandchildren, sitters, and friends at The Gardens at Georgia Tucker Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, which holds a very special place in our family’s heart or to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Kitty M. Liner
Kitty M. Liner, age 93, passed away peacefully in her home on March 3, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 13, 1929, in Monroe. Memorial services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Monroe. Visitation was from 12:30-2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Pastor John Mabray and Pastor Jonathan Wagner officiated. Services were under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home - West Monroe.
Kitty is survived by daughter Lisa Liner Lawrence and husband, Bobby and grandson, Chad Liner Lawrence. Other survivors are her niece, Kathy Plummer and husband Mike and great nephews, Scott and Jeff Roberts and wife, Kori. Nephew Toby Liner and wife Kim and nieces Kim Liner Bounds and husband Kelvin, Vicki Liner Broussard and husband Todd. Kitty was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Cortlandt McCoy, Sr.; brothers, Cortlandt McCoy, Jr. and wife, Lorena, and John P. McCoy. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Alice, Odell, Judy and Wanda for their loving and compassionate care for Kitty and Harry.
Kitty was a true Southern lady with a genuine heart and high moral character. If she couldn’t say something nice about someone, she didn’t speak at all. She abided by the golden rule — doing unto others as she would have them do unto her. She was a graduate of Ouachita Parish High School and Louisiana State University. She was a wonderful teacher with her tender and compassionate heart, she touched the lives of children of all ages including children with special needs. Kitty loved her students as Jesus loved the little children. During her younger years, briefly she was employed as librarian at Northeast Louisiana University, now ULM. Following the death of her father, at the young age of 6 she and her mother became survivors, moving to West Virginia to her dad’s home town. They eventually moved back to West Monroe; however, West Virginia always held a special place in her heart. In elementary school, Kitty met her soul mate, best friend, and love of her life -Harry. Soon after graduating from LSU she and Harry married. A true love story for the past 73 years. She survived only 32 lonely days after Harry’s death. They were inseparable! Their home was filled with love and always a welcoming spirit. Kitty carefully planned the perfect ambience and menus when entertaining guests - Southern hospitality was among her exceptional talents. Her sweet smile and caring demeanor exemplified her simple charm.
Kitty was her family’s “rock.” She was always available when needed and willing to lend a listening ear. Her love for her family was deep and unconditional. Her grandson, Chad was her pride and joy, and she loved every moment with him. Her eyes would light up when he spoke to her - especially toward the end of her life. They had a special bond and created wonderful memories. Travel was a highlight in Kitty’s life. She and Harry traveled extensively seeing and enjoying sights around the world, always in awe and thanksgiving of God’s creation. One of her favorite places was in Tiger Stadium watching the LSU Tigers then later in life, in front of their TV watching intently and cheering with enthusiasm.
Kitty loved participating in charitable and community organizations. A legacy from her mother, she served on the Board of Directors for the YWCA, now known as The Wellspring. She was a charter member of Cultura Book Club, holding many offices including President several times. She enjoyed being an active member of PEO, Chapter AK. Her strong Christian values led her serve as President of Presbyterian Women at First Presbyterian Church. She served as elder and deacon sharing her Christian values and love for God and others. Kitty received the Honorary Life Membership award presented by the Presbyterian Women. Later in life, Kitty endured tremendous pain and suffering. Her loss of vision, inability to walk and difficulty hearing, created hardship. Despite her difficulties, she never complained or groaned. Her strength was amazing, an admirable characteristic and beautiful example of her faith in God. Devoted wife, loving mother, kind mother-in-law, unselfish grandmother and faithful friend to many... Kitty Liner lived a beautiful life loving God and loving others.
Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all they heart, with all they soul and with all thy mind. Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. Matthew 22:37-38. To God be the glory!
Bobby Milton Peden
Bobby Milton Peden was born on Jan. 28, 1938, in Jackson, Miss, and passed from this life on March 18, 2023, at his home in Ruston, at the age of 85. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Aaron Fredric Rosenberg
Funeral services for Aaron Fredric Rosenberg, 33, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rabbi Judy Ginsburgh officiating. Interment was in the Jewish Cemetery in Monroe.
Roger D. Rowton
Roger D. Rowton was born on Jan. 18, 1949, in Pineville, and passed from this life on March 19, 2023 in West Monroe at the age of 74.
Roy Joseph Scalia
Services for Roy Joseph Scalia of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe with Fr. Joe Martina and Fr. John Paul Crispin officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Ruby May Bain Stroud Smith
Ruby Smith, age 87, a resident of Dierks, Ark., passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Dierks Health and Rehab.
She was born Ruby May Bain on August 18, 1935. She married Robert Stroud in 1954 and together they had three children, Muriel Elizabeth (Beth) Deen (Neil), Linda Kay Cobb (Jimmy), and Mary Francis Hilton (Johnny). Upon the death of Robert in 1970, Ruby moved to Monroe, La., so she could complete her education degree. She began her teaching profession in 1974 at Van-Cove High School. She then taught at Winthrop High School and Cossatot Vocational Technical School until her retirement in 2000. After retirement, Ruby married Autley B. Smith and resided in West Monroe, until his death in 2018, when she moved to Dierks to live her remaining years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, Robert Stroud and A.B. Smith and a special friend, Dale Plunkett, a granddaughter, Mae Lynda Renea Wright and a grandson, Chase Dawson Hilton.
She is survived by her three daughters, Beth of De Queen, Ark., Kay of Nashville, Ark. and Fran of Mena, Ark.; two grandsons, David Wright and wife, Jennifer of Altus, Okla. and Stephan Conn Hilton of Hot Springs, Ark.; one granddaughter Kasie Rebekah Wright of De Queen, Ark.; two great granddaughters, Kyleigh McGough of Altus, Okla., and Harper Claire Hilton of Batesville, Ark.; her bonus family includes Merlin and Jane Smith of Calhoun, La., Leslie Koenk of Leesville, La., Marion Wilson of Monroe, La., Ashley Herring of Monroe, La., Katherine Free of Shreveport, La., Dorothy Sullivan of Dallas, Texas, Forrest Fife of West Monroe, La., Cynthia Immel of Denver, Colo., and a special love to all the staff at Dierks Nursing and Rehab.
Graveside funeral services for Ruby were at 10 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at Dierks Cemetery in Dierks, Ark., with Jaron Tipton officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen, Ark. Fellowship will follow at Center Point Missionary Baptist Church in Center Point, AR, 209 North Center Point St., Nashville, AR 71852.
You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com
