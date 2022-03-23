Joe L. Adams
Joe L. Adams, 94, of West Monroe, passed away March 18, 2022. Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in the Adams Cemetery in Bogalusa, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe.
Kim Remona Alford
Kim Remona Alford, 64, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mary Jeannette Andries
Mary Jeannette Andries, 75, of West Monroe, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mary Gray Auttonberry
Mary Gray Auttonberry, 94, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Evelyn Marie Barnett
Funeral services for Evelyn Marie Barnett of West Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens She passed away, Thursday, March 17, 2022.
David Russell Fields
David Russell Fields, 73, of West Monroe, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Richard L. Garland
Richard L. Garland, 95, of West Monroe, passed away on March 18, 2022. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Community Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, under the direction Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Bobby G. Haisty
Bobby G. Haisty, 76, of West Monroe, passed away March 16, 2022. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Kathryn Duffey Heard
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Kathryn Duffey Heard, 104, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Heard was born September 30, 1917 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 20, 2022. She was a member of First Baptist Church West Monroe for over 70+ years. Mrs. Heard was a retired beautician. She has lived in West Monroe for many years. Mrs. Heard enjoyed sewing years ago.
She is preceded in death by her father, Claude Duffey; mother, Emma Duffey; stepfather, Joe Deats; three brothers, Lloyd B. Duffey, Donald Duffey, Frank Duffey; husband, Finn P. Heard; son, Jimmie M. Lee; daughter, Kathy H. Lawrence; son, Larry C. Heard; and grandson, Joshua Calhoun.
Survivors include her son, Charles P. Heard and wife Ginger; daughter, Janice Holdiness; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lillie Jean Heard Pittman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Francis Medical Center and Elara Hospice.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, West Monroe.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Jack Patton Mabray Jr.
Jack Patton Mabray Jr. passed away during the early morning of Monday, March 14, 2022, at the age of 72. Although his passing was sudden and unexpected, Pat Mabray lived a vibrant, joyful, and honorable life that was worthy of God’s calling.
Pat was born July 11, 1949, in Newellton, to Jack and Bettie Mabray. Later the Mabray family moved to Monroe where Pat would attend and graduate from Neville High School. At Neville, Pat excelled in many different ways, particularly that of running track. He went on to attend LSU on a track scholarship where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Pat developed and continued to maintain deep and loving friendships with his Kappa Sigma brothers. This tight knit band of brothers continue to hold annual fishing trips and tailgating events that Pat lovingly participated in well beyond his graduation from LSU in 1971.
After his tenure at LSU, Pat moved to Memphis where he worked for Dow Chemical Co. This occupation provided experience for him that would play a role in his life long career of farming on Somerset Plantation, owned by the descendants of his maternal grandparents. He moved back to Newellton to begin farming in 1974. Pat was more than a farmer; he was truly a steward of God’s creation. He took tremendous pride and responsibility for tending to Somerset’s beauty. He also started and maintained Somerset Hunting Club for over 35 years. He always showed gratitude for the land that provided so many opportunities for him.
Pat also played a role in the area’s business community as a former member of the Board of Directors for the Tensas Cotton Warehouse, Newellton Gin Co, Inc, as well as a current member of the Board of Directors of Tensas State Bank. Pat also served as a current member of the Fifth LA Levee District Board of Commissioners for 22 years, in addition to the La Cotton and Grain Association and Farmers Grain Coop. Pat was a member of Newellton Union Church.
Pat made contributions to his community, but he truly excelled in the contributions he made to his family and fellow friends. Pat had a particular way of speaking life into people no matter the circumstance. He is considered by all to be a man of joy, gratitude, humility, and selflessness. He had a special way of uplifting others simply by the respect he would show them. He did this for all. A southern gentleman to the core, Pat lived a life that was truly exuberant while also loving and caring for those around him. Pat was a man whose word was his bond. He had a dependability unmatched by most. He was simply a tremendous friend, father, husband, brother, grandfather, and leader. He was also one heck of a hunter. Pat was a competitor to his core. Simply put, Pat was a winner. He lived a life not of self-consideration, but one that put others’ needs before his, just as the teachings of Jesus instructed him to do.
Pat is survived by his beautiful and caring wife, Jan. He was an amazing and dependable father to his son Wilson, as well as father-in-law to Wilson’s wife Tallie. One of Pat’s favorite roles was that of being grandfather to Patton and Nena Mabray to whom he was lovingly known and cherished as “Chief”. Pat was a beloved brother to Melinda Wright, Mary Hardwick, and John Mabray.
Jack Patton Mabray Jr. was honored in a celebration of life at 1 p.m. March 19, 2022, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Monroe. Pat considered Covenant to be the “church that had his heart.”
Pat’s family has recommended memorials be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, Inc located at 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110 Akron, OH 44333.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Virginia Gayle Odom
Virginia Gayle Odom, beloved mother, Mimi, Great Mimi, and to many, a wonderful lifelong friend, passed away on 20 March 2022 at the age of 83.
She was a stranger to none. She had a way of making people feel comfortable and thus, made many friends throughout the years. She was a beautiful Christian who loved her God, with whom she is now rejoicing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Odom, her mother and father, Earl C. and Irmanee Roark, and stepmother, Dorthy.
She is survived by her daughter, Joni Watts, married to Kevin Watts, her grandchildren, Alex White, Lyndsie White, Christina Watts, Amanda Brown and Ronald Brown, and her great-grandchildren, Alayna Stone and Noah White, her brother, E. C. Roark, and stepsister, Denise Evans, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Conroe Funeral Directors in Conroe, Texas, on April 2, 2022, followed by the funeral service, then the interment at Klein Cemetery at 32509 TX-249, Pinehurst, TX 77362.
Afterwards, a Celebration of Life will be held at 514 N. Pecan Drive, Tomball, TX 77375. For the times of the visitation and service, please visit Conroe Funeral Directors’ website at https://conroefuneraldirectors.org.
Bobbie Lee Roberson
Graveside services for Bobbie Lee Roberson, 71, of West Monroe, were held at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery, Jonesville, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Bobbie passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Kathleen Davis Robideaux
Graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Kathleen Davis Robideaux, age 95, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Hasley Cemetery’s Gazebo under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time. Grandson, Reverend Joseph Robideaux, will officiate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.