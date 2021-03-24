James B. ‘Jim’ Avant
Memorial services for James B. “Jim” Avant, 77, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Community Baptist Church-West Monroe with Rev. Danny McIlveene officiating.
Melba C. Bonnett
Funeral services for Melba C. Bonnett, 88, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Pauline Bowers
Memorial services for Pauline Bowers, 83, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Family will accept friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Marilyn Coker
Funeral services for Marilyn Coker, 84, of Calhoun, were at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church with Dr. Marty Black and Rev. Matt Coker officiating. Interment was at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lavelle Eugene ‘Pete’ Dison
Lavelle Eugene “Pete” Dison, 62, of Spearsville, was born on Dec. 2, 1958, and passed from this life on March 19, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
William Joseph Harrell
Funeral services for William Joseph Harrell, 38, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Rabindra Kumar Jena II
Rabindra Kumar Jena II, 41, of Ruston, was born on Aug. 22, 1979, and passed from this life on March 18, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Sandra Gail Lambert
Sandra Gail Lambert, 65, of West Monroe, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Hazel Earline Evans Martin
Funeral services for Hazel Earline Evans Martin, of Pioneer, 81, retired roll tender, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the funeral home. She passed away March 19, 2021.
Dr. David C. Mayo
Funeral services for Dr. David Carlie Mayo, 96, of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Rev. Steve Wilson, Rev. Mike Mayo and Dion Young officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Dr. Mayo was born on Sept. 30, 1924, in Winnsboro, and passed away on March 22, 2021, in Monroe.
Wayne Sebren
Graveside services for Wayne Sebren of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Grady Earl Whitman Jr.
Grady Earl Whitman Jr., 54, of West Monroe, was born on Sept. 20, 1966, and passed from this life on March 19, 2021. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Kenneth “Bud” Wyatt
A GOLDEN HEART STOPPED BEATING AND
HARD WORKING HANDS WERE PUT TO REST.
GOD BROKE OUR HEARTS TO PROVE HE ONLY TAKES THE BEST.
Funeral services for Kenneth “Bud” Wyatt will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Bro. Gerald Brinkley and Bro. Phillip Smith officiating. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Choudrant. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Bud was born January 31, 1986 in Winchester, VA and passed away March 20, 2021 in West Monroe.
This world was truly a much better place while Bud was living in it but we all should celebrate with blessed assurance in knowing Heaven has gained a precious soul. He loved everyone and was loved by all who knew him. He never met a stranger. He had the patience of Job and carried his kindness wherever he went.
He was a master of many trades and was a perfectionist at everything he put his hands to. He was a wonderful peacemaker, never confrontational. He always would say “Your head and heart can only hold so much in a day’s time, so keep it filled with only good things”. He had a gentle soul and a contagious smile. He adored his 2 children and always carried them proudly in his heart. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, being outdoors and the simple pleasures in life. Most important was his love for his savior, Jesus Christ.
He excelled in school, was a great athlete, president of his 4H Club, winner of numerous awards and a proud member of the marching band. He was a graduate of West Ouachita High School and attended ULM. After college he joined the Welders Local Union No. 798 and was employed there until his death. He has traveled all over the United States always willing to go wherever the job took him. Bud never spoke an unpleasant word about anyone and there are no words that can say how deeply he will be missed. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Kenneth R. and Edwina Wyatt.
Bud is survived by son, David Pierce Stevens and daughter, Haidynn Rose Luzader; parents, Steve and Jo Ellen Morris, Ken and Tammy Wyatt; maternal grandparents, Claudine Greer, Billy Joe and Priscilla Upshaw; sisters, Somer D. Sykes and husband Jerry, Christy Acree, Emily Wyatt and Anna Rose Morris; brothers, Ethan Wyatt and Casey Morris; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Curtis Coughran, Jr., T.J. Sykes, Landen Tripp, Nick Linder, Dusty Redmond and Darren Davis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ethan Wyatt, Bobby Freeman, Carl Dewayne Wright and Donald Ray Kinnison.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
