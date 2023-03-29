Lawrence C. Bingham
Funeral services for Lawrence C. Bingham, 92, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday March 29, 2023, at Swartz First Baptist Church in Swartz, with Rev. Jay George officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Bingham died March 25, 2023 in Monroe.
Mrs. Shawn Earnest Brown
A memorial service for Mrs. Shawn Earnest Brown, 58, of Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Bayou Oaks Baptist Church with Rev. Clyde Sanchez officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mike Crocker
Memorial services for Mike Crocker, 70, of Calhoun, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes in West Monroe. Phillip Elmore officiated.
Annie Ruth Dartez
Funeral services for Annie Ruth Dartez, 94, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Katy Enete
Katy Enete, a resident of Daphne, Ala., passed away on March 18, 2023, at the age of 76. She was born Aug. 8, 1946, to Willie and Aline Roberts in Winnfield, La.
Katy was a native of Chatham, where, after graduating from high school in 1964, she married Henry E. Enete Sr. They were residents of Baton Rouge, where they raised their two children. They later moved to Daphne, where they resided for the past 14 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Aline Roberts, and her brothers, James, W.R., Don, Roy Glen, Joe, Billie Mac, and Benny Roberts.
She is survived by her adoring husband of 58 years, Henry E. Enete Sr.; her children and their spouses, Henry “Hank” Enete Jr. (Monique)and Cherea Schellhase (Andrew); grandchildren, Kacie White (Michael), Cody Enete, Grant Schellhase, Austin Schellhase, and William Schellhase; great grandsons, Noble Kirst and Archer Emile White; sisters, Sonda Ann Womack and Velda Freeman; sisters-in-law, Lynette Roberts, Barbara Roberts, Sandy Roberts, and Sondra White; and many nieces and nephews.
Katy enjoyed traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. It was common to find her at a ballfield cheering for her kids and grandkids. While in Baton Rouge, she volunteered at the Baton Rouge General Hospital and was a faithful member and volunteer at St. John United Methodist Church. She had an easygoing but strong character and was liked by everyone that she met. She will be dearly missed by all.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Chatham Community Church, 902 Chatham Ave., in Chatham. There will be a time of visitation before the service at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made in Katy’s memory to your favorite charitable organization.
Expressions of condolence for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com.
Bobbie Evans
Funeral services for Bobbie Evans were at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Bro. Jim McKeithen officiating. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens and visitation was 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, under the care and direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
John Bennett Gray
Graveside services for John Bennett Gray, 82, of Monroe, were at noon Friday, March 24, 2023, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Jillian Hankamer officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Chester Lewis ‘C.L.’ Hough Jr.
Funeral services for Chester Lewis “C.L.” Hough Jr. were at 11 a.m. Friday March 24, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Jerry Salisbury officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. Friday, under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Larry Robison Lawrence
A memorial service to the glory of God will be held for Larry Robison Lawrence, 77, of Monroe, at 2 p.m. Thursday March 30, 2023, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1901 Milton St., with Rev. Jonathan S. Wagner and Rev. John T. Mabray officiating. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in the church Fellowship Hall.
Mr. Lawrence was born on Dece. 30, 1945, in Memphis, Tenn., and was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 26, 2023. He graduated from Hope High School, Hope, Ark. Larry served in the US Air Force. He enlisted on April 1, 1966 and was discharged on Jan. 14, 1970 after returning home from Vietnam. Those who know Larry best may be surprised that he received not only an HONORABLE discharge, but also the GOOD CONDUCT medal!
He later received his Master’s degree in Psychology from Northeast Louisiana University. He was a devoted member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. He was also a Commissioned Lay Preacher for the Presbytery of the Pines, supplying pulpit ministry for congregations without full-time pastors. Larry had various jobs over the years but his favorite was his last one when he worked for the State in Vocational Rehabilitation. There, he had the privilege of working with people who usually needed some type of assistance in either keeping their employment due to some disability or assisted them in getting training for new employment. Larry was honored to work with the blind center in Ruston. When he was diagnosed with cancer in 2008, Larry committed himself to use his illness to glorify God.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Rev. Llewellyn Truman Lawrence, and mother, Lineal Beard Lawrence; brothers, Rev. William Truman Lawrence, Paul Clark Lawrence, Llewellyn Carey Lawrence; and brother-in-law, Rev. Bill Walsworth. He is survived by: his wife of 45 years, Cheryl Boutwell Lawrence; son, David Truman Lawrence (Stephanie); daughter, Leslie Lawrence Scott (Clay); sister, Dr. Elizabeth Weiss (Jack); and grandchildren, Colton and Avery Scott, and Kathryn Lawrence; sisters-in-law, Barbara Walsworth and Carol Frere; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff of North Fresenius Dialysis Center for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Mercy Multiplied, and LifeChoices.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
George L. McConaughey Jr.
Graveside services for George L. McConaughey Jr., 87, of Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Judy McCullough
Judy McCullough, of West Monroe, passed away March 24, 2023, at the age of 79. Services were held Tuesday, March 28, 2023 under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Daniel Ira Potts
Graveside services for Daniel Ira Potts were at 10 a.m. Tuesday March 28, 2023, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum. R.B. Moore of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church officiated. Dan was born June 6, 1959, in Watertown, S.D., and passed away March 21, 2023, in Monroe.
Dora Mae Welch Price
Memorial services for Dora Mae Welch Price, 91, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes in West Monroe. Keith Welch will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Sandy Stuckey
Sandy Stuckey, 59, of West Monroe, passed away March 16, 2023. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with her pastor, Bro. Mike Holloway, officiating. Interment was in the Community of Christ Church Cemetery in Eros.
