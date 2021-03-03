Gloria Jean Bearden
Funeral services for Ms. Gloria Jean Bearden, 89, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Kenneth Jarrell (Peewee) Boutwell
Funeral Services for Mr. Kenneth Jarrell (Peewee) Boutwell, 77, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe with Jordan Boutwell officiating. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Mr. Boutwell was born Dec. 23, 1943 in Winnsboro, and passed away Feb. 13, 2021 at home in West Monroe, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Sibyl Boutwell; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Barbara Regan; brother-in-law, Ross Barfield; and nephew, Brian Barfield.
The son of a sharecropper, Kenneth spent his childhood in the fields of Franklin Parish. When not working with his family, he enjoyed playing in the woods and at the river, hunting, fishing, and camping. Kenneth graduated from Ft. Necessity High School in 1961. He then served in the United States Army. Kenneth began his career at Entergy in 1966 where he held several positions with the last being an operator in the Transmission Operations Center. He retired from Entergy after 38 years of service.
He loved the relationships he had with his work buddies and developed many close, personal friendships over the years. He especially enjoyed his retiree coffee group that met monthly. He was always well liked and very well thought of.
Kenneth loved the outdoors. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, gardening, and piddling outside. He also loved his family. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He and Nancy always tried to attend the activities his kids and grandkids were involved in. He was their biggest fan. Kenneth and Nancy owned a camp on Lake Claiborne for 20 years and they enjoyed many family gatherings at the lake, especially the annual 4th of July celebration. Kenneth and Nancy enjoyed traveling to many places such as Alaska, North Carolina, Colorado, the Rocky Mountains, Missouri and occasionally the beach, but his favorite place to be was at home on “the hill”. He loved being on his tractor and lawn mower.
His favorite people to be with was his family; especially his “punkins”. His favorite name to be called was “papaw”. He was our rock, our steady; the one we leaned on and was always there no matter what. He will be missed more than words can express.
Kenneth was a member of First Baptist Church of Calhoun.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Nancy Regan Boutwell; son, Darryl Boutwell and wife Melanie; daughter, Dana Castine and husband René; grandchildren, Jordan Boutwell, Sydnee Leslie, Sophie Leslie, Breanna Boutwell, Kadee Castine, Ashlee Praxaybane and husband, Danny, Allie Chance, Mitchell Castine, Marie Castine, and Nayah Praxaybane; his beloved fur babies, Mattie and Roy; brother, Barney Boutwell; two sisters, Gloria Barfield, and Debbie Milstead and husband Kenny; brother-in-law, Ed Regan and wife Joy, Charles Regan and wife Gayle, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Scott Wiggins and his staff at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists of Shreveport for his excellent care for 17 years. Also, a very special thank you to Kelly and Elizabeth in the Heart Failure Clinic at ACS.
Pallbearers were Rene’ Castine, Mitchell Castine, Kenny Milstead, Slade Frith, Jake Lindsay, and Craig Corley.
Honorary Pallbearers were former LP&L and Entergy co-workers.
Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, and Sunday Feb. 21, 2021, from noon until service time at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Richard Dale Bryant
Richard Dale Bryant, 58, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Joann Campbell
Joann Campbell, 81, of Tallulah, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Gerald Don Coker Sr.
Funeral services for Gerald Don Coker Sr. 85, of Calhoun, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church with Dr. Marty Black and Rev. Matt Coker officiating. Interment was at New Chapel Hill Cemetery. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Glenda Jessenia Escoto
Glenda Jessenia Escoto, 39, of West Monroe, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Gladys Catherine Frazier
Graveside service for Gladys Catherine Frazier of West Monroe, was at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Mrs. Vettye Louise Garrett
Mrs. Vettye Louise Garrett, 72, of Monroe, passed away on Feb. 22, 2021. Funeral services were at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Kyle Madison Hancock
Kyle Madison Hancock, 58, of West Monroe, passed away Feb. 21, 2021. Funeral services were at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed in Wilhite Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
J.W. Hackworth
A graveside service with military honors was held for J.W. Hackworth, 96, of West Monroe at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe with Roger Stoffer of Memorial Baptist Church in Monroe officiating.
J.W. was born Feb. 28, 1924, in Okaloosa, and died just a few days short of his 97th birthday in the comfort of his son Jimmie’s home in Crowley, Texas, on Feb. 23, 2021, surrounded by a loving family.
He served in World War II in the Army in North Africa and Italy in artillery and infantry and most notably assisted in the cleanup of the aftermath of the D-Day invasion. He re-enlisted in the Air Force and served at Barksdale AFB in Bossier City where he met his wife of 50 years, Minnie Lee Poston Hackworth. He retired from Tennessee Gas after 33 years of service and also served as church treasurer for sixteen years at Welcome Home Church of God in Bawcomville and was instrumental in its birth and growth. He also served over a dozen years as commander of VFW Post 1809 in Monroe. He lived in Ouachita Parish his whole life, loved to take care of his land, raise a few cows and a garden, and took pride in taking care of his family. When his kids and grandkids were younger, they spent most of their recreational time fishing and skiing on Lake Bruin, Lake D’Arbonne, and their camp on the Ouachita River near Bosco. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren learned to drive exploring the property on Henry Spangler Road in Papaw’s golf cart. He was a product of the Great Depression, a member of the Greatest Generation, a hard worker, a loyal and devoted husband and father, and was known as Papaw to those who loved him the most.
J.W. is preceded in death by his wife Minnie Lee Poston Hackworth, his sisters Mary Lou Czaja and Arlene Cascio, brother Eugene Hackworth, his parents Jim and Willie Hackworth, and his great-granddaughters Payton Kennimer and Emory FitzPatrick. He lived to be nearly 97 years old, his father Jim lived to be 92, his father L.T. reported to have lived 104 years, and his father reported to have lived 111 years. Even at such an advanced age, he was always full of energy and keeping busy. Up until the last few months, he could be spotted driving his tractor around his property. For the last 20 years, J.W. enjoyed the companionship of a dear friend, Marie Babb. They loved participating in the dances held on Friday nights at the VFW, where they made so many friends. Their favorite things to do were putting together puzzles and figuring out where they were going to go eat.
J.W. is survived by his brother Winfred Hackworth and wife Ina, son Roy Scroggins and wife Charlotte, son Jimmie Hackworth Sr. and wife Cheryl, daughter Joyce Basse and husband John, son Jerry Hackworth and wife Evelyn; grandchildren Jimmie Hackworth Jr. and wife Helen, Candace Stewart and husband Jason, Shayne Hackworth and wife Rachel, Shane Hackworth and wife Amy, Brandon Kennimer and wife Jennifer, Robin Porter and husband Todd, Ryan Hackworth and wife Aimee, Cori Smit and husband Kobus, Leslie Smith and husband Eric, Joey Lucien and wife Paige, Samantha FitzPatrick and husband Thomas; great-grandchildren Jeff Hackworth, Justin Hackworth and wife Paige, Bailey Hall, Landan Hackworth, Grace Hackworth, Nate Hackworth, Dane Porter, Zach Porter, Joseph Porter, T.J. Fletcher, Blake Stewart, Casey Kennimer, Nathan Kennimer, Brooklyn Kennimer, Lenna FitzPatrick, Logan Hackworth; great-great grandchildren Paisley Hackworth and Asher Hackworth; and countless step great-grandkids, nephews, nieces, and other relatives who loved him dearly.
Daddy, our minds still talk to you.
Our hearts still look for you.
But our souls know you are at peace.
Psalm 34:18. The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to be sent to the VFW Post 1809, 1499 Highway 594, Monroe, LA 71203.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mary Nell Byars Lindsey
Mary Nell Byars Lindsey, 58, of West Monroe, passed away Feb. 21, 2021. Memorial services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Richard Jack Frey Markley
Funeral services celebrating the life of Richard Jack Frey Markley were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Feazel Chapel at First Baptist Church in West Monroe, with Rev. Kevin Stewart officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home. Visitation was from noon until service time.
Richard passed peacefully on Feb. 21, 2021, at the age of 50 years young. He was born in Kitchener, Ontario, on May 24, 1970. During his early childhood, his family moved around the US and settled in Alexandria, in the early 1980’s. After high school Richard attended Louisiana Tech University and graduated with a degree in business. He treasured his time with his Lambda Chi brothers and friends.
In 1998, Richard and Melanie married and he pursued his career in logistics management. He spent his free time playing golf, watching the Cubs and Saints, reading, and serving at church. Richard was a devoted dad to his girls. He loved making pancakes on Saturday mornings and then taking the girls to the library or a park. His patience was unsurpassed only by his dad, who taught him well on how to be a loving and devoted husband. Richard and his family moved to Monroe in 2017 to be near family. During his short time in Monroe, Richard was a faithful member of McClendon Baptist Church.
Richard is survived by his wife of 22 years, Melanie Mitcham Markley; his sweet daughters, Marian, Madyson, Meaghan and Morgan; brother, Rob Markley (Mindy); aunts and uncles, Ray and Sheryl Markley and Lois and Larry Witham; brother-in-law, Mike Mitcham (D’Ann); sister-in-law, Michelle Gregory (Craig); several niece and nephews; and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Peg Markley.
Pallbearers were Tres Warren, Jacques Fontenot, Ben St. John, Mike Mitcham, Craig Gregory, and honorary pallbearer Tom Seabolt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Richard’s memory to McClendon Baptist Church or Geneva Academy, both in West Monroe.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Charles ‘Butch’ Mayfield
Graveside services for Charles “Butch” Mayfield, 74, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Thomas Robinson
Due to inclement weather and safety of family and friends, Thomas Robinson’s memorial service was postponed and rescheduled. His service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church of Monroe on Loop Road and visitation following the service.
Anastasia Marie Solomon
Anastasia Marie Solomon, 10, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
David Kenneth Talley
Private family funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. David Kenneth Talley, 85, of Monroe, were at 10:30 a.m. Saturday Feb. 27, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Jeannie Whittington
Jeannie Whittington, 86, of West Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
