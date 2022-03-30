Mary Kathryn Alexander
Mary Kathryn Alexander, 64, of West Monroe, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Carolyn Braswell
Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn Braswell, 87, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Brother Michael Ward officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from noon until service time at the mausoleum.
Ernest Ricker Breard
A graveside service for Mr. Ernest Ricker Breard, 70, of Sterlington, was at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at St. Matthew Catholic Church Cemetery in Monroe, with Deacon Tom Deal officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Ronald Paul Brubaker
Funeral Services for Ronald Paul Brubaker, 70, of Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday April 2, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel, Monroe. Interment will be at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
James C. ‘J.C.’ Cunningham, Jr.
Memorial services celebrating the life of Mr. James C. (J.C.) Cunningham Jr., 92, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Monroe, with Rev. R. B. Moore officiating. His remains were placed in St. Paul’s Columbarium. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Marilyn Juanita Driggers
Marilyn Juanita Driggers, 66, of West Monroe, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lillie Marie Glenn
Funeral services for Lillie Marie Glenn, 88, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Dr. Alan Miller officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Nelda G. Gray
Funeral services for Mrs. Nelda G. Gray, 83, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at First Baptist Church Swartz with Rev. Garrison Griffith officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Winfred ‘Hack’ Hackworth
Winfred “Hack” Hackworth was born July 16, 1926 in Eros, and passed away March 25, 2022 in Sterlington. He was retired from D & J Construction as a superintendent and was an elder of Jehovah’s Witness. Winfred was preceded in death by his daughter Sharon Bowers; sons-in-law, Jimmy Roan and Gordon Welch; sisters, Mary Lou Czaja and Arlene Cascio; and brothers, J.W. Hackworth and Eugene Hackworth.
Hack is survived by his wife Ina Hackworth; son Steve Hackworth and wife Jeannie; daughter, Melissa Roan and (Pete); grandsons Phillip Welch (Ashley), Jason Welch (Melissa), Jeremy Delhommer (Lindsey), Timothy Bowers (Betsy), Jonathan Delhommer (Ashley), Reese Hackworth (Brittney); granddaughters, Kristina Johnson (Bo), Kelly Madden (Matthew), Hannah Boggs (Jennifer); bonus great-grandson James Roan (Little Jimmy); son-in-law Danny Bowers (Dawn); 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be announced at a later time.
Online condolences: www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Vernon Otha Hale
Vernon Otha Hale, 83, of Jonesboro, was born on July 3, 1938, in Tensas Parish and passed from this life on March 27, 2022, in Monroe. Memorial services will be held a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Frances Holloway
Funeral services for Frances Holloway were at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Bro. Bob Holloway and Bro. Michael Holloway officiating. Interment was at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Eros. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until service time.
Charles Leon Lowery
Charles Leon Lowery, 54, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Catherine Dunham Nowlin
Catherine Dunham Nowlin, 86, of West Monroe, passed away on March 20, 2022. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Pamela Sue Pearson
Pamela Sue Pearson, 70, of West Monroe, passed away on March 18, 2022. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Huey Pentecost
Funeral services for Huey Pentecost were at 11 a.m. Saturday March 26, 2022, at Pentecostals of the Twin Cities with Pastor Jason Ramsey officiating. Graveside services were at 3 p.m. at Heard Cemetery at Manifest. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Courtney Elizabeth Rose
Courtney Elizabeth Rose, 31, of Eros, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Angie Renee Smith
Angie Renee Smith, 30, of Jackson, Miss., passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Robert Ray Wells
Funeral services for Mr. Robert Ray Wells, 74, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022,at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating.
Clara Woods
Funeral services for Clara Woods were at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rod Shipp officiating. Interment was at New Hope Cemetery, Choudrant. Visitation was from 2 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
