Roger Clinton Bell
Funeral services celebrating the life of Roger Clinton Bell were at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Alexandria with Reverend Matthew Dial officiating. Burial was in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Woodworth.
Visitation was observed at the Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from noon Sunday until time of service.
Pallbearers were Doug Meek, Tyler Bell, J.R. Bell, Austin Bell, Jack Melton, and Thomas Pollard.
Mr. Bell, 74, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Mr. Bell was a proud Alumni of West Monroe High School, Class of 1964. Roger was a United States Navy veteran serving our country proudly. During his career, he worked for BellSouth and, after retirement, he was very involved with his grandchildren. When not spending time with his family, Roger was an avid golfer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Wilbur and Freda Creech Bell, and brother, Melvin Bell.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Betty Aulds Bell; sons, Troy Bell and wife, Leann, and John Bell and fiancée, Shelly; daughter, Barbara Bell Melton and husband, Kevin; grandchildren, Katie Meek and husband, Doug, Tyler Bell, J.R. Bell, Austin Bell, Jack Melton, Caroline Melton, Thomas Pollard, and Taylor Pollard; great grandchild, Gigi Louise Meek, and numerous other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org.
Andrew C. Hawthorne
Memorial services for Andrew C. Hawthorne were at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Old Bethel Cemetery in Clarks, with Jason Ramsey officiating.
Joan Morris
Joan Morris, 88, of Delhi, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Debra Deloris Newell
Funeral services for Debra Deloris Newell were at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Marty Black officiating. Interment was at New Chapel Hill Cemetery. Visitation was 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Nickie Doriece Pennington
Nickie Doriece Pennington, a Clerk for FMHA, was born on Sept. 5, 1949, and passed from this life on March 26, 2021, at the age of 71. Private memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home Monroe.
James Herbert Rolen Jr.
Graveside service for James Herbert Rolen Jr., 73, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Ogden Cemetery, Littieville, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. He passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Lisa Saxon
Graveside services for Lisa Saxon, 51, of Calhoun, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens with Rev. Billy Taylor officiating under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Patricia Jean McGee Sills
Funeral services for Pat Sills, 84, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church with Dr. Marty Black and Rev. Zach Anderson officiating. Interment was at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Pat was born Feb. 11, 1937, in West Monroe, and passed away March 27, 2021 in West Monroe. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Elsie McGee and a nephew, Kenneth Wayne McGee. Pat was co-founder and co-owner of Flair Jewelers. She and her husband, Irving, worked together for over 40 years.
Pat was a devoted, lifelong member of New Chapel Hill Baptist Church. She was active in many aspects of the church including church pianist, Sunday School teacher, choir and ensemble member. She loved traveling and had seen all 50 states as well as several foreign countries. But her passion was her family and friends. She married her childhood sweetheart, Irving and they were blessed with four children. School, church and other organizations kept them very busy while the children were growing up. Pat later doted on her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Pat is survived by her husband of 66 years, Irving Sills; daughter; Donna Sills Dugas (Rene’); son: Steve Irving Sills; daughter: Lisa Sills McGehee (Doug); son; Scott Marvin Sills (Kathy); grandchildren; Dave Dugas (Cara), Stormy McGehee, Mandi Hart (Donny), Ryan May (Melinda), Lindsay Sills (Morgan Miller), Dusty McGehee (Rachel), Danielle Bailey (Chad), Kristin Anderson (Zach), Lauren Tumey (Tommy), Scott Sills; 25 great grandchildren; brother, Mike McGee; brother-in-law, Fred Sills (Peggy); sisters-in-law; Clara Nolan and Melba Sills, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including special friend, Becky Hayden.
Pallbearers were her grandsons and grandsons-in-law. Honorary pallbearers were the NCH Adult 3 Men’s Class.
Memorials may be made to The Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, Methodist Children’s Home or New Chapel Hill Baptist Church Building Fund.
Margaret Ann Walker
Margaret Ann Walker, 72, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
