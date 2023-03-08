Jeremy Coate
A memorial service for Jeremy Coates, 44, of Monroe, was held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, with visitation from 5 p.m. until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Brent Boyd officiated. In lieu of flowers please call or text Alyssa Rogers at 318-355-3484 for donations and meals.
Angela Christine ‘Christy’ Kieffer Johnson
Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe, with Father Joe Martina presiding and Deacon Scott Brandle officiating from St. Matthews Catholic Church. She passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Patricia Lee Dodds Jordan
Patricia Lee Dodds Jordan, 92, of West Monroe, passed away on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. A memorial service will be held at New Iona Presbyterian Church in West Monroe at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Lane Thompson will be officiating. Interment will be at the Freeport Cemetery in Kansas.
Patricia was born in Emporia, Kansas, on August 15, 1930, to Clarence MaGill Dodds and Elma Frances Dodds. She graduated from Riley High School in 1948 and attended Kansas State University.
While in high school, Patricia met John David Jordan on a blind date and they married in June 1948. While working on the family farm in Freeport, they raced hydroplane boats from Michigan to Texas and everywhere in between. Patricia raced against and enjoyed beating the boys. She and John D. both held National Outboard Association (NOA) world speed records. In the wake of racing, she and John D. opened Jordan’s Saw and Marine in West Monroe and later expanded the business to include motorcycles. After retirement, Patricia embraced her artistic side and began a productive painting period. She and John D. went on many camping adventures and family vacations. She especially loved exploring Denali, Estes Park, Grand Tetons, Rocky Mountain National Park, and Yellowstone. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son, Scott Dodds Jordan.
Survivors include her sisters Myrna Parry, E. Clare Dodds, and Sondra Polyzogopoulos (Costas); her brother DeLoss Dodds; her son Jon Jordan; her daughters DeAnn Fitch (Buddy) and Robyn Jordan; her grandchildren Meagan Boyer (James), Morgan Battillo, Melissa (Christian) Belew; Ian Mathis, Jarred (Jennifer) Fitch, and Colby (Morgan) Fitch; great-grandchildren Aubrie and Clark Boyer; Mary Ruth, Carter, and Callen Fitch; multiple cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends that she considered family.
Memorials may be made to New Iona Presbyterian Church in the name of Patricia Dodds Jordan.
William ‘Matt’ Magee
William “Matt” Magee was born Sept. 15, 1963 and passed away on March 1, 2023 at the age of 59. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Carrie Emily Albright Mangan
A memorial service for Carrie Emily Albright Mangan, 80, of Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cottondale, Ala. She passed away Feb. 27, 2023. Her ashes along with her husband’s, Thomas E. Mangan, will be interred together at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The full obituary is available online at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Doris Merle McRee Musick
Funeral services for Doris Merle McRee Musick, 103, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe, . Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Jere Lacey Pyburn
A memorial service for Mr. Jere Lacey Pyburn, 87, of Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at First Methodist Church in Monroe, with Rev. Brian Mercer officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Jere Lacey Pyburn, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away on March 3, 2023. Jere was a graduate of C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport. He attended Louisiana Tech University where he was a member of the Mascot Care Team for their Bulldog, Tech.
Jere married the love of his life, Maurine, in 1955. They were happily married for 67 years. After 30 years with Davidson Louisiana Incorporated, Jere spent the majority of his retirement as an officer in the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. Jere and Maurine spent 22 years on their Gold Wing making lifelong friends and memories as they explored the United States. Jere was also an active member of First Methodist Church in Monroe.
Jere is preceded in death by his parents, Davis Eugene Pyburn and Bonnie Lacey Pyburn; daughter, Lisa Pyburn Morgan; and brothers, Davis Eugene Pyburn, Jr., and Richard Earl Pyburn.
Jere is survived by his wife, Maurine Price Pyburn; daughter, Lila Jeter (Greg) of Alexandria; son, Lance Pyburn (Heather) of Melissa, Texas; grandchildren, Melissa Walker (Greg), Abby Ohrt (Nic), Logan Pyburn, and Landon Pyburn; great grandchildren, Henry Walker, William Ohrt and Patrick Ohrt; as well as nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Jimmie Louise Hopper Self
Funeral services for Jimmie Louise Hopper Self, 92, of Monroe will be at 2 p.m. Thursday March 9, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Chad Parker officiating. Entombment will be at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. John Skipworth officiating. Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. Thursday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Jimmie was a faithful member of Pentecostals of the Twin Cities. She retired as a licensed CPA and ran a successful business for 40 years and was a member of Louisiana Society of CPAs. Jimmie had a strong love for her family and she loved taking care of her flowers. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son Randy Self; grandson Keith Parker and son-in-law Mike Parker.
Jimmie is survived by her husband of 70 years, Rev. Waine Self; daughter Linda Parker; and grandsons Chad Parker and wife Casi and Greg Self; granddaughter Laurie and husband Darren; 6 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Macky Parker, Andrew Smith, Dallas Crain, Charles McQuillin, Jared Williams and Richard Armolt.
Online condolences: www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Marilyn ‘Miss Sis’ Smith
Funeral services for Marilyn “Miss Sis” Smith, 87, were at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Rocky Branch. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of Service. Interment was in the Rocky Branch Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Peggy Simmons Swayze
Funeral services for Peggy Simmons Swayze, 88, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at First Methodist Church in Monroe, with Rev. Brian Mercer officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Tina Marie Weeks
Tina Marie Weeks was born on March 18, 1957, in Colver, Penn., and passed from this life on March 3, 2023, in Calhoun, at the age of 65. Private services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Christine Ella Welch
A funeral service for Mrs. Christine Ella Welch, 100, of Monroe, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Joe Rosales and Rev. Wood Watson officiating.
