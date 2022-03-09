Janie Murrell Allen
Funeral services celebrating the life of Janie Murrell Allen, 75, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Randy Murrell officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Charles ‘Buddy’ E. Brown Jr.
Charles “Buddy” E. Brown, Jr., of Monroe, passed away Feb. 21, 2022, at the age of 72. A visitation for friends and family was held at Mulhearn Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, and a site service at Mulhearn Chapel Mausoleum at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Billy Ray Burdine
Billy Ray Burdine, 81, of West Monroe, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mamie D. Cruse
Funeral services for Mamie D. Cruse, 80, of Olla, will be at noon Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Olla United Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Interment will follow at Harris Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. She passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022,
Ernestine E. ‘Tennie’ Delaney
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Ernestine E. “Tennie” Delaney, 84, of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Richard McAdams and Rev. Larry Townsend officiating. Interment will be at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation is noon-2 p.m. Thursday.
Online ccondolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Robert ‘Bobby’ DeRouen
Funeral services for Robert “Bobby” DeRouen, 78, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Memorial Park Cemetery, Bastrop. He passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Jimmy Lee Eppinette
Jimmy Lee Eppinette, 92, of Downsville, passed away Feb. 27, 2022. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at First West Feazel Chapel in West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lovie Price Fomby
Visitation and services for Lovie Louise Price Fomby were held at Lakeshore Baptist Church, Monroe, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Visitation began at 10 a.m. with the funeral at 11 a.m. In honor of her favorite color and her homegoing celebration, the family requested something red be worn in her honor.
Jerry Gayle Garner
Funeral services for Jerry Gayle Garner, 89, of Plano, Texas, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe, with Rev. Marcel Crow officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Ethel Adams Haik
Ethel Adams Haik, 92, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Graveside services were be at Adams Cemetery in Bogalusa, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Arrangements were under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
E. Earline Eppinette Johnson
E. Earline Eppinette Johnson, 94 of Calhoun, passed away March 2, 2022. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mary Sybil Rhorer Lefebvre
Funeral services for Mary Sybil Rhorer Lefebvre, 71, of Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Fr. Mike Thang’wa and Deacon Tom Deal officiating. Interment will follow in the mausoleum at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Jerry Melton
Jerry Melton, age 90, left his earthly home on March 6, 2022, to go to his heavenly home that had been prepared for him. Jerry, the son of Cranford and Rosanna Melton, was born in Winnfield, on Aug. 8, 1931. Jerry attended elementary school in Minden, and received his secondary education at Winnfield High School. After graduating from high school, Jerry attended Northeast College (NLU) and completed an Army tour of duty in Korea. Upon returning home from Korea, he met Virginia Sheppard who was his life-long partner for 66 years. Jerry and Virginia were married Jan. 28, 1956, and made their home in Delhi, where Jerry was employed by LP&L (Entergy) in high line construction. Ten years later Jerry was transferred to Ferriday to work in a new high line construction group. After several years in Ferriday, Jerry was then transferred to West Monroe where he worked in sub-station construction. Jerry and Virginia have made their home in West Monroe for 45 years.
Jerry was a passionate baseball fan. As a young man he played in a semi-pro league in Winn Parish. In the late fifties, Jerry was actively involved in the organization of the Dixie Boys Baseball Program. During the first year of the program, he coached a team in Delhi that went on to win the first Dixie Boys World Series Title. That first year of the program, Dixie was only in Louisiana; however, the program soon expanded into 11 southern states. Jerry was actively involved in the Louisiana Program, serving as state President. Later he represented Louisiana on the National Dixie Board and was elected as President of the National Dixie Boys Programs, a position he served for a number of years.
For many years Jerry was a member of the Carl White Sunday School class at the First Baptist Church in West Monroe. As a result of attrition, the class was merged with the Clifton Tennison Class taught by Jerry’s good friend, Dr. Jerry Edmonson. When the members of that class were reduced in number, they elected to end the class and the Covid pandemic closed down all activities. When people were able to group again, the health of Jerry and Virginia had reached the point that they could not drive so much; therefore, they decided to attend Highland Baptist Church near their home. There, they were blessed by the great Bible teachings by Brother Skip Dean, who has been their spiritual support throughout the time of Jerry’s illness.
For many years Jerry was involved with the Masonic order. He served as Worthy Patron of Lee Emmitt Thomas Eastern Star in Delhi. Several years ago, he received his 50- year membership certificate from the Western Star Lodge in Monroe. For a number of years Jerry was involved with Barak Shrine Temple and as a member of the Legion of Honor.
After retiring from Entergy, Jerry and Virginia enjoyed traveling in their motor home as well as making several European trips.
Jerry left behind to cherish his memories his wife, Virginia Melton; his brothers, Wayne Melton and wife, Glenda of Winnfield, and Roy Melton of Bessemer, Ala.; his nieces, Cathy Melton Crawford and husband, Michael of Hueytown, Ala. and Stephanie Melton of Bessemer, Ala.; his nephew, Shawn Melton and wife, Shannon, and their children Samantha, Logan, Hallie, Joshua, and Abigail of Montgomery, Ala.; and a special friend, Bruce Monroe and wife, Darla who he loved like a son.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Cranford and Rosanna Melton; an infant brother; a sister-in-law, Lynn Jones Melton of Bessemer, Ala., and his parents-in-law, Buck Sheppard and Laura Long Sheppard of Delhi.
His wife wishes to express her thanks to the staff at the Guest House whose kindness and attention were so deeply appreciated and to the Elara Hospice team who made Jerry comfortable in his last days. Virginia wants to especially thank Brother Skip Dean who was there for her when she needed him with his kind spiritual support. Also, Mr. Johnnie Hoychicks’s spiritual support always came when it was most needed. Bruce Monroe was a rock of support throughout Jerry’s illness. Finally, Virginia would like to thank her friends, Gloria Camp and Mary Sue Mitchell who walked with her and held her hand throughout her time of grief and heartache.
Memorial graveside services will be held at the Melton Family Cemetery in Winnfield, on March 26, 2022 under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
The good man brings good things out of the good that is stored up in him. (Matt. 12:25)
Rose Irene Myers
Rose Irene Myers, 95, of West Monroe, passed away March 1, 2022. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Willard Wiley Newman
Willard Wiley Newman, 80, of West Monroe, passed away Feb. 21, 2022. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Crowville Masonic Cemetery in Crowville.
Rosalyn Thames Odom
A celebration of life for Rosalyn Thames Odom, 81, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, in the Worship Center of First West in West Monroe. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow the celebration of life service at Gwin Cemetery in Mangham.
Presley Grace Shelton
Presley Grace Shelton, 0, of Winnsboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Carl Junior Smith
Carl Junior Smith, 66, of West Monroe, passed away Feb. 21, 2022. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in the Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton.
Lannie S. Torrey
Funeral services for Lannie S. Torrey, 79, retired printer, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 at The Gathering in West Monroe. Interment will follow at Coax Baptist Cemetery near Winnsboro under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be from noon until time of service Friday at the church. He passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022.
OC Watson
Funeral services for OC Watson, 88, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. OC passed away Monday, March 7, 2022.
George Gibson Weaks III
Mr. George Gibson Weaks III, 81, of Monroe, was born on March 12, 1940, in Monroe and passed away on Feb. 20, 2022, in Monroe. He attended Georgia Tucker and Neville Junior High School. He was a graduate of the Culver Military Academy and Louisiana State University. Mr. Weaks is an Army Veteran and former member of the Rotary Club of Monroe. He was the co-owner of Weaks Supply, and most recently, the owner of Lone Oak RV Park in Valley View, Texas. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and many men’s morning Bible study groups. He enjoyed working at Kairos, Grace Place and the Desiard Street Shelter.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Mary Beth Rogers Weaks; children, Whitney Churchill (Kent), Ashley M. Payne (Gordon), and Conrad Mingledorff (Amy); grandchildren, Luke Churchill, Gordon R. Payne II (Mallory), Victoria Ross (Nick), Austin R. Payne, Meredith Payne, and Jacob M. Mingledorff; brother, Henry Weaks (Medora); five great grandchildren; three nieces; and one nephew.
A private funeral service for Mr. Weaks was held Saturday, March 5, 2022, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. John Mabray officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.