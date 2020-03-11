Pedro ‘Frankie’ Agostini
Funeral services for Pedro “Frankie” Agostini, 74, of West Monroe,w as at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Pentecostals of the Twin Cities. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was from noon until service time at the church, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Timothy Dwayne Brown
Timothy Dwayne Brown, 51, of Shreveport, passed on March 9, 2020. Services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mary Beth Buck
Mary Beth Buck, 72, of Monroe, passed away March 1, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at White’s Ferry Road Church in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Florendia Maydellan Cameron
Funeral services for Ms. Florendia Maydellan Cameron, 78, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at Causey Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the funeral home. She passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Delton Dean Carruth
Visitation for Mr. Delton Dean Carruth was 1-2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, with the service immediately following at 2 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church in West Monroe, with Rev. Michael Holmes and Ann Holmes officiating. Burial followed at Luna Assembly of God.
Hortense Aguilar Carter
Mrs. Hortense Aguilar Carter, 90, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Funeral services were at noon Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Rowland Road Baptist Church in Monroe, with Rev. Norman Bryant officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation was from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday at the church.
Mary ‘Dinky’ Cotton
Memorial services for Mrs. Mary “Dinky” Cotton were at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
George A. Elias
Funeral service for Mr. George A. Elias, 79 of Monroe, were at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Betty Ellis
Betty Ellis, 80, of West Monroe, passed away on March 5, 2020. Services were at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Hasley Pavilion in West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Virginia O. Galigher
Mrs. Virginia O. Galigher, 87, of Monroe, passed away March 4, 2020. Visitation was 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Mount Vernon, Ill., on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Wendy Landry
Wendy Landry, 52, of West Monroe passed away March 5, 2020 in Monroe. Memorial services will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Earl D. Mason
Funeral services for Earl D. Mason, 91, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Thursday from noon until service time.
Darel Wade Morris
Mr. Darel Wade Morris, 55, of Monroe, passed away March 6, 2020. Private graveside services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Lisa Thomisee Mayo officiating.
Margaret O’Kuma
Memorial services for Florence Margaret Lea Bogle O’Kuma, 93, of Crossville, Tenn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the chapel.
Cydni Stephenson Roberts
Cydni Stephenson Roberts, 30, of West Monroe, passed away Feb. 27, 2020. Funeral Services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Apostolic Restoration Church in West Monroe. Interment followed in Luna Assembly of God Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Raymond M. Roy
Funeral services for Raymond M. Roy were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
John Anthony Sampognaro Jr.
John Anthony Sampognaro Jr., 60, of Monroe, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. today, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ida Faye Sims
Ida Faye Sims, 71, of West Monroe, passed away March 4, 2020. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment followed in the Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe.
Isaac Glenn Stokes Sr.
Memorial services for Isaac Glenn Stokes Sr. were at 5 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. He will be laid to rest at Hasley Cemetery at a later date. Visitation was from 3:30 until time of service.
Audrey Jeanette Watts
Mrs. Audrey Jeanette Watts, 85, of Cedar Hill, Texas, formerly of Monroe, passed away March 6, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from noon-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Clyde M. ‘Sonny’ Webb
On March 6, 2020, Clyde M. “Sonny” Webb, of Monroe, passed away at the age of 91. All friends are invited to join our family for a celebration of Clyde’s life from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Bayou DeSiard Country Club in Monroe.
Audrie Vernell Williamson
Audrie Vernell Williamson, 91, of Choudrant, passed from this life on March 7, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date at Pleasant Grove Church under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.