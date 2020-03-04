Fr. David Gerald Buss
Fr. David Gerald Buss, 82, of Monroe, passed away Feb. 26, 2020, at his home. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Chapel of Ruston in Ruston, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe. Compline and Trisagion Services were at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Chapel of Ruston in Ruston.
David Lawrence Coleman Sr.
Mr. David Lawrence Coleman Sr., 64, of Jonesboro, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Joe Frost
Mr. Joe Frost, 68, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
William Ray Guyton
Mr. William Ray Guyton, 71, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Virginia ‘Ginger’ Rainbolt Lindsay
Funeral services for Virginia “Ginger” Rainbolt Lindsay, 78, of West Monroe were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Clark and Whit Bass officiating. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday.
Virginia was born Sept. 21, 1941 in Rayville, and passed away Feb. 26, 2020 in West Monroe. She was a member of First West Baptist Church. Virginia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and lived to serve God and her family.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Robert; sons, Robby Lindsay and wife Rhonda and David Lindsay and wife Suzanne; daughter, Kristi Lindsay; grandchildren, Gabriella Lindsay, Caelin Lindsay, Ian Lindsay, Morgan Lindsay, Aidan Lindsay, Mary Fournier and husband Robert, Jacob Lindsay, Joshua Lindsay and Emily Lindsay; great-grandchild Genevieve Fournier; brother, Terry Rainbolt and wife Karen; two sisters Annie Mae Tiffee and Becky Dillard; many nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
Sons and grandsons and will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Covenant Life Fellowship.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
W. Ray McCormick
W. Ray McCormick, 77, of West Monroe, passed away Feb. 25, 2020. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment was in the Point Chapel Cemetery in Doyline, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Nettie Maxwell
Funeral services for Nettie Maxwell, 89, of Arcadia, were at 2 p.m. Sunday March 1, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park. Visitation was from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
Jeffery Warren Meredith
Mr. Jeffery Warren Meredith, 61, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Terry Randell (Rando) Sawyer
A memorial and celebration of life for Terry Randell (Rando) Sawyer will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation is noon-2 p.m. Terry passed on to be with our Lord Savior on Feb. 28, 2020.
Peggy Jeanette Smith
Memorial Services for Peggy Jeanette Smith, 75, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Woodlawn United Methodist Church. Service under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Janet Thomas
Funeral services for Mrs. Janet Thomas, 78, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Janssen May officiating. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Friday, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Janet was born May 20, 1941 and passed away Feb. 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. Janet spent many years at the ballpark watching her husband, sons and grandchildren play ball. She was a passionate fan of Gone with the Wind, going to the casino and the West Ouachita Chiefs. She was a dedicated grandmother and spoiled her grandchildren at every turn. She will be dearly missed.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Billy Joe Thomas; parents, Drew and Helen Takewell; brother, Steve Takewell and sister, Carolyn Gentry.
Janet is survived by her sons, Mark Thomas and wife Donna and Mitch Thomas and wife Kim; grandchildren, Matt Thomas, Caroline Thomas, Drew Thomas; great-grandson, Dylan Thomas; close friends, Doug and Pat Haynes.
Pallbearers were Matt Thomas, Drew Thomas, Todd Gentry, Tab Gentry, Chris Barton and Lawrence Ballew.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Jacob B. Vail
Mr. Jacob B. Vail, 93, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Arrangements under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
