Ellis Auttonberry
Ellis Auttonberry of West Monroe, passed away on March 19, 2020. Graveside services were at noon Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Alma LaVonne Clark
Graveside Service for Ms. Alma LaVonne Clark of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Mount Vernon Church Cemetery in West Monroe.
Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Sherman Clark
Sherman Clark, 77, of Downsville, passed from this life on March 24, 2020. A memorial service with friends and family will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
William H. (Bill) Dew
Graveside services for William H. (Bill) Dew will be held at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. He was born Nov. 20, 1946, in Bastrop and passed away March 19, 2020, in West Monroe.
Ruby Garrett
Graveside services for Ms. Ruby Garrett, 84, of Eros, were at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Fellowship Cemetery in Columbia, with Bro. Chris Bennett and Brian Rawkin officiating under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
James Edward Gossett III
James Edward Gossett III, 43, of West Monroe, passed away March 15, 2020. Funeral services were at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Terry O. Higginbotham
Mr. Terry O. Higginbotham, 70, of Orange, Texas, passed away March 16, 2020. Graveside services were Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Loch Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery in Monroe with Rev. William Sikes officiating.
Ida Lee Hutson
Ida Lee Hutson, 82, of West Monroe, passed away on March 21, 2020. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at Luna Methodist Cemetery, in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Jason Jones
Jason Jones, 48, of West Monroe, passed from this life on March 23, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ronald Wayne Lenard
Ronald Wayne Lenard, 71, of West Monroe, passed from this life on March 21, 2020. Memorial services for Mr. Lenard will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mary Ruth Martin
Mary Ruth Martin, 86, of West Monroe, passed away on March 20, 2020. Graveside services were at 3 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Cynthia B. Quarels
Cynthia Louise Quarels, 43, of West Monroe, passed away March 17, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Charles G. Salsbury
Charles G. Salsbury, 77, of Eros, passed away March 17, 2020. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Frantom Chapel Church in Eros. Interment followed in Chatham Cemetery in Chatham.
James Warner Touchet
James Warner Touchet, 45, of West Monroe, passed away on March 18, 2020. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum, in Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Johnny W. Willard
Private family graveside services for Mr. Johnny W Willard, 94, of Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe.
Geoff Underwood
Geoff Underwood of Monroe passed away on March 22 after a lengthy illness.
Born to the late Geraldine and Virgil Underwood on Nov. 17, 1948, Geoff had a big heart that embraced many in his 71 years. He will best be remembered as larger than life by those who knew and loved him.
A graduate of Bogalusa High School, Geoff received his BS in law enforcement and MA in criminal justice from NLU after serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. He shared his many talents at Standard Enterprises, Holladay Properties, and QuesTECH Learning,
Geoffrey is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna; their son Geoffrey; his wife Robin; loving grandchildren: Grace, Emma, and Roger; sister-in-law, Stephanie Underwood and niece Sarah Wong (Andrew), Pennsylvania; nephew Alex Underwood, Montana; brother-in-law Terry Preslar, Florida; and other loving family and friends. Preceding Geoff in death was his brother David.
The family plans a celebration of life after current COVID-19 restrictions end, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Kerry Anders, Dr. Jacqueline Carter, the NELA War Veterans Home, Avalon Place, and St. Francis Medical Center for their compassionate care.
Memorial donations may be made to QuesTECH Learning, NELA War Veterans Home, or charity of choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
