Cale Thomas Antie
Funeral services celebrating the life of Cale Thomas Antie, 20, of Prairieville, were at 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Tony Littleton officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Bob Armstrong
Graveside services for Bob Armstrong, 85, of West Monroe, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Dr. Gary Findley
Dr. Gary Findley, 70, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Arrangements were under the care and coordination of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Lana Griffith
Lana Griffith was born July, 22, 1938, and passed away May 2, 2023 at the age of 84. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Donald ‘Don’ McCandlish
Funeral services celebrating the life of Donald “Don” McCandlish, 86, of Monroe, were at 11 a.ml. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Ottis Lenoir officiating. Graveside services were at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Epps Cemetery. Visitation was 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Brittany Nicole Nolen
Funeral services for Brittany Nicole Nolen, 33, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Wamul Robert Owens
Wamul Robert Owens was born on Nov. 16, 1931, and passed away on May 3, 2023. Mr. Owens graduated from Ouachita Parish High School. He graduated from Northeast Louisiana University before receiving his master’s degree in education from Louisiana State University. He was a retired educator , serving as principal at both Pinecrest and Lenwil Elementary schools prior to moving onto a supervisory position with Ouachita Parish in special education. He was also a Korean war veteran and continued serving in the U.S. Army Reserves, eventually obtaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Upon retiring from Ouachita Parish school system, he was elected to serve on the Ouachita Parish School Board for one term.
He liked to volunteer his time by helping others. He served with the Boy Scouts for numerous years, establishing Troop 124 in West Monroe. He was a lifetime member of the West Monroe Masonic Lodge 419 and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Christine Clampit Owens, parents M.L. Owens, Sr. and Gertrude Kilpatrick Owens, brothers Mack Owens, Carl Owens, and sisters Nell Foster and Glenda Johnston. He is survived by his sons, Dr. Robert Gregory Owens (Julia) and Dr. Christopher Wayne Owens (Tessa); sister Faye Haddox; grandchildren Winston Owens, Gabrielle Owens and Madison Owens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in West Monroe for many years. In his later years, he attended his nephew’s church, North Crossings in Monroe.
The family would also like to give thanks to the many workers at the Guest House, Ascend Hospice and the medical personnel that were essential to his care.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick Serenity Gardens in West Monroe.
Leslie Ann Snell
Leslie Ann Snell was born March 27, 1958 and passed away May 3, 2023 at the age of 65 after a lengthy illness. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Gary Swanner
Gary Swanner’s celebration of life were held at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Visitation was Friday, May 5, 2023. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery.
Yvonne Knapp Taylor
Graveside services for Yvonne Knapp Taylor were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Northeast Louisiana War Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
James David ‘Buddy’ Thatcher Jr.
Funeral services for James David ‘Buddy’ Thatcher Jr., were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, 911 Warren Drive, West Monroe. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment was at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Chatham.
