Antoinette Marie Bivens
A funeral mass celebrating the life of Antoinette Marie Bivens, 92, of Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Monroe, with Rev. Michael Thang’wa and Rev. Mark Franklin officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Kathryn Elizabeth Burns
Memorial services for Kathryn Elizabeth Burns will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Randall L. Calk
Funeral services for Randall L. Calk were at 3 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment was at Riverview Cemetery, Monroe.
Donald Morgan Frith
Funeral services for Donald Morgan Frith were at noon Friday, May 6, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe, with Bro. Walter Yates officiating. Interment was at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. Visitation was 11 a.m.-noon.
Betty Ruth Glenn
Funeral services for Betty Ruth Glenn, 87, of Swartz, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, Swartz. Visitation was from noon until time of service at the funeral home. She passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Carol Marie ‘Winky’ Haley
Visitation for Carol Marie “Winky” Haley, 77, of Monroe, formerly of Brookhaven, Miss., was 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Her funeral was at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Brookhaven, Miss., with interment to follow at Heuck’s Retreat Cemetery under the direction of Brookhaven Funeral Home in Brookhaven, Miss.
Barbara Fay Miles
Barbara Fay Miles, 61, of West Monroe, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Gates Moore
Elizabeth “Liz” Gates Moore, 90, of West Monroe, passed away on May 4, 2022. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at the New Chapel Hill Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment was in New Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ray Pommier
Funeral services for Ray Pommier, 79, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun.
Samuel B. ‘Sammy’ Simpson IV
Funeral services for Samuel B. “Sammy” Simpson IV were at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, with Pastor Scott Howell officiating. Interment was at Antioch Cemetery, Eros. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Virginia McBroom Stevens
Funeral services for Virginia McBroom Stevens were at 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Suzanne Terrell
Memorial services for Suzanne Terrell were at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rick McAdams officiating. Visitation was from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Tori Tooney
Tori Tooney, 54, of Calhoun, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
