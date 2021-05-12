Odell Adams Jr.
Odell Adams Jr., 54, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Leda Susan Cowart Cresswell
A memorial service for Leda Susan Cowart Cresswell of Grapevine, Texas, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, in the chapel at Fair Park Baptist Church, in West Monroe, with Pastor Waymond Warren officiating.
Mrs. Cresswell was born on January 22, 1963 in West Monroe. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Sue had touched throughout her short, yet very memorable life. Sue loved to spend time with her family and was a wonderful wife, aunt, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. She was preceded in death by her father Willie “Bo” Cowart and nephew Eric David Cowart.
Sue is survived by the love of her life Colin Cresswell; and his children, Trudy and Scott Blom of Grapevine, TX; Samantha Cresswell and Frank DiFebo of River Forest, IL; Melanie and Rick Scarlata of Chicago, IL; Sue’s mother Wilma McCurley Cowart; and her siblings, Willie “Corky” and Kim Cowart of Fort Worth, TX; Donald and Wendy Cowart of Austin, TX; and David and Sharon Cowart of Fort Worth, TX; nieces/nephews Jessica and Kevin Douglas North Richland Hills, TX; Justin Cowart and Erika Spoden of Bremerton, WA; Amanda and Matt Cook of Austin, TX; Susan Cowart and David Humphrey of Abiline, TX; Piper Cowart of Fort Worth, TX; and Kate Cowart of Fort Worth, TX; along with six great nephews, and numerous aunts, uncle and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ALS https://www.als.org or your favorite charity.
Thomas Benton Cruse Jr.
Thomas Benton Cruse Jr., 78, of Monroe, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Jerene Hemphill Davis
Funeral services for Jerene Hemphill Davis, 70, of West Monroe were at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Bro. Scott Howell officiating. Interment was at Antioch Cemetery in Eros. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mildred Haynes
Graveside services for Ms. Mildred Haynes, 96, of Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at Rocky Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Lisbon, with Rev. Jack Stegemann and Rev David Howie officiating.
Barbara Elaine McQuiston
Memorial services for Mrs. Barbara Elaine McQuiston, were 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Mrs. Barbara was born on March 18, 1956, and passed from this life on May 6, 2021, at the age of 65.
Bonnie Belle Ragsdale
Bonnie Belle Ragsdale, 77, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Felix Terry Scarbrough
Funeral services for Felix Terry Scarbrough will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Pastor Lindle Stewart from New Light Baptist Church will be officiating. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens, 8729. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Marie Pia Starinieri
Marie Pia Starinieri, 86, of West Monroe, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
