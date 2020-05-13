John Earl Adkins
Mr. John Earl Adkins, 81, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Marion Jack Baucum
Mr. Marion Jack Baucum, 90, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Private family graveside services were Monday, May 11, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Nancy Brady ‘Mousie’ Cooper
Mrs. Nancy Brady “Mousie” Cooper, 82, of Monroe, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Private family graveside services were Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Tanya G. Boatner
Tanya G. Boatner, 50, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Thomas ‘Tommy’ Cupit
Mr. Thomas “Tommy” Cupit, 88, of West Monroe, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Due to climate of caution with COVID-19 a private graveside service was held at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery, near Farmerville, on Saturday, May 9. Arrangements were under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Osburn Gould
Graveside services for Osburn Gould, 90, will be held at Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. He died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Bernice.
Gerald Wayne Griffin
Gerald Wayne Griffin, 67, of Mer Rouge, was born on Aug. 2, 1952, and passed from this life on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Private memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Linda Diane Jones Hobgood
Linda Diane Jones Hobgood, 76, passed away surrounded by her family Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 4:14 p.m. Linda was a native of Oak Grove, and a resident of Houma.
Memorial services will be held at a later date by her family in Houma and West Monroe.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, John Paul Hobgood; daughters, Paula Hobgood Howard and husband Frederick and their son, Logan Paul Howard of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Kelly Kay Hobgood of New Orleans; Linda’s brothers, Henry “Ronny” Jones and wife Sherry Jones and their son, Rick Jones; David Fluitt and wife Loretta and their children David and Claudia; Sam Fluitt, Timothy R. Jones and wife Peggy Jones and their children, Joey and Sarah; sisters, Beverly S. MacGregor and her husband Don MacGregor, Celeste S. Mounce and husband Joe Mounce and their son Jason Acosta. Linda is survived by many loving cousins, family and friends that she loved like family.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Ozell Jones and Claudia Grubbs Deal.
Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many throughout her life.
In high school Linda was a feature baton twirler and played the French horn for her high school band and Captain of the drill team. Growing up in her community, she once was crowned “Miss W. Carroll Parish” in 1961 and went on to compete in the Miss LA pageant. After high school she modeled for Bess and Co. in New York for one year.
She returned to Louisiana to attend Northeast Louisiana State College (now ULM) to study Education even though she wanted to be a dancer. She was a ROCT sponsor, voted Little Colonel in 1963 and was crowned NLSC homecoming queen in 1964. While working on her masters and doctorate degrees, she was graduate assistant in the education department and also earned an EdD, specializing in Reading and Special Education.
In her adult life, she taught elementary reading and science in schools throughout Houma, and worked for the Terrebonne Parish school board for over 25 years. She also was a Secondary Educational Facilitator for Gifted and Talented and Special Needs programs for which she developed, until her retirement. She dedicated her life to the education of the children in Terrebonne Parish. At its opening, she was Sec-Treas for Hobco Inc for many years.
Linda was always a gifted artist. In the early years of the Dusenberry family singers she was their attire and makeup stylist, etiquette and performance coach and taught them dance and choreography. After retirement, she excelled in art classes, winning several ribbons for her lifelike water color paintings. She enjoyed traveling, camping, beach trips and shopping with family and friends.
Linda will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was always smiling and known for her elegance, kindness and generosity. She will be forever loved by all the lives she touched as her love and legacy will live on in the many people she touched throughout her lifetime.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Linda Hobgood.
Audie Mae Jordan
Graveside services for Audie Mae Jordan, 90, of Monroe, were at Palestine Baptist Church Cemetery, Vixen, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Charlene Mary McCallum
Ms. Charlene Mary McCallum, 71, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mitchell Sam Miletello
Private family graveside service for Mr. Mitchell Sam Miletello, 92, of Monroe, were Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Keith Garvin officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
James Harold Triplet Jr.
James Harold Triplet Jr., 80, of Jones, was born on April 15, 1940, and passed from this life on May 11, 2020. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Lois Clay Maurer Vail
Graveside services for Lois Clay Maurer Vail, 96, will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Hodge, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Sandra L. Watts
Sandra L. Watts, 74, of Monroe, was born on July 30, 1945, and passed from this life on May 11, 2020. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
