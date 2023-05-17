Clayton B. ‘Scotty’ Barnes
Funeral services celebrating the life of Clayton B. “Scotty” Barnes, 89, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Lakeshore Baptist Church in Monroe, with Rev. William Smith officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Daniel Brasiel Sr.
Memorial services for Daniel Brasiel Sr. will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe, with the Rev. Ricky Baker officiating. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Joan Franks Boyd
Funeral services for Joan Franks Boyd were at 2 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Rev. Butch Pilcher officiating. Visitation wwas 1-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Joan Pilley Cockerham
Funeral services for Joan Pilley Cockerham, 87, were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Mulhearn
Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Bro. Waymond Warren officiating. Interment was at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Joyce.
Mrs. Cockerham passed away peacefully from this earth to be with our Lord on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe. Joan Pilley Cockerham was born on Dec. 30, 1935, in Sikes, and she was the fifth of seven children to William Leon Pilley & Myrtis Wilson Pilley. Mrs. Joan married her lifelong partner, Jack Ibzan Cockerham, on Sept. 25, 1954, until Mr. Cockerham’s death on Dec. 25, 1996, for a total of 42 years. Mrs. Joan was loved by many and adored her children, grandchildren, and especially her great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe, and loved the Lord with all her heart. Mrs. Joan was the longtime owner & operator of Toyland Daycare on Wallace Dean Road in West Monroe, where she loved caring for children. In her later years, Mrs. Joan mastered video games — PACMAN, Tetris, and especially Dr. Mario. She loved playing Pokeno with her friends in the neighborhood and dominated the crossword puzzle in the newspaper every day. Mrs. Joan was known for her homemade biscuits that she would whisk up from scratch as her family always came running when Mammaw was making them. She was the only golf pro that we ever knew that had never swung a golf club in her life, as she loved to watch golf. Every morning, Mrs. Joan loved going to McDonald’s and ordering an egg McMuffin. She frequented McDonalds so often that the employees knew her by name.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack I. Cockerham; her mother, Myrtis Wilson Pilley, father, William Leon Pilley; brothers, Joe Pilley, Elbert Pilley, Cecil Pilley, and Bill Pilley; sisters, Virginia Pilley Skipper and Faye Pilley Moabs.
She is survived by her three children, Jacqueline Wilson (Husband, John), Debra Thornhill (Husband, Gary), A.L. Cockerham (Wife, Cheryl); grandchildren, Matthew Thornhill (Wife, Jessica), Andrew Cockerham (Wife, Krista), John Thomas Wilson (Wife, Daegan), Jeremy Thornhill (Wife, Brittney), Jack Ethan Wilson, Nicholas Cockerham, Jordan Wilson Livecchi (Husband, Drew), Joey Batby, Stephanie Johnson, Trevor Stennett, and Lainee Stennett; sister-in-law, Laverne Cockerham Jordan; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Matthew Thornhill, Andrew Cockerham, John Thomas Wilson, Jeremy Thornhill, Jack Ethan Wilson, and Nicholas Cockerham.
Visitation for Mrs. Joan was 9-11 a.m. at Mulhearn Funeral Home prior to the funeral on Tuesday.
Isaac Lynn ‘Ike’ Crain
Funeral services for Isaac Lynn “Ike” Crain, 90, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Pastor Gerald Lewis officiating. Interment was at 4 p.m. in Bayou Macon Cemetery in Darnell.
Donald H. ‘Donnie’ Cummings
Funeral services for Donald H. “Donnie” Cummings were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Private interment was at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation was from noon until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
William Thomas ‘Bill’ Ferguson, M.D.
William Thomas “Bill” Ferguson, M.D., 86, of West Monroe, entered the gates of heaven on Monday, May 15, 2023. He was born on Oct. 12, 1936, in Monroe.
Dr. Ferguson graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport in 1955. He attended Ouachita Parish High School and would have been in the second graduating class of West Monroe High School had his family not moved to Shreveport after his junior year. Upon graduation from high school, he entered Baylor University with plans to pursue a life in the ministry. During his freshman year he began to pray about God’s will for his life and decided to change his major to pre-medicine. Upon graduating from Baylor in 1959, he attended LSU Medical School in New Orleans where he met the love of his life, Carol Kirby. They were married in 1963, two days after he graduated from medical school.
After an internship at Confederate Memorial Hospital in Shreveport, Dr. Ferguson joined the United States Air Force. He and Carol were stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville, Ark., where he served as a general medical officer. He received flight surgeon training at the School of Aerospace Medicine, Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas, then was transferred to Homestead AFB in Florida where he served as Flight Surgeon and Director of Aerospace Medicine. From Homestead, the Fergusons moved to Keesler AFB in Biloxi, Miss., where Dr. Ferguson began their first surgery residency program. This was a four-year program associated with Tulane Medical School. They were transferred to Eglin AFB in Shalimar, Florida where he owed two payback years following his general surgery residency. In 1973, now a board-certified general surgeon and Lt. Colonel in the USAF, Dr. Ferguson, Carol and their 3 children, moved back to Dr. Ferguson’s hometown of West Monroe where he joined the medical practice of Surgery Associates with Drs. Bennett and Sartor and later practiced with Drs. Lolley and Zizzi.
While at Eglin, Dr. Ferguson began to feel God leading him to pray with his patients. It was then that he began praying with all patients prior to surgery and later became known as the praying doctor. Throughout more than 40 years of medical practice, he prayed with over 20,000 patients prior to surgery and saw God work many miracles.
During his 40 years of private practice, Dr. Ferguson was active in his church and community but diligent in advancing his medical career. He received extensive training in the laparoscopic cholecystectomy and other surgical procedures. He was the first surgeon to perform the laparoscopic gallbladder procedure at Glenwood in 1990. He served as Chief of Staff of Glenwood Regional Medical Center in 1983 and was the first surgeon in Louisiana to perform the SAVI applicator procedure for breast cancer. Dr. Ferguson was an active member of First Baptist Church, West Monroe, where he served as a lifetime deacon. He served as a Sunday school teacher of college students, young adults, and then taught singles for over 30 years. He was a member of Ouachita Medical Society, LA State Medical Society, American Society of Breast Surgeons, served on the Boys Club Board of Directors, served on the board of directors of Vantage Health Plan.
In June, 2013, Dr. Ferguson celebrated his retirement as well as his and Carol’s 50th anniversary. Upon retirement, he wrote a book, My Journey, as a continuation of his ministry, sharing his experiences as a Christian surgeon and the importance of his faith. For the past 10 years, Dr. Ferguson continued to grow in his walk with the Lord along with his friends in his inter-denominational prayer group which continues to meet every Wednesday. He also enjoyed seven years of Thursday morning prayer meetings with the Community Prayer Partners.
Dr. Ferguson was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Edward and Margaret Petty Ferguson; his brother, James Edward Ferguson; and brother-in-law, Steven Fred Kirby.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Carol Kirby Ferguson; his children, Dawn Ferguson Redd (Mitch), Mark David Ferguson (Beth), and Christy Ferguson Valentine (Mark); his grandchildren, Will Redd (Grace), Conner Valentine (Sami), Collyn Grace Valentine, Andrew Redd, Noah Ferguson, Carson Valentine, Anna Beth Ferguson, and Caleb Ferguson; his great-grandchildren, Jack and John Redd; his sister, Jan Grezaffi; sisters-in-law, Sally Ferguson, Gloria Schilling (Albert), and Barbara Kirby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life and ministry was at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Feazel Chapel of First West. Officiating the services were Pastor Michael Wood with Dr. Woods Watson conducting the committal. Pastor Jason Ramsey offered reflections. A reception followed after the service with family and friends from 4-6 p.m. in the Grand Hallway of the Worship Center. Memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home. Services were under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe.
Lester Hammons
Funeral services for Lester Hammons of West Monroe were at 11 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Pastor Nick Wagner officiating. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time.
Matthew Dylan Johnston
A graveside service for Matthew Dylan Johnston, 5, of Calhoun, was at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, with Rev. Jimmy Pelley officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, LA.
Steven Kidd Jr.
Steven Kidd Jr. was born Sept. 2, 1986, and passed away May 11, 2023, at the age of 36.
Crystal McElduff
Funeral services for Crystal McElduff will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe.
Joseph Wheeler ‘Joe’ Mitchell III
Joseph Wheeler “Joe” Mitchell III, 76, of West Monroe, passed away on May 10, 2023. Funeral services were at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Bunnie Ray Moore
Bunnie Ray Moore, 85 of Calhoun, passed away May 14, 2023. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Roger Parker
A celebration of life for Roger Parker, 92, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Joel Brackett officiating. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Mr. Parker was born on Jan. 6, 1931 and passed away May 9, 2023. He was retired from Riverwood where he worked as a senior tour foreman for many years. Roger loved working in his yard and garden watching things grow. He was a Christian and was baptized in 1966.
Mr. Parker was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Oleta. He later married Dovie Lenard who preceded him in death after 11 years. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Edna Parker; sisters Kate Thompson, Rachel Coredell, Ruth Guraedy, Audrey Anderson and brother Otto Parker.
Left behind with so many wonderful memories are his children Beverly Loveridge (David), Kathy Hargrove (Tom), Phil Parker (Deanni); grandchildren Jennifer Loveridge, Jill Merchant (Josh), Aaron Rowe (Deja), Philip Parker, Andrew Rowe (Daphne), Landon Parker; great-grandchildren Kylee, Aubrey, Abram, Gabriel, and Nolan Merchant, Kaylee Rowe, and Rory Rowe. Mr. Parker is also survived by step-children Dovieta Broom (Kelvin), Darla Lindsay (Michael), and Clint Lenard (Tonya).
Serving as pallbearers were Aaron Rowe, Philip Parker, Andrew Rowe, Landon Parker, and Ted Foster.
Our Dad was a kind, thoughtful and generous man who loved the Lord and his family very much, always looking out for their needs. Daddy, Papaw-we love you very much and miss you more than words can express! And no Daddy, we do not need anything.
Online condolences: www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
James Charles Ray
James Charles Ray passed away May 13, 2023 at the age of 68. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Edith Smalling
Funeral services for Edith Smalling, 100, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Glen Edward Lenard officiating. Eulogy will be given by her son, C.P. Smalling. Interment will follow at Lapine Assembly of God Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Edith was born Jan. 25, 1923, in Ola, Ark., and passed away May 15, 2023, in West Monroe. She was preceded in death by her husband Allen Monroe Smalling Sr.; son, Allen Monroe Smalling Jr.; granddaughter, Teresine Tarver; daughter-in-law, Kimblea Smalling and her seven siblings. Edith retired after 30 years as dietary cook for Ridgecrest Nursing Home. She was an avid West Monroe Rebel Fan, she loved sports especially LSU and the Saints. Edith loved her family and spending time with them.
Edith is survived by her children, Virgle Smalling and wife Donna, C.P. Smalling and wife Renee, Mary Mullins and husband Jay, Eddie Ray Smalling, Buford Smalling and wife Rhonda, Laura Richard and husband Phillip, Inez Mason and husband George, Paul Smalling, Jerry Smalling and wife Derinda and Mike Smalling and wife Beth; daughter-in–law, Joyce Lynn Smalling; sister, Emma Dale Montpelier; 28 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great- grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Shane Evans, Brad Smalling, Brett Smalling, Dusty Smalling, Jason Smalling, Jarrod Smalling, Jeremy Mason and Justin Smalling.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Allen Evans, Chris Smalling, Cory Smalling, Kaleb Smalling and Dr. Jake Norris.
Frances Jones Sparks
Funeral services celebrating the life of Frances Jones Sparks, 83, of Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday May 13, 2023, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Monroe, with Rev. Whit Stodghill officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Paula Stidham
