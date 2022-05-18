Betty Colleen Boyce
Betty Colleen Boyce, 76, of Calhoun, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lillian Cox
Graveside services for Lillian Cox were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe. Alia Edwards officiated.
Hilda Marie Dlabaj
Funeral services for Hilda Marie Dlabaj, 98, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at McClendon Baptist Church. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Monday, May 16, 2022.
Robert David ‘Bob’ Dupree
Funeral services for Robert David “Bob” Dupree were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Chaplain Ron Lowe officiating. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time.
Juanita Warlick Faraci
Funeral services for Mrs. Juanita Warlick Faraci, 100, of Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Monroe, with Fr. Mark Franklin officiating and Deacon Scott Brandle assisting. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation was from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Juanita Faraci was born Jan. 9, 1922, and died May14, 2022, having recently observed her 100th birthday.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Anderson Warlick and Emma Marbury Moore Warlick; her husband of 68 years, Vincent Faraci and their infant daughter, Rose. She was also pre-deceased by her sisters Dorothy Jarrell, Jackie Hightower and Katie Lawson; brothers A.C. Warlick, Jr., Frank Moore, Victor Moore and Claude Moore.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters Kay Faraci, Theresa Faraci Cotton (Roland), and Fay Faraci Johnson (Louis). She is also survived by granddaughters Heather Cotton Hemphill (John), Maggie Cotton Nelson (Jason), Jennifer Johnson Vosburg (Chad) and grandson Patrick Johnson (Christy) as well as four great-grandsons: Asher Nelson, Trouper Nelson, Trey Hemphill and Justin Vosburg, and two great-granddaughters: Anna Vosburg and Allison Johnson.
Juanita and Vincent were married when she was 16 years of age. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother. Having married into a large Italian family, Mother became an excellent “Italian cook” — not bad for an Irish lady! She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church since 1939.
We in the family always knew, without a doubt, when it was Friday. We knew it was Friday because grandma was at the beauty shop. When she finally quit driving (at age 96!) it was well understood that someone had better be available on Friday morning for the beauty shop run. Even in her failing days the hair needed to be pristine — sweet memory!
Pallbearers were Jason Nelson, John Hemphill, Chad Vosburg, Patrick Johnson, Asher Nelson, Trey Hemphill, Justin Vosburg and A.C. Warlick. Honorary pallbearers were Trouper Nelson, Louis Johnson and Roland Cotton.
The family requests that any planned memorials be made to St. Jude’s or The American Heart Association.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Wallace ‘Mike’ Ford
Graveside services for Wallace “Mike” Ford, 48, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Friday, May 13, 2022.
Rosemary Marzula Fowlkes
Graveside services for Mrs. Rosemary Marzula Fowlkes, 95, of West Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday May 19, 2022, at St. Paschal Catholic Cemetery with Rev. Pike Thomas officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Visitation will be from 9-10:50 a.m. at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Mrs. Fowlkes was born in Shreveport, on Aug. 2, 1926, and died May 16, 2022. Mrs. Rosemary was a resident of West Monroe since she was 7 years old and was present at the first mass of St. Paschal Catholic Church. At St. Paschal, she served as a member of the Altar Society and was devoted to her church family. She worked for 32 years at Monroe Building and Loan/Pelican Homestead, serving in many capacities. She loved her customers! Rosemary was also a past member of the Quota Club, LaTuterillia Book Club, The Camellia Society and was a diplomat for the West Monroe/West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce. Family, church, Dixie Youth Baseball and the West Monroe Rebels were some of her passions. Mrs. Rosemary never met a stranger … because surely you were related to someone she knew!
She was married to the love of her life, Robert William Fowlkes, Sr. for 57 years. He preceded her in death in 2006, along with her sister, Constance Buccola, and brothers, Sam Marzula, Vincent Marzula, and Joseph Marzula.
Mrs. Fowlkes is survived by her two sons, Robert William Fowlkes Jr. and wife, Pam, and David Fowlkes and wife, Dawn; grandchildren, Dr. Justin Fowlkes, Hunter Fowlkes, Natalie Moore, Lauren Rosendahl, and David Miller; great-grandchildren, Rose Fowlkes, Garrison Land, Reese Rosendahl, and Jack Rosendahl. Siblings left to cherish her memory are Theresa Massey and John Marzula; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Justin Fowlkes, Hunter Fowlkes, Buddy Bennett, Michael Massey, Jeff Marzula, and David Miller.
Memorials may be made to St. Paschal Catholic Church 711 North 7th St., West Monroe, LA 71291
Our Mother had a great life!
The family would like to thank our “Angels on Earth” Roxi Marsh, Hazel Gordon, and Jena Henderson who helped Mrs. Rosemary for the past four years at her home. Much appreciation to Ascend Hospice and Arbor Lake Nursing Home in Farmerville. We could not done it without ya’ll.
Martene June Bramlett Gandy
Funeral services for Martene June Bramlett Gandy, 90, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Salem Cemetery in Athens, La., under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mary Josephine McCarty
Funeral services for Mary Josephine McCarty were at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Kilpatrick’s Funeral Home in West Monroe. Officiating the service wase Bro. Art Beebe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022. She passed away May 11, 2022 in her home in West Monroe.
Eugene McVay Jr.
Funeral services for Eugene McVay Jr. were at 2 p.m. Friday May 13, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home with Rev Jerry Salisbury officiating. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was from 12:30 p.m. until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Frank Vincent Scalia
A funeral Mass for Frank Vincent Scalia, 86, of Monroe, was at 11 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Monroe, with Very Rev. Michael Thang’wa officiating. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until time of service. Private burial took place at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Mr. Scalia was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Beaumont, Texas, to Mary (Danna) Scalia and Frank Rosario Scalia. He moved to Monroe, at nine years old, attended St. Matthew Elementary School and graduated from Neville High school where he played baseball and was an American Legion All-Star first baseman. He also had the lead in the senior play. He attended Northeast Louisiana State University and then entered the Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. He wrote for the Stars and Stripes and after honorable discharge returned to college in Monroe. He married Marilou Anderson in September 1956. They moved to New Orleans beginning a 40-year career with Edison Brothers Stores, Inc. Retired as Executive Vice President of Sales and returned home in 1995. Frank was devoted to his family, his community, his country and his faith. His words of wisdom graced the pages of The Ouachita Citizen for years and will be sorely missed. His Facebook commentary and shares were legendary as were the numerous times he was censored from Facebook for speaking his mind!
Mr. Scalia was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rosalie Tucker and husband Arnold, Rita Morrison and husband Dick, JC Scalia; and sister-in-law, Jo Ann Scalia.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 66 years, Marilou; brother, Roy Scalia; sister-in-law, Barbara Scalia; sons, Steven Scalia, MD and wife Elizabeth McCormick, MD, David Scalia, ESQ., P. Gregory Scalia, MD and wife Devon Bock, MD; daughter, Jennifer Ellen Scalia; grandchildren, Steven Vincent Scalia Jr., Nicholas Andrew Scalia, Katherine Elizabeth Scalia, Madalyn Nichole and Sarah Grace Scalia, and Zachary Alexander Scalia; as well as multiple nieces and their spouses and two nephews who were like his children. Their love and attention will never be forgotten, and he was forever grateful for their kindness and consideration. He felt truly blessed by this extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Jorenda Reynolds Stone
Jorenda Reynolds Stone, 78, of West Monroe, died peacefully at Saint Francis Medical Center on April 26, 2022. Her memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Synope Plantation in Caldwell Parish, followed by a celebration of life. Riser and Son Funeral Home in Columbia is handling the arrangements.
Orval E. Swan
Funeral services for Orval E. Swan, 89, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
Jettie Walters
Funeral services for Jettie Walters will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe. Rev. Joey Rudisill and Rev. Randy Ray will officiate. Music will be provided by Ryan Perry and an accompanying keyboard by Nellie Littleton. Interment will follow at Beulah Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
