Greg W. Brown
Funeral services for Greg W. Brown were held Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe. Brown, a tattoo parlor owner, was born on Nov. 4, 1972, and died on May 16, 2021 at the age of 48. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Jesse E. Brown
Graveside services for Jesse E. Brown of West Monroe, were held Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Hasley Memorial Pavilion in West Monroe. Interment followed at Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Brown was born Aug. 28, 1943 in Monroe, and died on May 12, 2021 in West Monroe at the age of 77.
Dr. John M. ‘Doc’ Bush III
Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Dr. John M. “Doc” Bush, III, 81, of West Monroe, were at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Rev. Kenneth Hoffler officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Interment was in the Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe.
Dr. Bush was born on August 1, 1939, in Conway, AR and passed away on May 11, 2021, in West Monroe. Born and raised in Conway, he attended Arkansas State Teachers College where he earned his bachelor’s degree then his master’s degree as well as his PhD from Mississippi State University. He did work on his doctorate under a National Defense Fellowship in the field of American History, and maintained an A average for five straight years of his college work. He had teaching assistantships at Mississippi State, was a member of Alpha Chi, Phi Kappa Phi, National Honorary Scholastic Societies, Phi Alpha Theta and National Honorary Historic Society. He was a popular and much beloved associate professor at Louisiana Tech for 38 years until retiring to his favorite pastimes of hunting, fishing, and his participation over many years as a Mason with the honor of being past Master.
Survivors include the love of his life his wife, Nadine “Nancy” Bush; Son, Dr. John M. Bush IV and wife Rebecca; Daughter, Athena “Ann” Compton; Daughter, Brandy Bush McDaniel and husband Raymond; Step Children, Stephannie Womack and husband Mark, Wendy Smith and husband Joe, and Brian Mills and wife Tracey; Three Grandchildren; Six Step Grandchildren; Three Great Step Grandchildren; and a host of friends and a multitude of students that brought him great joy.
Pallbearers were Joe Smith, Hunter Smith, Adam Garland, Malcolm Davis, and Jimmy Councilman.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Fay Elaine Clark
Graveside service for Fay Elaine Clark, 95, of Alexandria, were held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Kilaptrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Josephine Trichel ‘Jobie’ Clark
Funeral service for Josephine Trichel “Jobie” Clark, 86, of West Monroe, were held on Friday, May 14, 2021, in the Feazel Chapel of First West Baptist Church. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Linda Mae Dicks
Private family memorial services for Linda Mae Dicks, 76, a retired retail manager, of Eros, will be held at a later date. She died on Friday, May 14. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ida Margaret Brossett Hernandez
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Ida Margaret Brossett Hernandez, 86, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Rev. Frank Coens officiating. Cremation followed the service according to her wishes.
Mrs. Hernandez died May 14, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her family after a sudden illness.
How quickly things can change. We never think about it because we just go about our daily lives and routine; however, now and again we will see a person whom we have not seen in awhile and think of how much they have changed in the interim. Or perhaps you see a child who has grown a bit, or more than a bit and exclaim how big they are getting and to stop growing!
There were many changes in mom’s life. At one point she was a girl in overalls only wanting to play but having to help pick cotton. Later she was her youngest sisters’ babysitter, again only wanting to play, she kept rocking the baby, even going so far as to hold the baby’s eyes shut.
Forward a few years, and she quit high school to go to Louisiana Business College to become a secretary. Typing, filing, and shorthand. At 17 she met and married J.C. “Buddy” Hernandez who worked at Brown Papermill. Once he came home and found she had completely moved from the apartment he had left to go to his shift. Talk about change! She had found a better apartment at a cheaper rent and just did it.
She became a secretary at several firms through the years, having five children along the way. Always working from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. At the end of the day, she picked up her kids from their grandmother’s house, went home, cooked, saw to homework, cleaned, and ironed (until she found her oldest daughter liked to iron). She drove them to baseball practice, church events, baton practice, dance lessons, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H, and parades without complaint.
She often never knew whom she would keep sleeping on the couch or floor when she got up in the morning (that was the days of unlocked doors). She kept a niece and nephew when their parents had to go pipelining, so the kids could stay in school. Now with seven children in the house, she still managed to do everything pretty much effortlessly, even when those seven kids brought home friends to frequently sleep over.
During all of this, she made her own clothes, the girls’ school uniforms, baton costumes, and repaired endless hems that somehow came undone. Even when she finally sat down, she had something in her hands to sew or crochet.
She had sad events in her life as well, of course: the deaths of her husband, her son, and her daughter, as well as the loss of her own mother and other family members. Through everything she was very calm, and took what life brought to her, and made the best of it. Her faith in God was unquestioned, and it was what got her through the hard and sad times.
In later years during her retirements, she took great pleasure in going to garage sales and estate sales, usually accompanied by her sisters. She made jams, jellies, pickled peppers, cakes, and candies of all sorts and sold them, along with a myriad of other things at local Arts and Crafts events. She canned tomatoes with her daughter, and recently taught her granddaughter to make jelly and jam. She also loved to sell things on e-bay and hold her own garage sales. She was for many years, a part of the “Cake Walk” at St. Paschal’s Fall Festival.
She was always doing something: babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren when needed, being a chauffeur, helping someone in little ways by hemming pants, or sewing on buttons, quietly donating to her favorite charities, never wanting any recognition. She just calmly went on with her life, and probably never took too much notice of all the changes.
No, nobody ever knew what would be going on at her house, but they always knew they would find one constant thing: Mom’s welcoming smile.
Ida was a longtime member of St. Paschal Catholic Church in West Monroe. She was a member of the St. Paschal Altar Society, where she was the treasurer. She was a member of the St. Paschal Ladies Auxiliary, and the Catholic Daughters of America, where she was treasurer. Ida was dedicated to her God, and to her family and friends. She always enjoyed the Sunday gatherings of her family, where she loved cooking for them. Ida was extremely generous with donating her blood to Life Share Blood Centers giving for over 25 years and received awards for the amount of blood given over her lifetime. She has also donated monthly for many years to Boy’s Town U.S.A.
Ida was preceded in death by her husband, J. C. Hernandez; son, Chrys Hernandez; Daughter, Cecily Fife; grandson, Jacob Evan Fife; her parents; and seven brothers.
Survivors: three daughters, Iris Hernandez Stevenson and husband, Mark, Toni Hernandez Worsham and husband, Roger, Alexis Hernandez Ellis and husband, Joey; Sisters, Lucille Henson, and Elizabeth Britt; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and one on the way; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was from noon until service time Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Pallbearers were Mark Stevenson, Roger Worsham, Joey Ellis, Steven Fife, Dexter Davis Sr., Richie Roy, Ellis Josef, and Brandon Augustine.
Memorials may be made to Life Share Blood Center or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Boys’ Town.
Online Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Prentice Melvin Hixon
Graveside service for Prentice Melvin Hixon, 88, of Monroe, will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Rev’d Lee Goodrich Jefferson
The Rev’d Lee Goodrich Jefferson was born on July 19, 1951 in Monroe. Lee passed away on May 10, 2021 after months of battling stage 4 melanoma.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Thomas Jefferson.
Lee is survived by his two brothers, Steve Jefferson (Dana), and Wynn Jefferson (Marilyn) and one sister, Lila Jefferson.
He is also survived by his devoted wife of 20 years Rita, and their children, Ryan Jefferson (Michelle), Kristen Lee Hill (Stephen), Brooke Lockett, Katelyn Cooper (Seth), and Kyle Lockett (Ryan) and grandchildren Wesley, Lynnon, Rachel, Hannah, Madeline, Austin, Annabelle, Hazel, Grey, Louis, and James.
Lee was close to his four sisters-in-law and their husbands, and his cousins Raymond Winn (Harryette), Arlyne Everitt, and Dee Boling (Larry). Lee graduated from Neville High School in 1971. After graduation, Lee attended NLU. Lee opened Jeffco Auto Trim & Glass Co. on July 5, 1977. His son, Ryan, joined the business in 2001 which was exciting for Lee to substantially grow his leather upholstery business.
Things that brought joy to Lee were eating at the Kitchen with his lunch buddies, playing golf with the Kelly Game group, boating with family, working in the yard, having wine with Rita on the back porch and enjoying his grandchildren.
Lee loved the Episcopal Church and devoted the last seven years to studying to become an Episcopal priest with the Rev’d T. Whitfield Stodghill III and Rev’d Deacon Rita by his side. Father Lee was ordained an Episcopal priest by the Rt. Rev’d Jacob W. Owensby, Bishop of the Diocese of Western Louisiana, on November 7, 2019.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Grace Episcopal Church, with the Rev’d Don Smith, rector, and the Rt. Rev’d Jacob W. Owensby presiding. Visitation was held before the service at 10 a.m. at Kilbourne Hall. Masks are required at the visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Alban’s Church at 2816 Deborah Drive in Monroe for Camp Hardtner. An online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Glenda Owens Johnston
Glenda Owens Johnston, 81, of West Monroe, died on May 3, 2021. Memorial services were held on Friday, May 7, 2020 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Lisa Norris Reppond-Johnson
Funeral service for Lisa Norris Reppond-Johnson, 60, of Monroe, were held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, with Brother Lanis Pettit officiating. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Kimberly Darlene Jordan
Funeral services for Kimberly Darlene Jordan of West Monroe, were held on Monday, May 24, 2021 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home. Interment followed at Pleasant Hill Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe. Jordan was born March 16, 1965 and died on May 17, 2021 in West Monroe at the age of 56.
Mary Susan Smith Sparks
Funeral services celebrating the life of Susan Sparks aka “Sugie”, 69, of Monroe will be at 11 a.m., Thursday May 20, 2021, at Grace Episcopal Church with The Very Rev. Dawnell Stodghill officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. A celebration of her life was held at the family home from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, during wine time as she wished.
After a sudden and brief illness, Susan passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born in Munich, Germany on January 24, 1952, to Guy and Mary Smith. Susan was a 1969 graduate of Neville High School. Following graduation, Susan attended Northeast Louisiana University where she majored in Elementary Education and was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She remained life -long friends with her KD sister Dottie Harrington. After graduating from Northeast Louisiana University, she pursued her Master of Education at Louisiana State University. Susan taught for many years and later she was the Principal of Grace Episcopal School before her retirement in 1991. She was very active in the ministries of Grace Episcopal Church and the Episcopal Diocese of Western Louisiana, as well as numerous service organizations.
Susan is preceded in death by her husband and best friend “Tommy” Wood Thompson Sparks, her parents, Guy Smith and Mary Smith, and her brother Carl Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Sparks McQueen and her husband Philip; Jennifer Carter Sparks and Susie Sparks Lefebvre and husband Richard; grandchildren and the gems of her life, Sarah Thompson McQueen, “Meme” Mary Elizabeth McQueen, and “Tommy” Thompson Anthony Lefebvre; sister Ellen Keifer of Bosie, ID; special family member Martha Cordell, and several cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved deeply.
Susan was a woman of many accomplishments, but to Sugie, her greatest accomplishment was her family. There was nothing she enjoyed more than daily family gatherings at 5:00 p.m., family trips to the beach and spending time at her grandchildren’s various events. She was one of the most selfless, and generous women one would meet and a person who was a straight shooter with everyone. Truly a person of true integrity and impeccable character. She fought such a brief illness and ultimately won by going to be with her best friend and soulmate Tommy.
Pallbearers will be David Cordell, George Dean, Palmer Jarrell and Steve Mintz.
The family expresses their deepest gratitude and appreciation to the entire staff at Saint Francis Medical Center, the CVRU Unit, Telementary Unit, P&S Cath Lab, Dr. John Bruchhaus, Dr. Jimmy Smith, Dr. Louie Crook, Dr. Alvaro Manrique, Dr. Micheal Barnidge, and Dr. Bart Liles. We will always and forever be grateful for your compassion, care and making an unbearable situation more bearable.
Memorial may be made to:
Camp Quality (1800 Forsythe Avenue Ste. 2 Box 307 Monroe, LA 71201)
Pilots for Patients (3127 Mercedes Drive Monroe, LA 71201)
The John Clarke Perry Foundation (4213 Adeline Lane Monroe, LA 71201)
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Alan Dale Spruell
A funeral service for Alan Dale Spruell of Monroe, who died on Friday, May 14, 2021, was held at on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment followed at Bosco Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Helen ‘Recie’ Sullivan
Funeral services for Helen “Recie” Sullivan, 62, a homemaker, of West Monroe, who died on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, were held on Monday in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Margaret West
Private graveside services will be held for Margaret West, 94, of West Monroe at Hasley Gazebo with family friend Don McGehee delivering the eulogy. Margaret will then be laid to rest in the family plot under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Margaret was born November 11, 1926 in Ripley, Tennessee and passed away May 11, 2021 in West Monroe. She was a life-long member of First United Methodist Church West Monroe and The Fellowship Sunday School Class. She was active in the family business West Feed and Farm Supply for over 60 years. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Peter West Jr.; parents, Monroe and Lucille Crowder; 3 sisters and 1 brother.
Margaret is survived by children; Stephen West and wife Linda, Richard West and wife Gail and Cathey Copeland and husband Johnny; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Matt West, Brian West, Josh Copeland and Jordan Copeland.
Honorary pallbearers will be Andy Vaughan, Larry Hahn, Dave West, Scott West and Bryan Craighead.
Special thanks to Louisiana Hospice Pallative Care of Monroe for their loving care during Margaret’s illness.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Louisiana Methodist Children’s Home, First United Methodist Church West Monroe or charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Shirley Jean Williams
Graveside services for Shirley Jean Williams, 74, a homemaker, of West Monroe, who died on Saturday, May 15, were held at Mt. Zion Cemetery near Calhoun under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.