Emma Fay Abrough
Ms. Emma Fay Abrough, 78, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
James Huey Bryant Sr.
Mr. James Huey Bryant, Sr., 84, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Monroe. Visitation services were from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Jose Alexander Amaya Corea
Jose Alexander Amaya Corea, 22, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, April 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jan Elizabeth Culpepper
Funeral service for Ms. Jan Elizabeth Culpepper, 64, of West Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home. A graveside service was held at Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Landis Ronald Cupples
Landis Ronald Cupples, of West Monroe, passed away May 11, 2020. Memorial services were at 4 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Cheniere Baptist Church in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe.
James Godfrey Daniels
James Godfrey Daniels, 91, of Monroe passed away on May 15, 2020. Services were held on May 18, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe. Burial was at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery north of Farmerville.
James Leroy Foster
Mr. James Leroy Foster, 68, of Spearsville, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
John H. Frith
Mr. John H. Frith, 79, of West Monroe, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Bobby Lane Green
10/27/1941-05/17/2020
A private celebration of the life and legacy of Bobby Lane Green, a husband, father, grandfather and friend was hosted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Marion Methodist Church, Marion, and shared on Jayne’s Facebook page. Graveside services for all who wished to attend and visit with the family were held immediately following the service (approximately 11:30 a.m.) at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, 3501 Hwy 828, Farmerville, LA 71241. Services were under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Farmerville.
Bobby was born Oct. 27, 1941, in Monroe, married the love of his life on April 16, 1993, and passed away at his home in Farmerville, on May 17, 2020, due to a sudden illness. Bobby was a lifetime member of Marion Methodist Church, served as Sunday school teacher for the Young Adult Class, a member of the Adult Choir, and as Chairman of the Administrative Board of United Methodist. Bobby enjoyed an adventurous life with his bride of 27 years, Jayne Smith-Green.
Bobby was appointed as a member of Marion State Bank Board and as Vice Chairman, and was presently serving as Chairman of the Marion State Bank Board, accumulatively 50 years.
Bobby served as President of Central Protection Services for the past 32 years. Beginning a sharp edge over many competitors in the late 80’s and early 90’s, Bobby was one of the first cellular phone agents in North Louisiana. Accelerating to one of the largest cellular agents in a 10-year span, the cellular phone industry in NELA had a phenomenal impact under Mr. Green’s agency. Adding the Security Division in 1994, many homes and businesses have been protected from burglary and fire in this area. Bobby was presently serving as Vice-President and Consultant at Central Security, Inc.
Bobby served 17 years on the State Forestry Commission. He was an active member of the Louisiana Forestry Association and served on the Board of the Northeast Louisiana Agra-Business Council. He was past President of the Louisiana Wood Preserves Association, Marion State Bank Board Chairman, served for 18 years on the Town Council of Marion as Alderman and as Mayor-Pro Tem. Other memberships and boards he served on were the Advisory Board for North Central Vo-Tech School in its infancy, and as Chairman of the Louisiana Bi-centennial Commission.
For many years, he was an active member of the Marion Masonic Lodge and served as Master and Chairman of the Building Committee. The Marion Lodge merged with the Farmerville Lodge some years ago where Bobby remained active. Bobby was also a proud Shriner and licensed auctioneer, serving on the Louisiana Auctioneer’s Licensing Board. Many years as Chairman of this organization, his duties were to test and review applicants for licensing of auctioneers.
Dedicated to the growth of commerce and business for Union Parish, Bobby was an active member of the Union Parish Chamber of Commerce serving on numerous committees: Sportman Expo; Annual Banquet Award Dinner; and the Tennessee Walking Horse Show. An avid hunter, Bobby trained and sold English Pointer Bird Dogs. He participated across the country in National Shoot- to -Retrieve Field Trials and has been a long time member of the NSTRA and Quail Unlimited.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Huey Dan and Lillie (Taunton) Green of Marion, a brother, Daniel B. Green, brother-in-law Brooks Jones, father and mother-in-law, James Peyton and Foye Nolan Smith, brother-in-law, Max Graham Smith, sister-in-law, JoAnne Smith. Bobby is survived by his wife, Jayne Smith-Green; two daughters, Cheryl Geoghagan and husband, Ben; Janelle Snellings and husband, George Snellings IV; sons, Chad Green and wife, Robin; Chad K. Burford and wife, Morgan; three grandsons, Logan Green, Blayne Burford, George (Quinn) Snellings V; four granddaughters, Sallie Jayne Snellings, Lily Grace Green, Georgia Snellings, Peyton and Parker Burford; sister, Mary Virginia Jones, sister-in-law Gail Green and numerous nieces and nephews. Also, brothers-in-law; J. Bradley Smith and wife, Tammie; Danny A. Smith and wife, Ann; and sister-in-law Roslyn Smith and husband, Stan.
Honorary pallbearers were Marion State Bank Board of Directors and AR-LA NSTRA Bird Dog Association.
Serving as pallbearers were members of Marion State Bank Board of Directors and AR-LA NSTRA Bird Dog Association.
Those that so desire may make memorials to the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 350l Highway 828, Farmerville, LA 71241 or AR-LA NSTRA Bird Dog Association, c/o Robert Franks, 90 Conley Lane, Dewitt, AR 72042.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Farmerville.
Gerald Wayne Griffin
Gerald Wayne Griffin, 67, of Mer Rouge, was born on Aug. 2, 1952, and passed from this life on May 12, 2020. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Edith Hair
Edith Hair, 89, of Monroe, passed away May 11, 2020. Private family graveside services were at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Sardis Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Byron ‘Bud’ Honeycutt Jr.
Byron “Bud” Honeycutt Jr., 63, of West Monroe was born Aug. 27, 1956 in Astoria, Ore., and passed away May 8, 2020, in West Monroe. Funeral services will be under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with interment will at St. Paschal Cemetery.
Debra D. Hudson
Debra D. Hudson, 66, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
William C. Johnson
Graveside services for William C. Johnson will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Community of Christ Cemetery Eros, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Derek Wayne Keen
Mr. Derek Wayne Keen, 39, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. A Memorial service celebrating hislife will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Anchor Baptist Church in Monroe. A private family interment will be held at a later date at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Joyce Kinnard
Joyce Kinnard, 83, of West Monroe, passed away May 10, 2020. Private family graveside services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Louise LaDart
Louise LaDart, 89, of Monroe passed away on May 16, 2020. Services were held May 20, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe with burial at St. Matthew Cemetery in Monroe.
Thomas Eugene Lee
Funeral services for Mr. Thomas Eugene Lee, 69, of Downsville, were at 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home. A graveside service was held at Lone Cherry Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Dannye Wayne Parks
Dannye Wayne Parks, 73, of West Monroe, passed away on May 19, 2020. Funeral services will be Friday, May 22, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Col. Carey Dale Walker,
(US Army, Ret.)
Col. Carey Dale Walker, US Army, Ret, 73, of Monroe, passed away May 15, 2020. Private family services were at 9 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Private interment was in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.
