Lela Ann Cascio
Funeral services celebrating the life of Ms. Lela Ann “LeLe” Cascio, 75, will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel in Monroe, LA, with Dr. Mark Fenn and Dr. Woods Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel in Monroe, LA, from 1:00 P.M. until time of service.
Ms. Ann was born in Oak Grove, LA, on October 27, 1946, to the late Albert Modell O’Neal, Sr. and Josephine Kovac O’Neal. She was also preceded in death by two of her brothers, Eugene O’Neal and Mitchell O’Neal, as well as one of her sisters, Gloria O’Neal Troia.
She graduated from Oak Grove High School before going on to beauty school and becoming a talented hairdresser faithfully serving her clients for over 50 years. LeLe loved her children and especially loved watching her grandchildren play sports and celebrated all of their accomplishments. She was a very loyal friend who loved her family fiercely. Ms. Ann was one of a kind; she never met a stranger. She was a member of First West in West Monroe, LA. Her favorite Bible verse was John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”
Survivors include her daughter, Pam Cascio Jones and her husband Greg; her son, Paul O’Neal Cascio and his wife Leigh-Ann; four grandchildren, William Ryan Jones and his wife Raegan, Mallory Grace Cascio, Marybeth Alise Cascio, and Emma Leigh Cascio; two brothers, Albert Modell O’Neal, Jr. and his wife Diane; Thomas O’Neal and his wife Reba; and her sister Marie Chandler as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Will Troia, Trent Williams, Lee Johnson, Todd O’Neal, John Carter O’Neal, David Shopher, Danny Shopher, Johnathan Green, and Chris Chandler. Honorary pallbearers include Scott Buff, Aaron Buff, James Chandler, and Grant King.
Memorials may be made to Seeker Springs Ministry or to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Neely Faye Donald
Neely Faye Donald , 19, of West Monroe, passed away May 22, 2022. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Gail Hightower Duke
Funeral services for Gail Hightower Duke were at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Open-Air Chapel Mausoleum under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Tatiana Ivanovna Gavrilova
A funeral liturgy for Tatiana Ivanovna Gavrilova was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2011 Forsythe Ave, Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick Serenity Gardens, West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Samuel Oldham Henry III
Funeral services for Samuel Oldham Henry III, were held at 11 :00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at First Baptist Church of West Monroe under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe, Louisiana. Entombment followed at Hasley Cemetery.
Shane Michael Johnson
Shane Michael Johnson, 45, of Farmerville, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Clay Brooks Jordan
Funeral services for Clay Brooks Jordan, 66, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Steve Davis officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
Gary Lynn McMorris
Gary Lynn McMorris, 65, of Farmerville, passed peacefully from this life surrounded by her loving family on May 18, 2022. Gary was born on Nov. 28, 1956, in Monroe. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Tyler Chase Morris
Tyler Chase Morris of Calhoun, was born on Sept. 26, 1998, and passed from this life on May 19, 2022, at the age of 23. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Derrick Mathew Platt
Derrick Mathew Platt, 56, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Billie Brown Smith
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Billie Brown Smith, 88, of Calhoun, were at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, with Dr. Greg Clark officiating. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun.
Mrs. Smith was born on Oct. 14, 1933, in Brookhaven, Miss., and passed away on May 16, 2022, in West Monroe. In her younger years, she and her future husband were Homecoming King and Queen during high school. Mrs. Smith volunteered her time to many organizations, including St. Jude for over 35 years. In her time supporting St. Jude, she originated the St. Jude Golf Tournament in the Monroe area. Mrs. Smith was a member of the ESA Philanthropic Sorority for over 40 years serving as State and Chapter President.
Mrs. Smith was also one of Danny Thomas’ Darlings and is preceded in death by her mother, Delores Turnbow and her brother, DeWayne Brown.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, John M. Smith; and her daughter, Kim Smith Clement and husband, Michael; brother, Larry “Butch” Brown and wife, Shields; nephew, Larry Brown Jr.; her special friend, JoAnn Cole; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Pallbearers were Michael Clement, Lawrence Roberts, Clyde Albritton, Pat Kelly and Les White.
Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Debra Beth Thomas
Debra Beth Thomas, 70, of West Monroe, passed away on May 18, 2022 in West Monroe. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Homer Lee Underwood
Memorial services for Homer Lee Underwood, 74, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Loch Arbor Baptist Church with Rev. William Sikes officiating. Interment was in Loch Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Donald Trevis ‘Trev’ Wheeling
Funeral services for Donald Trevis “Trev” Wheeling, of West Monroe, formerly of Cartersville, Ga., will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Brandon Stroud officiating. Interment will follow at Harris Cemetery near Winnsboro. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Virginia Faye Wilson
Virginia Faye Wilson, 80, of Farmerville, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
