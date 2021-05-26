Edgar Balsamo
Funeral services for Edgar Balsamo, 70, of West Monroe, will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Jones officiating. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Linda Sue Callaway
Funeral services for Linda Sue Callaway of Downsville, was at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Souls Harbor U.P.C in Calhoun. Interment was in Wilhite Cemetery on Friday, May 21, 2021, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away, Monday, May 17, 2021.
Frederick (Eric) Crandall IV
Funeral services for Frederick (Eric) Robert Crandall IV, 40, of Memphis, Tenn., were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Todd Gillespie
Funeral services for Todd Gillespie, 48, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Ferriday, with Pastor Anthony Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Natchez, Miss. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe and Saturday from noon until service time at First Baptist Church- Ferriday.
Patricia Ann Gilstrap
Private family memorial services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Gilstrap, 70, homemaker, of Chatham, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Roberta Louise Harvey
Roberta Louise Harvey, 70, of Monroe, was born on Jan. 5, 1951, and passed from this life on May 20, 2021. Private services will be held a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in Monroe.
Albert A. Hernandez Sr.
Memorial services for Albert A. Hernandez Sr., 82, of Farmerville, were at 2 p.m.Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
James Edward Hutchins
Funeral services for James Edward Hutchins, 84, of Jonesville were at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Jonesville First Baptist Church with Brother Todd Whittington officiating and grandson, Jamie Girod providing the eulogy. Interment was at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Jena, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
He was born on June 30, 1936 to the union of Maude and Ivy Hutchins of Harrisonburg and passed from this life on Thursday, May 13, 2021. He spent his childhood years growing up on the Ouachita River. He was a 1954 graduate of Harrisonburg High School and attended Louisiana State University for two years with an interest in agriculture. Upon his return to Catahoula Parish, he married Levy “Prue” Davis Hutchins of Jonesville. They began their life together in Monroe, Louisiana where he retired with A&M Railroad followed by a career with Metropolitan Life Insurance. In 1974, he moved his family back to Enterprise and began to fulfill his desire to farm with his brother. As a child he loved music and purchased his first guitar from Sears Roebuck at the age of 12. This would be the beginning of a lifelong passion which transferred to his children and grandchildren. He began a tradition of taking all four grandchildren to Branson or Nashville every year and to them he was an unforgettable character by the way he showered them with laughter, especially during their time of heartache and tragedy. In his younger days, he was a member of several bands having been most successful with recording artist Gene Stewart and the Country Rebels. He eventually began performing in gospel groups such as Glory bound and additional church venues. He was a proud member of New Ouachita Baptist church and served as a deacon and song director for nine years. Later during his life, he joined the First Baptist Church of Jonesville where he also provided music on occasion. Before his last breath was taken, he was still singing and now he has joined the heavenly choir with his mother and grandson who also loved music. Even the horrible disease of dementia could not steal his voice and he proudly sang songs of old country classics and gospel standards such as “Sweet By and By” and “Victory in Jesus”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson, Drew Rodney Hutchins and his daughter-in-law, Dania Lewis Hutchins. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Prue Hutchins; his son, James Rodney Hutchins and wife Susan of Harrisonburg; his daughter, Ronda Hutchins (Richardson) of Monroe; grandchildren, James (Jamie) Carl Girod and wife Heather of Slidell, Charly Girod Darmstaedter and husband John of Sterlington, Lacy Hutchins Evans and husband Matt of Jena. Brother, Glendon Hutchins and wife Penny formerly of Harrisonburg but now reside in Hawaii. Great-grandchildren; Adalida Joy Darmstaedter, Alexandra James Darmstaedter, Colt Jeffery Girod, and Jasper Drew Evans. He is also survived by a host of nephews, nieces and friends.
Serving as pallbearers were Jamie Girod, John Darmstaedter, Matt Evans, Layne McGuffee, Chris Freeman, and James Glen Kelly. Honorary pallbearers were Kirby McGuffee, LaDell Sandifer, Jerry Eubanks, Justin Eubanks, and Ben King.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or St. Jude’s Cancer Research.
The family received friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Jonesville from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
David Duane ‘Blue’ Jones
Memorial visitation for David Duane “Blue” Jones, 70, of West Monroe, was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Randy Wayne Kilcrease
Funeral services for Ms. Randy Wayne Kilcrease were at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Rocky Branch Assembly of God church with Rev. Eugene Brown officiating under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Interment was at Rocky Branch cemetery. Visitation was from noon until the time of the service.
Cheryl L. Lee
Cheryl L. Lee, 69, of Downsville, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Tommy Ray Penick
Private family memorial services for Mr. Tommy Ray Penick, 71, retired electrician, of Calhoun, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Friday, May 21, 2021.
Vera Lee Ponder
Vera Lee Ponder, 82, of Collinston, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Loyd Powell
Loyd Powell, 62, of Monroe, passed away on May 18, 2021. Interment was at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Christopher
James Allen Rodriguez
A celebration of life for Christopher James Allen Rodriguez, 46, of Jena, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, Swartz. He passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Kevin Conley Sistrunk
Kevin Conley Sistrunk, 56, of West Monroe, was born on April 3, 1965, and passed from this life on May 19, 2021. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Kristin Nicole
Coleman-Ulibarri
Funeral services for Kristin Nicole Coleman-Ulibarri, 41, medical assistant, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Epps Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. She passed away Friday, May 21, 2021.
Jean Warren
Graveside service for Jean Warren, 76, of Monroe, who passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun.
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Margery Lake Richardson Wroten
Funeral services for Margery Lake Richardson Wroten, 93, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
