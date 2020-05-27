James Michael Allen
Mr. James Michael Allen, 70, of Houston, Texas, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Everett Bennett
Mr. Everett Bennett, 92, of Jonesboro, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Steward Lee Brown
Steward Lee Brown of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born Dec. 20, 1944, he was the son of the late Steward and Vera brown. Steward was 75 years old.
After months of failing health, he died peacefully surrounded by the love of his family and the thoughts of seeing his mother and father again. He was a devoted, kind and loving son, brother, father and PawPaw. A source of infinite joy for him was spending time with his children and grandchildren. PawPaw was his grandchildren’s biggest fan in sports and academics. His words of wisdom, from a full life lived, were appreciated by all who had the pleasure of meeting this wonderful and Godly man. His presence on this earth will remain in our hearts, and the memories we have will be with us forever. He will never be forgotten. Until we meet again, we will all continue loving you.
Mr. Brown is survived by Dottie Decell Brown; their two sons Jason Brown (Eva) and Justin Brown (Karyn Lemon); their daughter Tiffany Meyers (John); three sisters, Patsy Bostick, Kathy King (Gerald), and Vera Ellen Powell. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; Sara, Logan, Amelia, Parker, Heath, Dylan, and Zoe. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Roy Bostick.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Calvin Prentice ‘Chip’
Dorris Jr.
Calvin Prentice “Chip” Dorris, Jr., 57, of West Monroe, passed away on May 23, 2020. Graveside services were held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Malcolm Fowler
Malcolm Fowler, 70, of Marion, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jimmie Dwayne Graham
Jimmie Dwayne Graham, 65, of West Monroe, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Syble Gray Boyd Humble
Private family services for Mrs. Syble Gray Boyd Humble, 96, of Calhoun, were held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, with Rev. Barry Humble and Rev. Amanda Price officiating. Interment was at Calhoun Cemetery.
Syble Gray Boyd Humble was born May 31, 1923, and passed away May 10, 2020. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Calhoun.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jake Humble Jr.; mother, Eula B. Boyd; father, Prentiss G. Boyd; and brothers, Harold Boyd and Sam A. Boyd.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia A. Bannister; son, Barry F. Humble and wife Diane; grandchildren, Shannon B. Jordan and husband Chris, Danny Bannister Jr. and wife Natalie, Dolphus J. Bannister and wife Lisa, Anna Kay Springer and husband Jeff, Grayson H. Bannister, Elizabeth G. Yates and husband Cheyenne, Daniel E. Humble and wife Brooke, Catherine E. Gatlin and husband Gabe, Kevin A. Humble, and Nathan T. Humble; 19 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
In memoriam:
What can I say about Barry’s and my Mother that would ever honor her enough? Syble was one of those rare, vanishing breeds…a wife and mother whose dream career was to care for and promote her family. Spunky and stubborn she was, with a servant’s heart. Anger and complaining were foreign to her, and she was beautiful…a Louisiana Tech beauty, no less. World War II interrupted that life and at age 18 she rode a train to San Diego to marry her love, Jake Humble, soon to depart for overseas. She always reminded us that she had moved 20 times, most while in the Army. This included being stationed in post war Japan, where my brother, Barry was born. Later in life, Syble and Jake took care of her mother for eight years. It was a sacrifice, for they both loved to travel. Finally, a favorite of hers was to join family and help on Danken Trail Bar-B-Que caterings. Her life was extraordinary in its simplicity. — Pat
Last week I said goodbye to my Grandmother, Syble. She was the last grandparent I had left. It made me long for the days as a child living in Calhoun when both sets of my grandparents lived on either side of me. A much simpler time, when I looked forward to getting off the school bus and going to her house for a coke and snickers. No internet or social networking, a conversation and maybe an episode of Tom and Jerry. A simple lady with a deep love for her husband and family. She had seen many places in the world and talked about them fondly, but she most liked to talk about my Granddaddy Jake. Even years after he was gone, her eyes would light up when she remembered him. I realized even as a young man that kind of love and devotion just does not happen by chance. It comes for God and a relationship with his son Jesus. Through that relationship she devoted her life to him and her family. People leave behind all kinds of stuff when they die. Not all of it good. I would like for everyone to know that what Syble left behind was all good. I cannot even remember a time when she was angry, or as my sister pointed out a time when we were angry with her. Though in her later years she was a little feistier and was quick to let you know you were out of line with a finger. She enjoyed crossword puzzles in the morning that kept her mind sharp. I take great joy knowing the peace she had with her life. She exclaimed to me, “I have had a great life; a blessed life and I am ready”. How I would love to be able to say the same at the end of my life. What a great example she was as a wife, mom and grandmother. — Dolphus
Hummingbirds, owls, TV, dried toast on the oven, purple hull peas and rice (wife ketchup), chicken casserole, cornbread, brownies, Three Musketeer bars (and Snickers and M&Ms), Dr. Pepper, coffee ice cream, Schwan’s, mint green, cushioned toilet seats, peaches (“but cut off the red part”), pears, little round ottoman, crossword puzzles, mystery novels, cedar chest, the Camp, Buick, dainty fingers, sly smirk... just a few of my memories attached to Syble. Generous, feisty, sweet. Loved her family more than anything. Sugar and spice like her great granddaughter, Piper. It is the perfect day to have made her exit from this earthly life. She was the matriarch of our family, and she has shaped all of us in so many ways. We will miss our Syble so much and visits to Calhoun will never be the same. So thankful to have been her granddaughter! — Catherine

Mike M. Kline
Mr. Mike M. Kline, 54, of Choudrant, passed away Thursday, May 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
John A. Lutiker
Mr. John A. Lutiker was born on Nov. 3, 1959, and passed from this life on May 20, 2020. A private family visitation was held Friday, May 22, 2020, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Marguerite Faye
Hynum Poag
Mrs. Marguerite Faye Hynum Poag, 90, of Monroe, passed away May 20, 2020. Private family services will be Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel in Monroe. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Thelma Joe Robinson
Graveside for Ms. Thelma Joe Robinson, 82, of Monroe, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, will be held at 11am Friday, May 29, 2020 at Serenity Gardens, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Howard Cornelius Shepherd
Howard Cornelius Shepherd, 47, of West Monroe, passed away on May 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Fleur Fuller Simmons
Fleur Fuller Simmons, 81, of West Monroe, was born on Aug. 12, 1938, and passed from this life on May 23, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lawana Marie Ticheli
Ms. Lawana Marie Ticheli was born on March 10, 1947, and passed from this life on May 17, 2020, at the age of 73. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Salem Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home of West Monroe.
Martha Sue Tolbert
Martha Sue Tolbert, 70, of Monroe, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
